Pharmacosm, binding agreement to purchase 51% of Telepsychology

(Alliance News) - Farmacosmo Spa on Thursday evening announced that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire a 51 percent majority stake in Telepsicologia Srl, held 51 percent by Professor Marco Pacifico and 49 percent by CEPIB Formazione & Ricerca Srls.

Fabio de Concilio, president and CEO of Farmacosmo, said, "Farmacosmo's growth path continues and, consistent with what was represented at the IPO, it enters the world of high-value "Digital Health" services."

Farmacosmo trades in the red by 2.4 percent at EUR1.75 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

