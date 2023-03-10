Advanced search
Pharmacosm, binding agreement to purchase 51% of Telepsychology

03/10/2023 | 03:20am EST
(Alliance News) - Farmacosmo Spa on Thursday evening announced that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire a 51 percent majority stake in Telepsicologia Srl, held 51 percent by Professor Marco Pacifico and 49 percent by CEPIB Formazione & Ricerca Srls.

Fabio de Concilio, president and CEO of Farmacosmo, said, "Farmacosmo's growth path continues and, consistent with what was represented at the IPO, it enters the world of high-value "Digital Health" services."

Farmacosmo trades in the red by 2.4 percent at EUR1.75 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

