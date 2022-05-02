Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Farmaè S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    FAR   IT0005378333

FARMAÈ S.P.A.

(FAR)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/29 11:35:06 am EDT
16.90 EUR   -1.63%
03:17aFARMAÈ GROUP : Marco baroni appointed new chief financial officer
PU
04/29FARMAE S P A : Ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting of farmae' s.p.a.
PU
04/28FARMAE S P A : Farmaè against global warming
PU
FARMAÈ GROUP: MARCO BARONI APPOINTED NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

05/02/2022 | 03:17am EDT
Press Release

FARMAÈ GROUP:

MARCO BARONI APPOINTED NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Viareggio, 2 May 2022 - Farmaè S.p.A. - a company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of Borsa Italiana, a leading integrated platform in Italy in the healthcare, beauty and wellness sectors - (the "Company") announces that, as part of a process of reorganization and strengthening of the corporate finance function, Marco Baroni has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Group.

Mr. Baroni takes over from Giuseppe Cannarozzi, who was confirmed as a member of the Company's Board of Directors at the Shareholders' Meeting of 29 April, and will act as a link between this function and the Board of Directors.

Marco Baroni was born in Campiglia Marittima, in the province of Livorno, and graduated in Economics and Business at the University of Pisa; he has a long-standing and proven experience. He began his professional career at Olivetti, where he held positions of increasing responsibility for 10 years and then became head of planning and control for the Asia Pacific area. He then joined Fiat Auto as head of control of one of the foreign commercial areas and of the planning and control activities of the JV of Fiat Auto in Russia; next, he joined Sun Microsystems Italy, where he held the position of FP&A Manager at a time of strong growth for the group. In 2002, he began his career as Chief Financial Officer first in the Mantero Seta Group, then in the Itema Group, the Zobele Group and, since 2012, in the Lucart Group and, finally, in the Brugola OEB Industriale Group.

"On behalf of the whole group, we welcome Marco as the new CFO - stated Riccardo Iacometti, founder and CEO of Farmaè Group - whose entry completes a team of the highest level that, we are sure, will give further impetus to the development of our business".

Marco Baroni commented: "It is a true reason for professional and personal satisfaction for me to be given the opportunity to take on the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Farmaè Group and to contribute to the achievement of the ambitious goals that the group has set itself, pursuing the path of continuous technological innovation and business models".

***

Established in Viareggio in 2014 and listed since July 2019 on Euronext Growth Milan market of Borsa Italiana, Farmaè is a media platform and a benchmark, a leader in Italy in the Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness sectors. Farmaè Group today controls Farmaè, AmicaFarmacia, Beautyè, Sanort and the media company Valnan Communications. The Group places the customer at the centre of its circular activities, responding immediately, quickly and pragmatically to every need, ensuring a unique customer experience, regardless of the purchase channel used. Farmaè Group is also the primary reference for industries investing in the millions of visitors to online platforms, thus recognizing the Group's main brands as true Media.

For further information:

Euronext Growth Advisor

Specialist

Alantra Capital Markets

Stifel Bank A.G.

+39 02 63671601

+39 02 85465761

Stefano Bellavita

Aida Loutfi

stefano.bellavita@alantra.com

aida.loutfi@stifel.com

Investor Relation

Media Relation

Farmaè

SEC Newgate - 02.6249991 - farmae@secrp.com

Investor Relations Officer

Laura Arghittu - arghittu@secrp.com

Alberto Maglione

Federico Ferrari - 347 6456873 - ferrari@secrp.com

+39 0584 1660552

Daniele Pinosa - 335 7233872 - pinosa@secrp.com

ir@farmaegroup.it

Fabio Santilio - 339 8446521 santilio@secrp.com

CDR Communication srl

IR Advisor

Vincenza Colucci

Tel. +39 335 6909547

vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.it

Disclaimer

FARMAè S.p.A. published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 07:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
