Farmae S p A : FARMAÈ AGAINST GLOBAL WARMING

FARMAÈ AGAINST GLOBAL WARMING

Farmaè, Italy's leading platform in the healthcare, beauty and wellness industries, is directly committed to the planet and has become "carbon neutral": every kilogram of carbon dioxide produced by the company's activities will be captured or offset - for example through forest protection or reforestation projects - to fight the global climate crisis

Viareggio, 28 April 2022 - Target zero emissions: Farmaè S.p.A. - a company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of Borsa Italiana, a leading integrated platform in Italy in the healthcare, beauty and wellness sectors - is one of the first companies in the health and beauty sector to have undertaken a process to reduce and neutralise carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions by the year 2021. For every kilogram of CO₂ produced by the company's operations, an equal amount of carbon dioxide will be captured, for example through forest protection or reforestation projects, thus reducing the company's impact to zero. Plants and trees absorb carbon dioxide and emit oxygen through photosynthesis.

Farmaè is supported in this process by Up2You, the only company in Europe that, in addition to being one of the four Italian companies authorised to manage carbon credits by the international certification bodies Verra and Gold Standard, does so using blockchain in order to guarantee more transparency, security and reliability.

The path followed by Farmaè to achieve carbon neutrality is the one recognised by international authorities, which involves calculating its emissions, setting up a strategy to reduce them and finally neutralising non-reducible emissions by supporting and financing certified environmental protection projects, devised with the sole aim of capturing CO₂.

In order to do this, direct and indirect emissions were analysed and quantified to calculate the carbon footprint (Corporate Carbon Footprint), thus enabling the voluntary and concrete planning of management strategies and policies to reduce and offset greenhouse gas emissions.

The analysis and quantification of direct and indirect emissions were described in the GHG Report (Green House Gas - Emission Inventory), drawn up in compliance with the guidelines defined by the GHG Protocol Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard, the most widely used reference standard at global level for calculating and reporting greenhouse gas emissions by companies and institutions, and adopted by more than 90% of Fortune 500 Companies.

For reporting purposes, the financial control criterion was used, i.e. companies/shareholdings in which Farmaè SpA exercises financial control were included in the scope of analysis.

All Scope 1 emissions (direct emissions that occur from sources that are owned or controlled by an organisation) and Scope 2 emissions (indirect emissions from purchased or acquired electricity, heating, cooling and steam consumed by an organisation) have been neutralised by supporting CO₂ capture projects - certified to the highest international standards (Verified Carbon Standard and Gold Standard) contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) - achieving 11 of the 17.

Daniele Bertuccelli, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Farmaè, stated: "Carbon neutrality is the first step in the sustainability path that Farmaè has undertaken this year and that will lead to the drafting of the first Sustainability Report in 2023 for the year 2022. The next steps of this project include the singling out of activities with an environmental impact, the identification of strategies for reducing and improving emissions, and the presentation of the most effective solutions with a cost-benefit analysis".

Riccardo Iacometti, Founder and CEO of Farmaè S.p.A., emphasised: "Becoming carbon neutral means taking concrete action to fight global warming. Each of us is called upon to take action to protect the planet. The fact that the 2015 Paris Agreement was signed by 196 countries from all five continents highlights just how urgent and important the problem is: the climate crisis could jeopardise the future of next generations, and the Earth, as we have always known it, would be doomed. For a company such as ours, whose revenues grew to 82.5 million euros in 2021 and whose web portal had almost 44 million visitors last year, our commitment to sustainability is an appropriate giving-back for the success and trust that our customers place in us".

Established in Viareggio in 2014 and listed since July 2019 on Euronext Growth Milan market of Borsa Italiana, Farmaè is a media platform and a benchmark, a leader in Italy in the Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness sectors. Farmaè Group today controls Farmaè, AmicaFarmacia, Beautyè, Sanort and the media company Valnan Communications. The Group places the customer at the centre of its circular activities, responding immediately, quickly and pragmatically to every need, ensuring a unique customer experience, regardless of the purchase channel used. Farmaè Group is also the primary reference for industries investing in the millions of visitors to online platforms, thus recognizing the Group's main brands as true Media.

