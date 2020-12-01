Farmae S p A : FARMAÈ PARTICIPATES TO THE MID & SMALL CONFERENCE 2020

Press Release

FARMAÈ PARTICIPATES TO THE MID & SMALL CONFERENCE 2020

Sales revenues grow by 98% in the week of Black Friday

Viareggio, 1 December 2020 - Farmaè S.p.A. - listed company on the AIM Italia market of Borsa Italiana, a leader in the e-retailing of health and well-being products in Italy - is presenting at the Mid & Small in Milan conference, scheduled from today to December 3.

This edition of the event, organized by Virgilio IR and realized in virtual mode, as already happened in July, will have, as always among the protagonists, listed companies in the mid & small category that will be able to present to a wide audience of investors the results achieved in 2020.

Representing Farmaè there will be Riccardo Iacometti (founder and CEO), Alberto Maglione (executive vice president) and Giuseppe Cannarozzi (CFO), together with Vincenza Colucci of CDR Communication as IR Advisor.

During the virtual conference, Farmaè's top management will present the company's strategy and future growth plans, based on revenues and main KPIs for the first nine months1 with great growth values: 47.1 million euros in revenues (+72% compared to the same period of 2019), 30 million 440 thousand visitors on the portalswww.farmae.itand www.beautye.it (+90%), 1 million 37 thousand orders (+73%) and 5.4 million products sold (+74%).

The more than positive trend is also confirmed by the growth in sales revenues during the week of Black Friday (from 23 to 30 November inclusive) equal to approximately Euro 2.1 million compared to Euro 1.1 million in the previous year, thus showing an increase of approximately 98%.

The conference will also be an opportunity to illustrate to the market the general reorganization of the stores - with the recent opening of the stores in Livorno and Sarzana and the simultaneous closure of the one in Cecina - as well as the entry into the heavy orthopedics market since January 2021, through the newly acquired platformwww.sanort.itfocused on the marketing of aids for the disabled, orthopedic and healthcare items with a turnover in 2019 of Euro 575 thousand, which further increases the group's offer.

This press release is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website www.farmaegroup.it.

***

Established in Viareggio in 2014, Farmaè is the first Health and Well-being Onlife eRetailer in Italy. Onlife retail is a new economic paradigm characterised by the integration of online, offline, logistics and data in a single chain of value. The company today operates primarily in eCommerce with more than 37,000 items marketed in 10 different product categories sold, but it is also present throughout the country with 9 Farmaè stores and 1 Beautyè Store.

1 Data not audited 1

By sharing the new "OnLife" philosophy, Farmaè intends to put Customers at the centre of its business by responding immediately, rapidly and pragmatically to all their needs and ensuring a unique customer experience regardless of which sales channel is used.

For further information:

Nomad Specialist Alantra Capital Markets Banca Profilo S.p.A. +39 02 63 67 16 01 +39 02 584081 Stefano Bellavita Alessio Muretti stefano.bellavita@alantra.com alessio.muretti@bancaprofilo.it Investor Relation Media Relation Farmaè SEC Newgate - 02.624.999.1 Investor Relations Officer Laura Arghittu - arghittu@secrp.com Alberto Maglione Federico Ferrari - 347 6456873 - ferrari@secrp.com +39 0584 1660552 Daniele Pinosa - 335 7233872 - pinosa@secrp.com ir@farmaegroup.it Fabio Santilio - 339 8446521 santilio@secrp.com CDR Communication srl IR Advisor Vincenza Colucci Tel. +39 335 6909547 vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.it

2