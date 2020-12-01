Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Farmaè S.p.A.    FAR   IT0005378333

FARMAÈ S.P.A.

(FAR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 12/01 11:35:58 am
14.4 EUR   +3.60%
05:21pFARMAE S P A : Farmaè participates to the mid & small conference 2020
PU
04:49aFARMAE S P A : Mid&small virtual conference 01/12/2020
PU
10/06FARMAE' : Half-year report approved
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Farmae S p A : FARMAÈ PARTICIPATES TO THE MID & SMALL CONFERENCE 2020

12/01/2020 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

FARMAÈ PARTICIPATES TO THE MID & SMALL CONFERENCE 2020

Sales revenues grow by 98% in the week of Black Friday

Viareggio, 1 December 2020 - Farmaè S.p.A. - listed company on the AIM Italia market of Borsa Italiana, a leader in the e-retailing of health and well-being products in Italy - is presenting at the Mid & Small in Milan conference, scheduled from today to December 3.

This edition of the event, organized by Virgilio IR and realized in virtual mode, as already happened in July, will have, as always among the protagonists, listed companies in the mid & small category that will be able to present to a wide audience of investors the results achieved in 2020.

Representing Farmaè there will be Riccardo Iacometti (founder and CEO), Alberto Maglione (executive vice president) and Giuseppe Cannarozzi (CFO), together with Vincenza Colucci of CDR Communication as IR Advisor.

During the virtual conference, Farmaè's top management will present the company's strategy and future growth plans, based on revenues and main KPIs for the first nine months1 with great growth values: 47.1 million euros in revenues (+72% compared to the same period of 2019), 30 million 440 thousand visitors on the portalswww.farmae.itand www.beautye.it (+90%), 1 million 37 thousand orders (+73%) and 5.4 million products sold (+74%).

The more than positive trend is also confirmed by the growth in sales revenues during the week of Black Friday (from 23 to 30 November inclusive) equal to approximately Euro 2.1 million compared to Euro 1.1 million in the previous year, thus showing an increase of approximately 98%.

The conference will also be an opportunity to illustrate to the market the general reorganization of the stores - with the recent opening of the stores in Livorno and Sarzana and the simultaneous closure of the one in Cecina - as well as the entry into the heavy orthopedics market since January 2021, through the newly acquired platformwww.sanort.itfocused on the marketing of aids for the disabled, orthopedic and healthcare items with a turnover in 2019 of Euro 575 thousand, which further increases the group's offer.

This press release is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website www.farmaegroup.it.

***

Established in Viareggio in 2014, Farmaè is the first Health and Well-being Onlife eRetailer in Italy. Onlife retail is a new economic paradigm characterised by the integration of online, offline, logistics and data in a single chain of value. The company today operates primarily in eCommerce with more than 37,000 items marketed in 10 different product categories sold, but it is also present throughout the country with 9 Farmaè stores and 1 Beautyè Store.

1 Data not audited 1

By sharing the new "OnLife" philosophy, Farmaè intends to put Customers at the centre of its business by responding immediately, rapidly and pragmatically to all their needs and ensuring a unique customer experience regardless of which sales channel is used.

For further information:

Nomad

Specialist

Alantra Capital Markets

Banca Profilo S.p.A.

+39 02 63 67 16 01

+39 02 584081

Stefano Bellavita

Alessio Muretti

stefano.bellavita@alantra.com

alessio.muretti@bancaprofilo.it

Investor Relation

Media Relation

Farmaè

SEC Newgate - 02.624.999.1

Investor Relations Officer

Laura Arghittu - arghittu@secrp.com

Alberto Maglione

Federico Ferrari - 347 6456873 - ferrari@secrp.com

+39 0584 1660552

Daniele Pinosa - 335 7233872 - pinosa@secrp.com

ir@farmaegroup.it

Fabio Santilio - 339 8446521 santilio@secrp.com

CDR Communication srl

IR Advisor

Vincenza Colucci

Tel. +39 335 6909547

vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.it

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FARMAè S.p.A. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 22:20:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about FARMAÈ S.P.A.
05:21pFARMAE S P A : Farmaè participates to the mid & small conference 2020
PU
04:49aFARMAE S P A : Mid&small virtual conference 01/12/2020
PU
10/06FARMAE' : Half-year report approved
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 37,5 M 45,3 M 45,3 M
Net income 2019 -0,06 M -0,08 M -0,08 M
Net cash 2019 2,17 M 2,62 M 2,62 M
P/E ratio 2019 -770x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 82,6 M 98,7 M 99,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float 27,6%
Chart FARMAÈ S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Farmaè S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARMAÈ S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Riccardo Iacometti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cannarozzi Giuseppe Director
Maurizio Paganini Director
Alberto Maglione Director, Head-Communications & Marketing
Dario Righetti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARMAÈ S.P.A.62.48%95
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-33.85%32 913
MCKESSON CORPORATION30.07%28 887
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.6.33%16 018
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.103.28%8 832
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.20.72%8 401
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ