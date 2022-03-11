Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Farmaè S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAR   IT0005378333

FARMAÈ S.P.A.

(FAR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Farmae S p A : THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FARMAE' S.P.A. APPROVES THE SHORT-TERM CASH INCENTIVE PLAN – MBO PLAN 2022

03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FARMAE' S.P.A. APPROVES THE

SHORT-TERM CASH INCENTIVE PLAN -

MBO PLAN 2022

Viareggio, 11 March, 2022 - Farmaè S.p.A. - a company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of Borsa Italiana, a leading integrated platform in Italy in the healthcare, beauty and wellness sectors - announces that today the Board of Directors of Farmaè S.p.A. approved the short-term monetary incentive plan - MBO Plan 2022.

The aim of the MBO Plan 2022 is to link the remuneration of Farmaè's key resources to the Group's economic performance and to the creation of value for the Group; to align the interests of the Company's key resources with those of its shareholders; to introduce retention policies aimed at retaining the loyalty of key resources and providing incentives for them to remain within the Company.

The beneficiaries of the 2022 MBO Plan - which runs for one year - are managers reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer, directors and any other top managers and strategic employees to be identified by the Board of Directors, excluding the Chief Executive Officer.

The beneficiaries will receive a monetary bonus on condition that the specific objectives attributed to the individual beneficiary and a specific consolidated turnover target of the Farmaè Group for the year 2022 are achieved, in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the relevant Regulations.

The amount payable under the MBO Plan 2022 is between Euro 0 (in the case of non-achievement of each objective by all beneficiaries), Euro 448,456.00 (in the case of achievement of all "on target" objectives) and Euro 896,913.00 (in the case of achievement of all "on target" objectives by all beneficiaries).

The Regulations of the MBO Plan 2022 is available on the Company's website www.farmaegroup.it, section "governance - corporate documents and procedures".

***

This press release is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.farmaegroup.it.

***

Born in Viareggio in 2014 and listed since July 2019 on Euronext Growth Milan market of Borsa Italiana, Farmaè is a media platform and reference point, leader in Italy in the Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness sectors. Farmaè Group today controls Farmaè, AmicaFarmacia, Beautyè, Sanort and the media company Valnan Communications. The Group places the customer at the center of its circular activities, responding immediately, quickly and pragmatically to every need, ensuring a unique customer experience, regardless of the purchase channel used. Farmaè Group is also the first interlocutor for the industries that invest in the millions of visitors to online platforms, recognizing in the main brands of the Group the qualification of real Media.

1

For further information:

Euronext Growth Advisor

Specialist

Alantra Capital Markets

Stifel Bank A.G.

+39 02 63671601

+39 02 85465761

Stefano Bellavita

Aida Loutfi

stefano.bellavita@alantra.com

aida.loutfi@stifel.com

Investor Relation

Media Relation

Farmaè

SEC Newgate - 02.6249991 - farmae@secrp.com

Investor Relations Officer

Laura Arghittu - arghittu@secrp.com

Alberto Maglione

Federico Ferrari - 347 6456873 - ferrari@secrp.com

+39 0584 1660552

Daniele Pinosa - 335 7233872 - pinosa@secrp.com

ir@farmaegroup.it

Fabio Santilio - 339 8446521 santilio@secrp.com

CDR Communication srl

IR Advisor

Vincenza Colucci

Tel. +39 335 6909547

vincenza.colucci@cdr-communication.it

2

Disclaimer

FARMAè S.p.A. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 11:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 65,5 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
Net income 2020 -0,55 M -0,60 M -0,60 M
Net cash 2020 3,22 M 3,54 M 3,54 M
P/E ratio 2020 -156x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 134 M 148 M 148 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 95
Free-Float -
Chart FARMAÈ S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Farmaè S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARMAÈ S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Riccardo Iacometti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Giuseppe Cannarozzi Director
Dario Righetti Independent Director
Giovanni Bulckaen Director
Alberto Maglione Vice Chairman & Investor Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARMAÈ S.P.A.-39.32%148
MCKESSON CORPORATION11.25%41 962
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-7.84%41 497
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.-26.77%18 378
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.3.30%14 731
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-3.93%7 442