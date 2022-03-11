Farmae S p A : THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FARMAE' S.P.A. APPROVES THE SHORT-TERM CASH INCENTIVE PLAN – MBO PLAN 2022

Press Release

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF FARMAE' S.P.A. APPROVES THE

SHORT-TERM CASH INCENTIVE PLAN -

MBO PLAN 2022

Viareggio, 11 March, 2022 - Farmaè S.p.A. - a company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of Borsa Italiana, a leading integrated platform in Italy in the healthcare, beauty and wellness sectors - announces that today the Board of Directors of Farmaè S.p.A. approved the short-term monetary incentive plan - MBO Plan 2022.

The aim of the MBO Plan 2022 is to link the remuneration of Farmaè's key resources to the Group's economic performance and to the creation of value for the Group; to align the interests of the Company's key resources with those of its shareholders; to introduce retention policies aimed at retaining the loyalty of key resources and providing incentives for them to remain within the Company.

The beneficiaries of the 2022 MBO Plan - which runs for one year - are managers reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer, directors and any other top managers and strategic employees to be identified by the Board of Directors, excluding the Chief Executive Officer.

The beneficiaries will receive a monetary bonus on condition that the specific objectives attributed to the individual beneficiary and a specific consolidated turnover target of the Farmaè Group for the year 2022 are achieved, in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the relevant Regulations.

The amount payable under the MBO Plan 2022 is between Euro 0 (in the case of non-achievement of each objective by all beneficiaries), Euro 448,456.00 (in the case of achievement of all "on target" objectives) and Euro 896,913.00 (in the case of achievement of all "on target" objectives by all beneficiaries).

The Regulations of the MBO Plan 2022 is available on the Company's website www.farmaegroup.it, section "governance - corporate documents and procedures".

Born in Viareggio in 2014 and listed since July 2019 on Euronext Growth Milan market of Borsa Italiana, Farmaè is a media platform and reference point, leader in Italy in the Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness sectors. Farmaè Group today controls Farmaè, AmicaFarmacia, Beautyè, Sanort and the media company Valnan Communications. The Group places the customer at the center of its circular activities, responding immediately, quickly and pragmatically to every need, ensuring a unique customer experience, regardless of the purchase channel used. Farmaè Group is also the first interlocutor for the industries that invest in the millions of visitors to online platforms, recognizing in the main brands of the Group the qualification of real Media.

