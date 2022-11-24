Farmak : «Farmak» prinyal uchastiye v krupneyshey farmatsevticheskoy vystavke vo Frankfur...
«Farmak» prinyal uchastiye v krupneyshey farmatsevticheskoy vystavke vo Frankfurte V nachale noyabrya proizoshlo odno iz krupneyshikh mezhdunarodnykh sobytiy farmatsevticheskoy otrasli - CPhI (Convention of Pharmaceutical Ingredients). V etom godu vystavka proshla v nemetskom Frankfurte. Traditsionno ona ob"yedinila krupneyshikh predstaviteley farmatsevticheskogo biznesa so vsego mira. Uchastiye v vystavke prinimayut kompanii, kotoryye otvechayut standartam mezhdunarodnogo urovnya i schitayutsya liderami otrasli. Yeye tsel'yu yavlyayetsya nalazhivaniye partnerskikh otnosheniy mezhdu uchastnikami, razvitiye mezhdunarodnogo farmatsevticheskogo soobshchestva i otkrytiye novykh vozmozhnostey dlya biznesa. Kompaniya «Farmak» kak lider farmatsevticheskogo rynka Ukrainy i krupneyshiy otechestvennyy eksporter traditsionno prisoyedinilas' k sobytiyu. «Farmak» vkhodit v chislo 1000 krupneyshikh farmatsevticheskikh kompaniy mira. Kompaniya imeyet sertifikatsiyu yevropeyskikh regulyatornykh organov, chto pozvolyayet yey narashchivat' eksportnyy potentsial i realizovyvat' produktsiyu na rynkakh s osobo zhestkimi trebovaniyami k kachestvu i bezopasnosti lekarstvennykh sredstv. Produktsiya predpriyatiya eksportiruyetsya boleye chem v 50 stran YES, Tsentral'noy i Yuzhnoy Ameriki, SNG, Blizhnego Vostoka, Azii. V etom godu stend kompanii «Farmak» byl dekorirovan koloskami pshenitsy i ukrainskimi ornamentami kak napominaniye miru o nesokrushimosti ukrainskogo naroda i biznesa, a takzhe bor'be Ukrainy za svoyu nezavisimost'. Показати більше 1 417 / 5 000 Результати перекладу Farmak took part in the largest pharmaceutical exhibition in Frankfurt
In early November, one of the largest international events in the pharmaceutical industry took place - CPhI (Convention of Pharmaceutical Ingredients). This year the exhibition was held in Frankfurt, Germany. Traditionally, it brought together the largest representatives of the pharmaceutical business from around the world.
Companies that meet international standards and are considered industry leaders take part in the exhibition. Its goal is to establish partnerships between participants, develop the international pharmaceutical community and open up new business opportunities. Farmak, as the leader of the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market and the largest domestic exporter, has traditionally joined the event.
Farmak is one of the 1000 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. The company is certified by European regulatory authorities, which allows it to increase its export potential and sell products in markets with particularly stringent requirements for the quality and safety of medicines. The company's products are exported to more than 50 countries in the EU, Central and South America, the CIS, the Middle East, and Asia.
This year, Farmak's booth was decorated with ears of wheat and Ukrainian ornaments as a reminder to the world of the invincibility of the Ukrainian people and business, as well as Ukraine's struggle for its independence.