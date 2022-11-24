Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ukraine
  4. PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Farmak
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FARM   UA4000099303

FARMAK

(FARM)
  Report
2021-03-28
560.00 UAH   -.--%
Farmak : «Farmak» prinyal uchastiye v krupneyshey farmatsevticheskoy vystavke vo Frankfur...

11/24/2022 | 06:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nov 24, 2022
«Farmak» prinyal uchastiye v krupneyshey farmatsevticheskoy vystavke vo Frankfurte V nachale noyabrya proizoshlo odno iz krupneyshikh mezhdunarodnykh sobytiy farmatsevticheskoy otrasli - CPhI (Convention of Pharmaceutical Ingredients). V etom godu vystavka proshla v nemetskom Frankfurte. Traditsionno ona ob"yedinila krupneyshikh predstaviteley farmatsevticheskogo biznesa so vsego mira. Uchastiye v vystavke prinimayut kompanii, kotoryye otvechayut standartam mezhdunarodnogo urovnya i schitayutsya liderami otrasli. Yeye tsel'yu yavlyayetsya nalazhivaniye partnerskikh otnosheniy mezhdu uchastnikami, razvitiye mezhdunarodnogo farmatsevticheskogo soobshchestva i otkrytiye novykh vozmozhnostey dlya biznesa. Kompaniya «Farmak» kak lider farmatsevticheskogo rynka Ukrainy i krupneyshiy otechestvennyy eksporter traditsionno prisoyedinilas' k sobytiyu. «Farmak» vkhodit v chislo 1000 krupneyshikh farmatsevticheskikh kompaniy mira. Kompaniya imeyet sertifikatsiyu yevropeyskikh regulyatornykh organov, chto pozvolyayet yey narashchivat' eksportnyy potentsial i realizovyvat' produktsiyu na rynkakh s osobo zhestkimi trebovaniyami k kachestvu i bezopasnosti lekarstvennykh sredstv. Produktsiya predpriyatiya eksportiruyetsya boleye chem v 50 stran YES, Tsentral'noy i Yuzhnoy Ameriki, SNG, Blizhnego Vostoka, Azii. V etom godu stend kompanii «Farmak» byl dekorirovan koloskami pshenitsy i ukrainskimi ornamentami kak napominaniye miru o nesokrushimosti ukrainskogo naroda i biznesa, a takzhe bor'be Ukrainy za svoyu nezavisimost'. Показати більше 1 417 / 5 000 Результати перекладу Farmak took part in the largest pharmaceutical exhibition in Frankfurt

In early November, one of the largest international events in the pharmaceutical industry took place - CPhI (Convention of Pharmaceutical Ingredients). This year the exhibition was held in Frankfurt, Germany. Traditionally, it brought together the largest representatives of the pharmaceutical business from around the world.

Companies that meet international standards and are considered industry leaders take part in the exhibition. Its goal is to establish partnerships between participants, develop the international pharmaceutical community and open up new business opportunities. Farmak, as the leader of the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market and the largest domestic exporter, has traditionally joined the event.

Farmak is one of the 1000 largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. The company is certified by European regulatory authorities, which allows it to increase its export potential and sell products in markets with particularly stringent requirements for the quality and safety of medicines. The company's products are exported to more than 50 countries in the EU, Central and South America, the CIS, the Middle East, and Asia.

This year, Farmak's booth was decorated with ears of wheat and Ukrainian ornaments as a reminder to the world of the invincibility of the Ukrainian people and business, as well as Ukraine's struggle for its independence.

Farmak PAT published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 11:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2020 7 515 M - -
Net income 2020 1 150 M - -
Net cash 2020 535 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 073 M 111 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 931
Free-Float 23,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Volodymyr Hryhorovych Kostiuk Operations Director
Dmytro Petrovych Hryshchenko Chief Financial Officer
Filya Ivanivna Zhebrovskaya Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andriy Goy Technical Director
Denys Krestov Head-Information Technology Infrastructure
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARMAK0.00%111
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.20.33%29 881
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.41%18 376
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.25.63%12 547
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-27.77%12 154
CIPLA LIMITED17.36%10 943