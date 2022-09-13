Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ukraine
  4. PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Farmak
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FARM   UA4000099303

FARMAK

(FARM)
  Report
End-of-day quote PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-03-28
560.00 UAH   -.--%
Farmak : People thanks to whom the production of medicines was not halted

09/13/2022 | 05:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sep 13, 2022
During the war, the pharmaceutical industry showed remarkable resilience, providing Ukrainians with medicines despite the constant danger. This was possible thanks to people who are dedicated to their work and country. Employees of the pharmaceutical company Farmak who were awarded Diplomas of the Order of St. Panteleymon, which is awarded for merits in the medical industry, are exactly this type of people.

More than 350 thousand pharmacists work in the pharmaceutical industry of Ukraine, there are about 10 thousand pharmacies and more than 11 thousand pharmacy points and kiosks. Most of them have continued to work from the beginning of the war to this day. Including the fact that Ukrainian pharmaceutical enterprises did not stop the supply of medicines.

The largest pharmaceutical company and the leader of the domestic market for many years has been Farmak, which owns two modern factories in Kyiv and Shostka.

Although both Kyiv and Sumy regions were under enemy shelling, the enterprise very quickly resumed the production of medicines. From the very first days of the war, access to the company with finished products and raw materials was blocked by enemy military equipment. A month later, it was completely destroyed by the enemy, which caused losses of UAH 1.5 billion. But Farmak continued to work.

Understanding the full responsibility, the workers were at the factories around the clock and shipped all the stocks of necessary drugs to the requests of hospitals. And the company's management literally had to spend the nights at the enterprise.

8 Farmak employees were recognized as people, thanks to whom the production of medicines did not stop during the war. All of them were awarded Certificates of Honor of the Order of St. Panteleymon.

Disclaimer

Farmak PAT published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 09:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2020 7 515 M - -
Net income 2020 1 150 M - -
Net cash 2020 535 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 073 M 111 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 931
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart FARMAK
Duration : Period :
Farmak Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Volodymyr Hryhorovych Kostiuk Operations Director
Dmytro Petrovych Hryshchenko Chief Financial Officer
Filya Ivanivna Zhebrovskaya Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andriy Goy Technical Director
Denys Krestov Head-Information Technology Infrastructure
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARMAK0.00%111
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.4.97%26 843
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.37%17 703
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-28.48%12 223
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.18.52%11 614
CIPLA LIMITED12.78%10 829