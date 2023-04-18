Farmak : The Zhebrivski Family Charitable Foundation launched a rehabilitation program fo...

Apr 18, 2023

Every day, wounded fighters who need urgent and high-quality medical care get to hospitals from the front. They courageously defended our country, and now they themselves need protection and attention. Unfortunately, very often cases are complex and require long-term rehabilitation.

To help the wounded servicemen, the Zhebrivski Family Charitable Foundation signed a contract with the Oberig Universal Clinic Medical Center. As part of the program, wounded defenders will be able to undergo an individual medical rehabilitation program "Rehabilitation of patients with severe disabilities".

12 servicemen took part in the rehabilitation program, 8 of whom are still recovering. The youngest of them is 20 years old.

"The men we care about have been through hell. And the path of rehabilitation will also be difficult. But we can support them along the way. Helping the Army by helping the people who protect us is our priority," says Filya Zhebrivska, founder of the Zhebrivski Family Charitable Foundation, Chairwoman of the Farmak Supervisory Board.

"This program includes complex treatment and rehabilitation of patients with severe motor, speech and cognitive (intellectual) deficits. Mostly these are bedridden patients who need constant care. For example, patients with severe brain or spinal injury, stroke. Recovery is gradual and takes time. We already have positive results in cases of such patients. There are patients who come to us immobilized, and after treatment they leave the department on their own feet with (or without) aids. Of course, when there is a war in the country, it is extremely important to support such patients, since the number of severe injuries is much higher than in peacetime," said Iryna Havryliv, a neurologist at the Oberig clinic.

For the Easter holidays, the Foundation's volunteers visited the military under their care, because attention and communication are also important in the recovery process.

Our defenders are fighting for us for freedom and life. And we, as a society, businesses, and charitable organizations, must support them.

The Zhebrivski Family Charitable Foundation is an all-Ukrainian charitable organization founded in 2011. The Charitable Foundation of the Zhebrivski Family and Farmak are a part of the activities of the Zhebrivski Family and are responsible for the family's charitable and business activities. Priority areas include education, healthcare, and culture. The Foundation has also been providing constant assistance to the army since 2014, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, this assistance has amounted to more than 66 million UAH.