Jul 27, 2023

Pharmaceutical company Farmak paid more than UAH 400 million in taxes to the budgets of all levels for 6 months of 2023. And also directed more than 30 million UAH for the needs of the Army.

According to Proxima Research, as of July 2023, Farmak is the leader of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine. The company launched 9 new medicines in the first half of the year and plans to introduce even more new products in the second half of the year.

In addition, in May, the company began selling its own medicine to Malaysia. This is already the 7th country in the Asia-Pacific region and 58th in the world where the Ukrainian Farmak exports medicines.

The enterprise continues to provide comprehensive assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the population affected during the full-scale war. Farmak and the Zhebrivsky Family Charitable Foundation* allocated more than UAH 30 million to this end in just 6 months of 2023. The amount of assistance since the beginning of russia's open military invasion of Ukraine is UAH 83 million.

"Honesty and transparency in all actions is the main principle of Farmak, which determines our success as an industry leader. We understand that the timely payment of taxes is our responsibility to the state, Ukrainians, our employees and partners. But most importantly, it helps us to actively support the country's economy during the war. Therefore, we continue to work, pay taxes, support the state and the Armed Forces of Ukraine and move towards victory," said Volodymyr Kostiuk, Executive Director of Farmak.

*The Zhebrivsky Family Charitable Foundation is an all-Ukrainian charitable organization founded in 2011. The Charitable Foundation of the Zhebrivsky Family and the pharmaceutical company Farmak are part of the activities of the Zhebrivsky Family and carry out the family's charitable and business activities. Priority areas are educational, recreational, and cultural activities. The Foundation has also been providing ongoing assistance to the army since 2014.

Back to the News Previous