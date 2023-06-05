Farmak : increased medicine sales in Poland by 60%

Jun 05, 2023

The largest manufacturer* and one of the largest exporters of medicines in Ukraine, Farmak, expanded its product portfolio and increased sales in Poland by 60% in 2022.

The company was included in the lists of the Polish reimbursement program (an analogue of the Ukrainian state program Affordable Medicines) with medicines in the segments of diabetology, allergology and rheumatology. It also increased the presence of its own over-the-counter medicines in the pharmacy chains in Poland.

In 2016, Farmak opened a representative office in Poland by acquiring a local company, Nord Pharm. Since the acquisition of Nord Pharm, the Ukrainian pharmaceutical manufacturer has been adding its own medicines to the existing portfolio in Poland. Currently, it includes more than 15 medicines: for colds, pain, allergies, diabetes, for the normalization of digestion, as well as diagnostics.

"Over the past year, we have achieved good performance in the EU countries, and already in 2024 we are preparing to open a new production facility in Barcelona. For now, we are working to ensure that the European integration of Ukraine also proceeds dynamically in the field of pharmaceuticals, because for this we have the appropriate potential, production capacities and experience," says Volodymyr Kostiuk, Executive Director of Farmak.

The possibility of active export be the company is ensured by its GMP certification inthe EU, that is, confirmation of the compliance of the production facilities and the laboratory complex of Farmak with the standards for the manufacture of medicines in the European Union. On average, a company successfully passes up to 20 national and foreign audits per year.

Farmak products are exported to more than 50 countries, including: France, Switzerland, Germany, Great Britain, Mexico, Australia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, UAE and others.

*the leader of the pharmaceutical market of Ukraine in terms of sales of medicines in monetary terms (according to Proxima Research as of May 2023).