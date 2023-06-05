Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ukraine
  4. PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Farmak
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FARM   UA4000099303

FARMAK

(FARM)
  Report
End-of-day quote PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-03-28
560.00 UAH   -.--%
04:59aFarmak : increased medicine sales in Poland by 60%
PU
06/01Farmak : Ukrainian-made medicine is now available in pharmacies of Malaysia
PU
06/01Farmak : closes M&A deals in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Ukraine
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Farmak : increased medicine sales in Poland by 60%

06/05/2023 | 04:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Jun 05, 2023
Farmak increased medicine sales in Poland by 60%

The largest manufacturer* and one of the largest exporters of medicines in Ukraine, Farmak, expanded its product portfolio and increased sales in Poland by 60% in 2022.

The company was included in the lists of the Polish reimbursement program (an analogue of the Ukrainian state program Affordable Medicines) with medicines in the segments of diabetology, allergology and rheumatology. It also increased the presence of its own over-the-counter medicines in the pharmacy chains in Poland.

In 2016, Farmak opened a representative office in Poland by acquiring a local company, Nord Pharm. Since the acquisition of Nord Pharm, the Ukrainian pharmaceutical manufacturer has been adding its own medicines to the existing portfolio in Poland. Currently, it includes more than 15 medicines: for colds, pain, allergies, diabetes, for the normalization of digestion, as well as diagnostics.

"Over the past year, we have achieved good performance in the EU countries, and already in 2024 we are preparing to open a new production facility in Barcelona. For now, we are working to ensure that the European integration of Ukraine also proceeds dynamically in the field of pharmaceuticals, because for this we have the appropriate potential, production capacities and experience," says Volodymyr Kostiuk, Executive Director of Farmak.

The possibility of active export be the company is ensured by its GMP certification inthe EU, that is, confirmation of the compliance of the production facilities and the laboratory complex of Farmak with the standards for the manufacture of medicines in the European Union. On average, a company successfully passes up to 20 national and foreign audits per year.

Farmak products are exported to more than 50 countries, including: France, Switzerland, Germany, Great Britain, Mexico, Australia, Hong Kong, Vietnam, UAE and others.

*the leader of the pharmaceutical market of Ukraine in terms of sales of medicines in monetary terms (according to Proxima Research as of May 2023).

More news

Attachments

Disclaimer

Farmak PAT published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 08:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FARMAK
04:59aFarmak : increased medicine sales in Poland by 60%
PU
06/01Farmak : Ukrainian-made medicine is now available in pharmacies of Malaysia
PU
06/01Farmak : closes M&A deals in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Ukraine
PU
05/19Farmak : “Farmak. Light for life”
PU
05/17Farmak : started developing a program for the integration of veteran employees and...
PU
05/11Farmak : started a series of master classes for hepatologists and gastroenterologi...
PU
05/01Farmak : is in the TOP-15 employers during the war according to the Dilova Stolyts...
PU
04/26Farmak : joined the largest conference of the medical community
PU
04/21Farmak : received an award from CSR Ukraine for the best social projects
PU
04/18Farmak : The Zhebrivski Family Charitable Foundation launched a rehabilitation program fo...
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FARMAK
More recommendations
Financials ()
Sales 2020 7 515 M - -
Net income 2020 1 150 M - -
Net cash 2020 535 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 073 M 111 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 931
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart FARMAK
Duration : Period :
Farmak Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Volodymyr Hryhorovych Kostiuk Operations Director
Dmytro Petrovych Hryshchenko Chief Financial Officer
Filya Ivanivna Zhebrovskaya Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andriy Goy Technical Director
Denys Krestov Head-Information Technology Infrastructure
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARMAK0.00%111
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.-0.18%29 120
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.22.30%20 452
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-12.77%10 683
CIPLA LIMITED-10.23%9 466
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-13.14%9 362
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer