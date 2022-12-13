Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ukraine
  4. PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Farmak
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FARM   UA4000099303

FARMAK

(FARM)
  Report
End-of-day quote PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-03-28
560.00 UAH   -.--%
04:55aWorking Sustainably, Reporting Transparently : Farmak published a report on susta...
PU
12/12Farmak : became the ambassador of Digital Education Week from Ministry of Digital ...
PU
12/06Farmak : provided assistance to the Army for more than UAH 45 million
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Working sustainably, reporting transparently: Farmak published a report on susta...

12/13/2022 | 04:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Dec 13, 2022
Working sustainably, reporting transparently: Farmak published a report on sustainable development for 2021

Despite all the horrors of war, the company continues to strictly adhere to its commitments in the field of sustainable development. The other day, Farmak published its annual report for 2021, which provides information on the observance of high standards in several areas: the environment, human rights, employment relations, anti-corruption, social projects, and charity.

Environment

Farmak is working to reduce the environmental impact of its production sites. A thorough approach to the environmental management system helps to improve performance in this area every year.

In the reporting year, the company carried out the modernization of treatment facilities in Kyiv and Shostka for better wastewater treatment. Thanks to a set of organizational and technical measures, in 2021 it was possible to reduce the consumption of natural gas, electricity, and water.

Reduced consumption*:

Natural gas - by 9.28%
Electricity - by 15.56%
Water - 27.91%

Employees of the company collect office waste paper and batteries. During the reporting year, 185 kg of batteries and 8176 kg of waste paper were collected.

Human rights, employment relations, anti-corruption

Farmak conducts a transparent business and operates exclusively in the legal field, the company has implemented an Anti-Corruption Program, regulated the practice of accepting and giving business gifts, and created an anonymous Trust line.

Farmak pays special attention to creating safe working conditions at every workplace, preserving life and health, and protecting the rights of employees. The company guarantees employees social protection and compliance with labor laws, which is taken care of by the Collective Agreement and the company's labor union.

In the reporting year, a comprehensive program of measures was carried out to improve working conditions, increase the level of fire safety and production safety, and the level of knowledge of employees, and actions were taken to prevent occupational injuries and occupational diseases. More than 19 million UAH were allocated for the implementation of a comprehensive program of labor protection measures.

Social projects

The company and the Zhebrivski Family Charitable Foundation are actively involved in charitable and social projects, as well as developing a culture of volunteering within the company.

Since 2019, the company has been a member of the UN Global Compact Network in Ukraine**, and introduced the principles of sustainable development into the corporate culture and business processes of the company. Volodymyr Kostiuk, Executive Director of Farmak, is a member of the Supervisory Board of the UN GC Ukraine.

"Each company contributes to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. We hope that the main Goal No. 16 "Peace and Justice" will be achieved as soon as possible. After all, a war in one country makes it impossible to build a peaceful and just society throughout the world," says Volodymyr Kostiuk.

Detailed information can be found in the report at the link.

*Energy consumption per hryvnia of manufactured products compared to 2020

**The UN Global Compact Network in Ukraine is the official representative of the UN Global Compact (United Nations Global Compact) global network.

More news

Attachments

Disclaimer

Farmak PAT published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 09:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2020 7 515 M - -
Net income 2020 1 150 M - -
Net cash 2020 535 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,54x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 073 M 111 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 931
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart FARMAK
Duration : Period :
Farmak Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Volodymyr Hryhorovych Kostiuk Operations Director
Dmytro Petrovych Hryshchenko Chief Financial Officer
Filya Ivanivna Zhebrovskaya Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andriy Goy Technical Director
Denys Krestov Head-Information Technology Infrastructure
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARMAK0.00%111
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.16.76%28 651
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.40%18 002
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-23.40%13 263
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.19.85%12 160
CIPLA LIMITED16.17%10 705