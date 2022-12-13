Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Farmer Bros. Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FARM   US3076751086

FARMER BROS. CO.

(FARM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-13 pm EST
4.910 USD   -1.80%
04:12pFarmer Bros. Co. Announces Participation at the Roth 11th Annual Deer Valley Conference
GL
04:12pFarmer Bros. Co. Announces Participation at the Roth 11th Annual Deer Valley Conference
GL
11/04FARMER BROTHERS CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Farmer Bros. Co. Announces Participation at the Roth 11th Annual Deer Valley Conference

12/13/2022 | 04:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NORTHLAKE, Texas, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) (the “Company”), today announced its attendance at The Roth 11th Annual Deer Valley Conference on December 15th and 16th, 2022. The Company will be hosting one-on-one and group meetings.

In conjunction with the conference, the Company will post an updated investor presentation on the morning of December 15th, which will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

About Farmer Bros. Co.

Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a leading coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea and other allied products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably-produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

Headquartered in Northlake, Texas, Farmer Bros. Co. generated net sales of $469.2 million in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 1,068 employees nationwide. The Company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers®, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers™, Superior®, Metropolitan™, China Mist® and Boyds®.

Forward Looking Statements

The Company may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements”, including statements contained in this press release and in the Company’s filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These factors include competition, timing, credit risks of lending activities, changes in general economic conditions, price pressures on loan and deposit products, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The words “will,” “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.

Marketing Contact
Nathalie Oetzel
noetzel@farmerbros.com

Investor Relations Contact
Ellipsis
Jeff Majtyka
Investor.relations@farmerbros.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about FARMER BROS. CO.
04:12pFarmer Bros. Co. Announces Participation at the Roth 11th Annual Deer Valley Conference
GL
04:12pFarmer Bros. Co. Announces Participation at the Roth 11th Annual Deer Valley Conference
GL
11/04FARMER BROTHERS CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
11/03Farmer Brothers : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03Transcript : Farmer Bros. Co., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
11/03Farmer Brothers Co : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosu..
AQ
11/03Earnings Flash (FARM) FARMER BROS. CO. Posts Q1 Revenue $121.4M, vs. Street Est of $118..
MT
11/03Farmer Bros. Co. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 202..
CI
11/03Farmer Bros. Co. Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
GL
10/31Farmer Brothers Co : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Pr..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FARMER BROS. CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 509 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,89x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 97,7 M 97,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 068
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart FARMER BROS. CO.
Duration : Period :
Farmer Bros. Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARMER BROS. CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,00 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
D. Deverl Maserang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott R. Drake Chief Financial Officer
Christopher P. Mottern Chairman
Jared Vitemb Vice President & General Counsel
Charles F. Marcy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARMER BROS. CO.-32.75%98
NESTLÉ S.A.-14.08%322 723
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.61%92 015
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-15.80%52 961
GENERAL MILLS, INC.27.40%51 543
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY35.94%51 269