Farmer Bros. Co. reported earnings results for the full year ended June 30, 2023.

For the full year, the company reported sales was USD 339.96 million compared to USD 314.78 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 79.18 million compared to USD 15.66 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.74 compared to USD 0.14 a year ago.

Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 1.74 compared to USD 0.14 a year ago. Basic loss per share was USD 4.04 compared to USD 0.89 a year ago. Diluted loss per share was USD 4.04 compared to USD 0.89 a year ago.