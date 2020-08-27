Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Farmer Bros. Co.    FARM

FARMER BROS. CO.

(FARM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Farmer Bros. Co. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

NORTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 and provide an update on its fourth quarter events after the market closes on Thursday, September 10, 2020. President and Chief Executive Officer, Deverl Maserang, and Chief Financial Officer, Scott Drake, will host an audio-only investor conference call webcast on that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Central time) to review the Company’s financial results. The Company’s earnings press release will be available on the Company’s website at www.farmerbros.com under “Investor Relations.”

The details for the webcast are:
  
When:Thursday, September 10 at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. CT)
Where:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ugsarwnu 
Dial in: Toll Free: 1-(844) 423-9890 or international: 1-(716) 247-5805
 Passcode/ID: 5273545 

The audio-only webcast will be archived for at least 30 days on the Investor Relations section of the Farmer Bros. Co. website, and will be available approximately two hours after the end of the live webcast.

About Farmer Bros. Co.
Founded in 1912, Farmer Bros. Co. is a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products. The Company’s product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably-produced coffee. With a robust line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes, the Company delivers extensive beverage planning services and culinary products to its U.S. based customers. The Company serves a wide variety of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to large institutional buyers like restaurant and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, as well as grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors.

Headquartered in Northlake, Texas. The Company’s primary brands include Farmer Brothers®, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers™, Superior®, Metropolitan™, China Mist® and Boyds®.

Contacts

Investor:
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Leigh Parrish, 212-355-4449

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FARMER BROS. CO.
04:31pFarmer Bros. Co. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal 2020 Financial Resu..
GL
07/29FARMER BROTHERS CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD D..
AQ
07/29Farmer Brothers Amends Credit Agreement and Provides Business Update
GL
07/22FARMER BROTHERS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/06Farmer Brothers Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
06/10FARMER BROTHERS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
06/10Farmer Brothers Appoints Maurice Moragne as Chief Sales Officer
GL
05/08FARMER BROS : BROTHERS CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
05/08FARMER BROTHERS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07FARMER BROTHERS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 510 M - -
Net income 2020 -34,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 98,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 113 M 113 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 521
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart FARMER BROS. CO.
Duration : Period :
Farmer Bros. Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARMER BROS. CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,50 $
Last Close Price 6,50 $
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
D. Deverl Maserang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher P. Mottern Chairman
Scott R. Drake Chief Financial Officer
Randy E. Clark Director
Charles F. Marcy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARMER BROS. CO.-56.84%113
NESTLÉ S.A.5.52%338 953
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC5.96%83 351
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.104.28%80 940
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.90%43 169
DANONE-23.90%43 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group