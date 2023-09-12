Farmer Bros. Co. is a coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea and other allied products. Its product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably produced coffee. The Company with a line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes delivers beverage planning services and culinary products to its United States-based customers. It serves a range of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors. Its product and service categories consist of roast and ground coffee, frozen liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas, culinary products, other beverages and installation, repair & refurbishment services.

Sector Food Processing