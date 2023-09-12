Equities FARM US3076751086
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-09-12 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1.820 USD
|-6.67%
|-12.50%
|-60.52%
|Sep. 12
|MORNING BID AMERICAS-Risk and rates moving in tandem
|RE
|Sep. 07
|Farmer Brothers Chief Executive Deverl Maserang to Step Down
|MT
Transcript : Farmer Bros. Co., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Sep 12, 2023
Today at 05:00 pm
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Hello, good afternoon, and welcome to the Farmer Brothers Fiscal F...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
Farmer Bros. Co. is a coffee roaster, wholesaler, equipment servicer and distributor of coffee, tea and other allied products. Its product lines include organic, Direct Trade and sustainably produced coffee. The Company with a line of coffee, hot and iced teas, cappuccino mixes, spices, and baking/biscuit mixes delivers beverage planning services and culinary products to its United States-based customers. It serves a range of customers, from small independent restaurants and foodservice operators to institutional buyers like restaurant, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, and gourmet coffee houses, grocery chains with private brand coffee and consumer branded coffee and tea products, and foodservice distributors. Its product and service categories consist of roast and ground coffee, frozen liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas, culinary products, other beverages and installation, repair & refurbishment services.
SectorFood Processing
Calendar
2023-11-08 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
1.820USD
Average target price
6.000USD
Spread / Average Target
+229.67%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-60.52%
|39 M $
|-3.10%
|40 M $
|-23.26%
|37 M $
|+1.34%
|35 M $
|-49.39%
|35 M $
|+34.24%
|32 M $
|-20.46%
|29 M $
|-27.15%
|29 M $
|+2.40%
|28 M $
|+0.90%
|27 M $