Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $0.90 Per Share for the Year Ended December 31, 2020
HAMPSTEAD, Md., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank”), announced that net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2,682,003, or $0.90 per common share, compared to $4,560,804, or $1.54 per common share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $417,394, or $0.14 per common share, compared to $1,060,786, or $0.36 per common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. On October 1, 2020, the Company consummated its previously-announced acquisition of Carroll Bancorp, Inc. and Carroll Community Bank (collectively “Carroll”).
Balance Sheet at Acquisition on October 1, 2020
Book value
Fair value
Cash
$
5,441,610
$
5,441,610
Investment securities
14,540,495
14,599,320
Loans held for sale
1,702,950
1,743,195
Loans
145,153,100
145,080,950
Premises and equipment
2,619,413
2,684,240
Other real estate owned
1,411,605
1,411,605
Other assets
5,290,399
5,388,546
Goodwill and other intangibles
-
7,061,490
Total assets
$
176,159,572
$
183,410,956
Deposits
$
145,177,501
$
145,793,878
FHLB advances
13,000,000
13,000,000
Other liabilities
93,828
88,710
Total liabilities
158,271,329
158,882,588
Stockholders' equity
17,888,243
24,528,368
Total liabilities and stockholders equity
$
176,159,572
$
183,410,956
The Company incurred significant one-time costs of $1,624,496 and $3,236,817 during the three- and 12-months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, related to this acquisition. The table below provides a comparison of the Company’s results for the three- and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, both with and without the acquisition costs.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Excluding
Excluding
As Reported
Acquisition Costs
As Reported
As Reported
Acquisition Costs
As Reported
Income before income taxes
$
444,255
$
2,068,751
$
1,315,612
$
3,169,214
$
6,406,031
$
5,600,138
Income taxes
26,861
443,571
254,826
487,211
1,292,806
1,039,334
Net income
$
417,394
$
1,625,180
$
1,060,786
$
2,682,003
$
5,113,225
$
4,560,804
Earnings per share
$
0.14
$
0.54
$
0.36
$
0.90
$
1.71
$
1.54
Return on average assets
0.25
%
0.97
%
0.95
%
0.51
%
0.97
%
1.06
%
Return on average equity
3.25
%
12.64
%
8.57
%
5.22
%
9.96
%
9.52
%
Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2,282,118 higher than for the year ended December 31, 2019 due to a $73.6 million increase in average interest earning assets to $488.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $414.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, offset by a decline in the taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets to 3.58% in the 2020 period from 3.67% in the 2019 period. The net yield declined because the yield on loans and investments decreased 32 basis points to 4.58% for the year ended December 31, 2020 from 4.90% for the year ended December 31, 2019 as a result of the Federal Reserve rate cuts and the Company’s origination of $31 million of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans that are yielding less than 2.50%. The Company’s cost of deposits and borrowings of 0.89% for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 26 basis points lower than the cost of 1.15% for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company expects the cost of funds to continue to decline into 2021 because the Company has significantly reduced rates on many of its deposit products. The provision for loan losses totaled $625,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020 as a result of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to $40,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Noninterest income increased by $578,552 in the year ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily as a result of a $627,227 increase in mortgage banking income and a $210,150 decrease in the write down of other real estate owned, offset by a $176,586 decrease in bank owned life insurance income and a $88,245 decrease in service charges. Noninterest expense was $4,706,594 higher in the year ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 due primarily to the aforementioned acquisition costs of $3,236,817 and salary and benefit increases of $970,890 as a result of employees added in the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with the Carroll acquisition along with usual increases to existing employees. Income taxes declined by $552,123 during the year ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 due to lower income before taxes and a higher percentage of tax-exempt revenue, offset by certain acquisition costs that are not deductible.
The acquisition of Carroll was the primary driver of the significant increases in most assets and liabilities from the prior year end. In addition, the origination of $31 million of PPP loans also increased loans and deposits. Total assets increased to $677 million at December 31, 2020 from $442 million at December 31, 2019. Loans increased to $522 million at December 31, 2020 from $359 million at December 31, 2019. Investment in debt securities increased to $78 million at December 31, 2020 from $56 million at December 31, 2019. Deposits increased to $573 million at December 31, 2020 from $377 million at December 31, 2019. In connection with the Carroll acquisition, the Company borrowed $17 million that it used to fund a portion of the $25 million cash merger consideration. The book value of the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. was $17.18 per share at December 31, 2020, compared to $16.63 per share at December 31, 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues almost a full year after it started. The Bank is providing relief to its borrowers, as needed, including temporary deferral of payments. During the second quarter of 2020, the Bank granted 90-day payment deferrals on 107 loans totalling $109.2 million, which was approximately 30% of the portfolio. Of these deferred loans, 13 loans totaling $21.8 million, or 6% of the portfolio, were granted an additional 90-day deferral. Seven loans totaling $14.7 million, or 3% of the portfolio, including some added with the acquisition of Carroll, have been granted additional payment deferrals. All but one of these loans are making full interest payments. In addition, as mentioned previously, the Bank has made a significant amount of PPP loans to customers.
James R. Bosley, Jr., President and CEO, commented, “We are excited that the acquisition of Carroll Community Bank and the related system conversion were completed in the fourth quarter. 2020 earnings excluding acquisition costs for both the fourth quarter and the full year significantly exceeded the prior year’s results for the same periods demonstrating the positive impact of the acquisition. In addition, we are pleased to have helped many of our borrowers with payment deferrals and/or PPP loans.”
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
39,898,557
$
6,664,307
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits
1,077,113
2,457,045
Cash and cash equivalents
40,975,670
9,121,352
Certificates of deposit in other banks
850,000
100,000
Securities available for sale
54,477,286
36,531,774
Securities held to maturity
23,078,519
19,510,018
Equity security at fair value
552,566
532,321
Restricted stock, at cost
900,500
376,200
Mortgage loans held for sale
1,673,350
242,000
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $3,296,538 and 2,593,715
521,690,514
359,382,843
Premises and equipment
7,736,556
5,036,851
Accrued interest receivable
2,057,491
1,019,540
Deferred income taxes
1,219,668
1,036,078
Other real estate owned
1,411,605
-
Bank owned life insurance
11,297,342
7,145,477
Goodwill and other intangibles
7,059,408
-
Other assets
2,336,607
2,180,644
$
677,317,082
$
442,215,098
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
103,155,113
$
60,659,015
Interest-bearing
470,246,434
315,954,299
Total deposits
573,401,547
376,613,314
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
24,753,972
10,958,118
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances
5,000,000
-
Long-tem debt
16,973,280
-
Accrued interest payable
409,622
346,214
Other liabilities
5,049,178
4,843,936
625,587,599
392,761,582
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, par value $.01 per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 3,011,255 in 2020 and 2,974,019 in 2019
30,113
29,740
Additional paid-in capital
28,294,139
27,812,991
Retained earnings
22,698,954
21,568,161
Accumulated other comprehensive income
706,277
42,624
51,729,483
49,453,516
$
677,317,082
$
442,215,098
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Interest income
Loans, including fees
$
6,085,249
$
4,312,265
$
19,291,162
$
16,894,657
Investment securities - taxable
209,356
238,075
770,394
869,457
Investment securities - tax exempt
162,794
149,030
625,099
580,384
Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets
18,163
76,964
76,525
357,840
Total interest income
6,475,562
4,776,334
20,763,180
18,702,338
Interest expense
Deposits
699,498
942,731
3,128,994
3,519,960
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
11,608
31,729
107,318
114,641
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
196,639
2,835
222,365
45,352
Total interest expense
907,745
977,295
3,458,677
3,679,953
Net interest income
5,567,817
3,799,039
17,304,503
15,022,385
Provision for loan losses
150,000
40,000
625,000
40,000
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
5,417,817
3,759,039
16,679,503
14,982,385
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
160,929
168,923
575,430
663,675
Mortgage banking income
340,273
147,843
1,024,937
397,710
Bank owned life insurance income
60,670
42,888
188,143
364,729
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity security
(2,533
)
(2,489
)
10,513
16,232
Write down of other real estate owned
-
-
-
(210,150
)
Gain on sale of SBA loans
61,885
-
125,520
139,535
Other fees and commissions
53,299
27,805
147,576
121,836
Total noninterest income
674,523
384,970
2,072,119
1,493,567
Noninterest expense
Salaries
2,022,907
1,478,611
6,137,050
5,472,609
Employee benefits
475,237
343,974
1,658,651
1,352,202
Occupancy
206,092
177,351
758,357
771,917
Furniture and equipment
339,623
154,272
840,890
614,543
Acquisition
1,624,496
-
3,236,817
-
Other
979,730
674,189
2,950,643
2,664,543
Total noninterest expense
5,648,085
2,828,397
15,582,408
10,875,814
Income before income taxes
444,255
1,315,612
3,169,214
5,600,138
Income taxes
26,861
254,826
487,211
1,039,334
Net income
$
417,394
$
1,060,786
$
2,682,003
$
4,560,804
Earnings per share - basic and diluted
$
0.14
$
0.36
$
0.90
$
1.54
