Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings of $0.90 Per Share for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

02/08/2021 | 05:22pm EST
HAMPSTEAD, Md., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”), the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank (the “Bank”), announced that net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2,682,003, or $0.90 per common share, compared to $4,560,804, or $1.54 per common share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $417,394, or $0.14 per common share, compared to $1,060,786, or $0.36 per common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. On October 1, 2020, the Company consummated its previously-announced acquisition of Carroll Bancorp, Inc. and Carroll Community Bank (collectively “Carroll”).

       
 Carroll Community Bank 
 Balance Sheet at Acquisition on October 1, 2020 
       
  Book valueFair value 
       
 Cash$5,441,610 $5,441,610 
 Investment securities 14,540,495  14,599,320 
 Loans held for sale 1,702,950  1,743,195 
 Loans 145,153,100  145,080,950 
 Premises and equipment 2,619,413  2,684,240 
 Other real estate owned 1,411,605  1,411,605 
 Other assets 5,290,399  5,388,546 
 Goodwill and other intangibles -  7,061,490 
       
 Total assets$176,159,572 $183,410,956 
       
 Deposits$145,177,501 $145,793,878 
 FHLB advances 13,000,000  13,000,000 
 Other liabilities 93,828  88,710 
       
 Total liabilities 158,271,329  158,882,588 
       
 Stockholders' equity 17,888,243  24,528,368 
       
 Total liabilities and stockholders equity$176,159,572 $183,410,956 
       

The Company incurred significant one-time costs of $1,624,496 and $3,236,817 during the three- and 12-months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, related to this acquisition. The table below provides a comparison of the Company’s results for the three- and 12-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, both with and without the acquisition costs.

 Three Months EndedTwelve Months Ended
 December 31,
2020		December 31,
2019		December 31,
2020		December 31,
2019
  Excluding  Excluding 
 As ReportedAcquisition CostsAs ReportedAs ReportedAcquisition CostsAs Reported
       
Income before income taxes$444,255 $2,068,751 $1,315,612 $3,169,214 $6,406,031 $5,600,138 
Income taxes 26,861  443,571  254,826  487,211  1,292,806  1,039,334 
Net income$417,394 $1,625,180 $1,060,786 $2,682,003 $5,113,225 $4,560,804 
Earnings per share$0.14 $0.54 $0.36 $0.90 $1.71 $1.54 
Return on average assets 0.25% 0.97% 0.95% 0.51% 0.97% 1.06%
Return on average equity 3.25% 12.64% 8.57% 5.22% 9.96% 9.52%
                   

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2,282,118 higher than for the year ended December 31, 2019 due to a $73.6 million increase in average interest earning assets to $488.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $414.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, offset by a decline in the taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets to 3.58% in the 2020 period from 3.67% in the 2019 period. The net yield declined because the yield on loans and investments decreased 32 basis points to 4.58% for the year ended December 31, 2020 from 4.90% for the year ended December 31, 2019 as a result of the Federal Reserve rate cuts and the Company’s origination of $31 million of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans that are yielding less than 2.50%. The Company’s cost of deposits and borrowings of 0.89% for the year ended December 31, 2020 was 26 basis points lower than the cost of 1.15% for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company expects the cost of funds to continue to decline into 2021 because the Company has significantly reduced rates on many of its deposit products. The provision for loan losses totaled $625,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020 as a result of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to $40,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Noninterest income increased by $578,552 in the year ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the year ended December 31, 2019, primarily as a result of a $627,227 increase in mortgage banking income and a $210,150 decrease in the write down of other real estate owned, offset by a $176,586 decrease in bank owned life insurance income and a $88,245 decrease in service charges. Noninterest expense was $4,706,594 higher in the year ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 due primarily to the aforementioned acquisition costs of $3,236,817 and salary and benefit increases of $970,890 as a result of employees added in the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with the Carroll acquisition along with usual increases to existing employees. Income taxes declined by $552,123 during the year ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the year ended December 31, 2019 due to lower income before taxes and a higher percentage of tax-exempt revenue, offset by certain acquisition costs that are not deductible.

The acquisition of Carroll was the primary driver of the significant increases in most assets and liabilities from the prior year end. In addition, the origination of $31 million of PPP loans also increased loans and deposits. Total assets increased to $677 million at December 31, 2020 from $442 million at December 31, 2019. Loans increased to $522 million at December 31, 2020 from $359 million at December 31, 2019. Investment in debt securities increased to $78 million at December 31, 2020 from $56 million at December 31, 2019. Deposits increased to $573 million at December 31, 2020 from $377 million at December 31, 2019. In connection with the Carroll acquisition, the Company borrowed $17 million that it used to fund a portion of the $25 million cash merger consideration. The book value of the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. was $17.18 per share at December 31, 2020, compared to $16.63 per share at December 31, 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues almost a full year after it started. The Bank is providing relief to its borrowers, as needed, including temporary deferral of payments. During the second quarter of 2020, the Bank granted 90-day payment deferrals on 107 loans totalling $109.2 million, which was approximately 30% of the portfolio. Of these deferred loans, 13 loans totaling $21.8 million, or 6% of the portfolio, were granted an additional 90-day deferral. Seven loans totaling $14.7 million, or 3% of the portfolio, including some added with the acquisition of Carroll, have been granted additional payment deferrals. All but one of these loans are making full interest payments. In addition, as mentioned previously, the Bank has made a significant amount of PPP loans to customers.

James R. Bosley, Jr., President and CEO, commented, “We are excited that the acquisition of Carroll Community Bank and the related system conversion were completed in the fourth quarter. 2020 earnings excluding acquisition costs for both the fourth quarter and the full year significantly exceeded the prior year’s results for the same periods demonstrating the positive impact of the acquisition. In addition, we are pleased to have helped many of our borrowers with payment deferrals and/or PPP loans.”

About the Company

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent of Farmers and Merchants Bank. Farmers and Merchants Bank was chartered in Maryland in 1919 and has over 100 years of service to the community. The Bank serves the deposit and financing needs of both consumers and businesses in Carroll and Baltimore Counties along the Route 30, Route 795, Route 140, and Route 26 corridors. The main office is located in Upperco, Maryland, with nine additional branches in Owings Mills, Hampstead, Greenmount, Reisterstown, Westminster, and Eldersburg. Certain broker-dealers make a market in the common stock of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc., and trades are reported through the OTC Markets Group’s Pink Market under the symbol “FMFG.”

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled “Risk Factors.”

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets

 December 31,December 31,
 20202019
 (Unaudited) 
Assets
   
Cash and due from banks$39,898,557$6,664,307
Federal funds sold and other interest-bearing deposits 1,077,113 2,457,045
Cash and cash equivalents 40,975,670 9,121,352
Certificates of deposit in other banks 850,000 100,000
Securities available for sale 54,477,286 36,531,774
Securities held to maturity 23,078,519 19,510,018
Equity security at fair value 552,566 532,321
Restricted stock, at cost 900,500 376,200
Mortgage loans held for sale 1,673,350 242,000
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $3,296,538 and 2,593,715 521,690,514 359,382,843
Premises and equipment 7,736,556 5,036,851
Accrued interest receivable 2,057,491 1,019,540
Deferred income taxes 1,219,668 1,036,078
Other real estate owned 1,411,605 -
Bank owned life insurance 11,297,342 7,145,477
Goodwill and other intangibles 7,059,408 -
Other assets 2,336,607 2,180,644
 $677,317,082$442,215,098
   
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
   
Deposits  
Noninterest-bearing$103,155,113$60,659,015
Interest-bearing 470,246,434 315,954,299
Total deposits 573,401,547 376,613,314
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 24,753,972 10,958,118
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta advances 5,000,000 -
Long-tem debt 16,973,280 -
Accrued interest payable 409,622 346,214
Other liabilities 5,049,178 4,843,936
  625,587,599 392,761,582
Stockholders' equity  
Common stock, par value $.01 per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 3,011,255 in 2020 and 2,974,019 in 2019 30,113 29,740
Additional paid-in capital 28,294,139 27,812,991
Retained earnings 22,698,954 21,568,161
Accumulated other comprehensive income 706,277 42,624
  51,729,483 49,453,516
 $677,317,082$442,215,098
   



Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income

 Three Months Ended December 31,Twelve Months Ended December 31,
 2020201920202019
 (Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited) 
Interest income    
Loans, including fees$6,085,249 $4,312,265 $19,291,162 $16,894,657 
Investment securities - taxable 209,356  238,075  770,394  869,457 
Investment securities - tax exempt 162,794  149,030  625,099  580,384 
Federal funds sold and other interest earning assets 18,163  76,964  76,525  357,840 
Total interest income 6,475,562  4,776,334  20,763,180  18,702,338 
     
Interest expense    
Deposits 699,498  942,731  3,128,994  3,519,960 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements 11,608  31,729  107,318  114,641 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 196,639  2,835  222,365  45,352 
Total interest expense 907,745  977,295  3,458,677  3,679,953 
Net interest income 5,567,817  3,799,039  17,304,503  15,022,385 
     
Provision for loan losses 150,000  40,000  625,000  40,000 
     
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,417,817  3,759,039  16,679,503  14,982,385 
     
Noninterest income    
Service charges on deposit accounts 160,929  168,923  575,430  663,675 
Mortgage banking income 340,273  147,843  1,024,937  397,710 
Bank owned life insurance income 60,670  42,888  188,143  364,729 
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity security (2,533) (2,489) 10,513  16,232 
Write down of other real estate owned -  -  -  (210,150)
Gain on sale of SBA loans 61,885  -  125,520  139,535 
Other fees and commissions 53,299  27,805  147,576  121,836 
Total noninterest income 674,523  384,970  2,072,119  1,493,567 
     
Noninterest expense    
Salaries 2,022,907  1,478,611  6,137,050  5,472,609 
Employee benefits 475,237  343,974  1,658,651  1,352,202 
Occupancy 206,092  177,351  758,357  771,917 
Furniture and equipment 339,623  154,272  840,890  614,543 
Acquisition 1,624,496  -  3,236,817  - 
Other 979,730  674,189  2,950,643  2,664,543 
Total noninterest expense 5,648,085  2,828,397  15,582,408  10,875,814 
     
Income before income taxes 444,255  1,315,612  3,169,214  5,600,138 
Income taxes 26,861  254,826  487,211  1,039,334 
Net income$417,394 $1,060,786 $2,682,003 $4,560,804 
     
Earnings per share - basic and diluted$0.14 $0.36 $0.90 $1.54 
     

Contact: Mr. James R. Bosley, Jr.
President
(410) 374-1510, ext.104



© GlobeNewswire 2021
