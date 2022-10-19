Farmers Bancorp Frankfort IN : THE FARMERS BANCORP CONFIRMS RE-ELECTION OF BOARD MEMBERS

The Board of Directors of The Farmers Bancorp and The Farmers Bank confirmed the re-election of three current board members at their scheduled board meeting following the annual meeting of the shareholders on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

The Shareholders re-elected Karen F. Gregerson, Edwin C. Sahm and Stanley K. Smith to the Board for an additional three year term. The Board of Directors also made the following appointments:

The Farmers Bancorp & The Farmers Bank:

Chairman of the Board - Stanley K. Smith

Vice Chairman of the Board - Thomas D. Crawford

Secretary - James D. Moore

"We are fortunate to have a board of directors who are accomplished leaders and have built and led successful businesses and high-performing teams. Their wealth of knowledge and experience, coupled with their diverse backgrounds, are an asset to The Farmers Bancorp and The Farmers Bank. They embody the spirit of our communities and bring talent, expertise, and energy to the table. They are committed to our purpose and core values. We are very fortunate to have them by our side as we continue to strengthen the communities we serve and bring great value to our efforts to continue delivering exceptional returns to our shareholders," said Karen F. Gregerson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Farmers Bank is an $800 million asset organization chartered in 1876 with headquarters in Frankfort, IN. The Farmers Bank is locally owned and operated with 10 banking offices located in Central Indiana providing retail, business, investment & trust services, mortgage, and electronic banking services. Additional information can be found at www.thefarmersbank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.