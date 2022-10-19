Farmers Bancorp Frankfort IN : THE FARMERS BANK HIRES JAY SCHRADER AS SVP OF PEOPLE & CULTURE

The Farmers Bank is pleased to announce that Jay Schrader has joined the bank as SVP of People & Culture. Jay comes to us with nearly 30 years of experience in Human Resources. He most recently served as Director of Human Resources at Byrider Systems LLC based in Carmel.

Jay received his BBA and MS HR/OD (Human Resources and Organization Development) degrees from Eastern Michigan University.

He has done volunteer work at children's hospitals in Indiana and in Charlotte NC. Jay has also volunteered at Boys and Girls Clubs in the Indianapolis area. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling and doing landscaping projects around the house.

The Farmers Bank is an $800 million asset organization chartered in 1876 with headquarters in Frankfort, IN. The Farmers Bank is locally owned and operated with 10 banking offices located in Central Indiana providing retail, business, investment & trust services, mortgage, and electronic banking services. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.