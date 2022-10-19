Advanced search
Farmers Bancorp Frankfort IN : THE FARMERS BANK HIRES JAY SCHRADER AS SVP OF PEOPLE & CULTURE

10/19/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
THE FARMERS BANK HIRES JAY SCHRADER AS SVP OF PEOPLE & CULTURE

The Farmers Bank is pleased to announce that Jay Schrader has joined the bank as SVP of People & Culture. Jay comes to us with nearly 30 years of experience in Human Resources. He most recently served as Director of Human Resources at Byrider Systems LLC based in Carmel.

Jay received his BBA and MS HR/OD (Human Resources and Organization Development) degrees from Eastern Michigan University.

He has done volunteer work at children's hospitals in Indiana and in Charlotte NC. Jay has also volunteered at Boys and Girls Clubs in the Indianapolis area. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling and doing landscaping projects around the house.

The Farmers Bank is an $800 million asset organization chartered in 1876 with headquarters in Frankfort, IN. The Farmers Bank is locally owned and operated with 10 banking offices located in Central Indiana providing retail, business, investment & trust services, mortgage, and electronic banking services. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

Disclaimer

Farmers Bancorp published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 16:34:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32,2 M - -
Net income 2022 11,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 31,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,06x
Yield 2022 2,81%
Capitalization 96,4 M 96,4 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart FARMERS BANCORP (FRANKFORT IN)
Duration : Period :
Farmers Bancorp (Frankfort IN) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Karen F. Gregerson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chad Kozuch Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jack Walton Ransom Chairman
Thomas D. Crawford Director
Stephen G. Rothenberger Director