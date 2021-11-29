Log in
    FABP   US30887A1025

FARMERS BANCORP (FRANKFORT IN)

(FABP)
Farmers Bancorp Frankfort IN : THE FARMERS BANK PROMOTES BRANDI DUNN TO TALENT ACQUISITION MANAGER

11/29/2021 | 12:21pm EST
THE FARMERS BANK PROMOTES BRANDI DUNN TO TALENT ACQUISITION MANAGER

The Farmers Bank is pleased to announce that Brandi Dunn has been promoted to Talent Acquisition Manager, effective November 29, 2021. Brandi's role will be focused on attracting, recruiting and hiring talented candidates both internal and external to The Farmers Bank. Brandi joined the bank in December 2018 and brings to this new role with experience in hiring and managing people as a previous Retail Branch Manager and most recently as the Retail Credit Manager for The Farmers Bank. She has demonstrated her passion for leadership through a number of projects including assisting with the creation and launch of the Junior Leadership Council. Brandi's leadership was recognized this year by the IBA Women in Banking as a nominee for the 2021 Women on the Rise award.

Brandi is a graduate of Frankfort Senior High School.

Brandi and her husband Kory reside in Kirklin, Indiana with their four daughters. In her spare time, she enjoys being involved with her children's 4H projects and coaching volleyball at Clinton Central. Brandi is the Vice President for the Clinton Central Education Foundation and sits on the Clinton County 4H Council.

The Farmers Bank is a $775 million asset organization chartered in 1876 with headquarters in Frankfort, IN. The Farmers Bank is locally owned and operated with 10 banking offices located in Central Indiana providing retail, business, investment & trust services, mortgage, and electronic banking services. Additional information can be found at www.thefarmersbank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

Farmers Bancorp published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 17:20:04 UTC.


