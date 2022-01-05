Log in
    FABP   US30887A1025

FARMERS BANCORP (FRANKFORT IN)

(FABP)
Farmers Bancorp Frankfort IN : THE FARMERS BANK WILL CLOSE THE DRIVE THRU ENTRANCE FROM STATE ROAD 28/WALNUT STREET DUE TO INDOT ROAD CONSTRUCTION

01/05/2022 | 02:38pm EST
THE FARMERS BANK WILL CLOSE THE DRIVE THRU ENTRANCE FROM STATE ROAD 28/WALNUT STREET DUE TO INDOT ROAD CONSTRUCTION

The Farmers Bank will be closing the State Road 28/Walnut Street entrance to their drive thru beginning Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Customers will be required to enter the drive thru via The Farmers Bank entrance on Main Street. This change is being made to accommodate the most recent Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Notice released January 4, 2022.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 that traffic will shift on State Road 28 in Frankfort beginning Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Westbound traffic will be moved from the existing lane on the north side of State Road 28 to the newly constructed lane on the south side of the road between Jackson Street and McKinley Avenue. This will allow contractors to begin reconstructing the north side of the road.

We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

The Farmers Bank is a $775 million asset organization chartered in 1876 with headquarters in Frankfort, IN. The Farmers Bank is locally owned and operated with 10 banking offices located in Central Indiana providing retail, business, investment and trust services, mortgage, and electronic banking services. Additional information can be found at www.thefarmersbank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

Disclaimer

Farmers Bancorp published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 19:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
