WESTFIELD, INDIANA - December 15, 2023 - The Farmers Bank is excited to announce the opening of its latest Financial Center in Westfield, Indiana, reaffirming its commitment to personalized service and community engagement that has been its hallmark since 1876.

With existing locations in Noblesville, Fishers, and Sheridan, along with a loan office in Carmel, The Farmers Bank is thrilled to extend its investment in Hamilton County to support the dynamic and growing Westfield community. The Financial Center, officially open as of December 15, and will operate from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm Monday through Thursday and from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on Fridays.

Westfield, recognized as the fastest-growing city in Indiana f or three consecutive years, has become a hub for both businesses and residents. This strategic expansion aligns with the city's prominence and positions The Farmers Bank to cater to the financial needs of Westfield's diverse community.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for January 10 from 3-4 pm, inviting the community to experience the new Financial Center at its location just off Springmill Road and State Road 32.

The Farmers Bank Westfield Financial Center aims to offer a comprehensive suite of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of individuals, businesses, and nonprofits. From in-person service to video ATMs and virtual banking experiences, the Financial Center combines modern convenience with the personal touch that defines The Farmers Bank.

In line with the bank's commitment to sustainability, the Westfield Financial Center will feature a state-of-the-art Smart Flower, harnessing solar power to contribute to the facility's energy needs. This innovative addition not only aligns with The Farmers Bank's dedication to eco-friendly practices but also provides a hands-on educational experience for local schools.

"We open our doors in Westfield today, eager to welcome the community to our new location. With a community-centric approach, efficient services, and reliable personalized banking, The Farmers Bank is ready to empower individuals and businesses in Westfield to achieve their financial goals," said Chris Cook, The Farmers Bank CEO.

CONTACT:

Jessica Riedel, VP of Marketing

jessica.riedel@thefarmersbank.com

Steve Latour, Westfield Branch Manager

steve.latour@thefarmersbank.com



The Farmers Bank is an Indiana community bank serving our neighbors since 1876. You don't have to be a farmer to be a Farmer! We are an $898 million asset organization, chartered in 1876, with headquarters in Frankfort, Indiana. The Farmers Bank is locally owned and operated, with 10 banking offices located in Central Indiana providing retail, business, investment and trust services, mortgage, and electronic banking services. Additional information can be found at thefarmersbank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender