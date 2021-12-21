Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Farmers Bankshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBVA   US3094791031

FARMERS BANKSHARES, INC.

(FBVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Dividend

12/21/2021 | 09:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WINDSOR, Va., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA), the Windsor-based holding company for Farmers Bank, announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share to holders of common stock of the company.  On an annualized basis the $0.15 per share dividend is increased 25% from the dividend declared in December 2020 of $0.12 per share. 

The record date for stockholders entitled to payment of the dividend will be the close of normal trading on January 3, 2022, with payment to occur by January 18, 2022. 

The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol FBVA.  Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.

Farmers Bank, founded in 1919, is headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater, Virginia.  Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-bankshares-inc-reports-fourth-quarter-dividend-301449055.html

SOURCE Farmers Bankshares, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FARMERS BANKSHARES, INC.
09:07aFarmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Dividend
PR
11/17Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Revised Financial Highlights for Third Quarter
PR
10/21FARMERS BANKSHARES, INC. : Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Earnings
PR
10/21Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
09/20FARMERS BANKSHARES, INC. : Reports Third Quarter Dividend
PR
09/20Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Declares Third Quarter Dividend, Payable by October 15, 2021
CI
07/23FARMERS BANKSHARES, INC. : Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Earnings
PR
07/23Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30,..
CI
07/09FARMERS BANKSHARES : Bank Announces 2021 Scholarship Recipients
PU
06/24FARMERS BANKSHARES, INC. : Reports Second Quarter Dividend
PR
More news