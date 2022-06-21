Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Farmers Bankshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
FARMERS BANKSHARES, INC.

06/21/2022 | 11:37am EDT
WINDSOR, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA), the Windsor-based holding company for Farmers Bank, announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share to holders of common stock of the company.  On an annualized basis the $0.15 per share dividend is increased by 15.4% over the dividend declared in June 2021 of $0.13 per share.

The record date for stockholders entitled to payment of the dividend will be the close of normal trading on July 1, 2022, with payment to occur by July 15, 2022. 

Headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, Farmers Bankshares, Inc. is the holding company for Farmers Bank, Windsor, Virginia.  Farmers Bank was founded in 1919 and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater Virginia.  Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.

The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol FBVA.  Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-bankshares-inc-reports-second-quarter-dividend-301572221.html

SOURCE Farmers Bankshares, Inc.


