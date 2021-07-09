Log in
    FBVA   US3094791031

FARMERS BANKSHARES, INC.

(FBVA)
Farmers Bankshares : Bank Announces 2021 Scholarship Recipients

07/09/2021
09 Jul2021

Windsor, VA, July 9, 2021

Windsor, VA, July 9, 2021 - Farmers Bank is pleased to announce the recipients of their 2021 Farmers Bank Scholarship Program. Each of these area students will receive $2,500.00 which will be applied toward their future education. Farmers Bank received more than 200 applications this year from highly impressive students across the Tidewater region. Winners are selected by an external committee and are based on financial need, academic achievement and community involvement. Special thanks are extended to the community members who make up the Farmers Bank Scholarship Committee. This team was led by Luann Scott who spent countless hours reviewing applications and return year after year for this important assignment.

Congratulations to the 2021 Farmers Bank Scholarship winners and best of luck! The recipients and their higher education institution are as follows:

Erin Brownlow - Great Bridge High School attending the College of William & Mary

Annika Eng - Smithfield High School attending Christopher Newport University

Caleb Fulford - Great Bridge High School attending the College of William & Mary

David Lee - Ocean Lakes High School attending Virginia Tech

Nina Dao - Ocean Lakes High School attending Duke University

Samantha O'Prandy - Western Branch High School attending James Madison University

Anna Claire Sanzone - Princess Anne High School attending the College of William & Mary

Shivam Patal - Windsor High School attending the University of Virginia

Information about the Farmers Bank Scholarship can be found at farmersbankva.com . The application period is open from January through March annually.

Farmers Bank, founded in 1919, is headquartered in Windsor, VA, and is a community bank operating eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater, Virginia. Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.

Farmers Bankshares Inc. published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 20:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
