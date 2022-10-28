Advanced search
    FDGE   CA30957Q1028

FARMERS EDGE INC.

(FDGE)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:56 2022-10-28 pm EDT
0.4850 CAD   -3.00%
10/28 Farmers Edge Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release Date
BU
09/22 Farmers Edge Inc. Announces Resignation of Wade Barnes as Member of the Board of Directors
CI
09/04 Certain Options of Farmers Edge Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 4-SEP-2022.
CI
Farmers Edge Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release Date

10/28/2022 | 11:01pm EDT
Farmers Edge Inc. (“Farmers Edge” or the “Company”) (TSX: FDGE) announced today that the Company’s third quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. At that time, the financial results and related materials will be posted on the Farmers Edge Investor Relations website at https://www.farmersedge.ca/investor-relations/.

Farmers Edge will hold a live audio webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 to discuss the Company’s financial results and business highlights. All interested parties are invited to listen to the live audio webcast at https://www.gowebcasting.com/12263. Following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Farmers Edge Investor Relations website.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge is a global leader in digital agriculture revolutionizing the industry with a broad portfolio of proprietary technological innovations, spanning hardware, software, and services. Powered by a unique combination of connected field sensors, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and agronomic expertise, the Company’s digital platform turns data into actions and intelligent insights, delivering value to all stakeholders of the agricultural ecosystem. Farmers Edge disruptive technologies accelerate digital adoption on the farm and beyond, protecting our global resources and ensuring sustainable food production for a rapidly growing population. For more information on Farmers Edge, please visit www.farmersedge.ca. Additional information relating to the company, including all public filings, is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 40,2 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
Net income 2022 -75,9 M -55,7 M -55,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20,3 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 34,1%
Managers and Directors
Vibhore Arora Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cindy Yuan Chief Financial Officer
R. William Mcfarland Chairman
Matthew Hesse Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Steven Richard Mills Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARMERS EDGE INC.-84.18%15
CORTEVA, INC.39.53%48 086
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-10.93%36 463
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-6.70%16 750
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-21.35%13 631
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-16.50%8 188