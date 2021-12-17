Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Farmers Edge Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FDGE   CA30957Q1028

FARMERS EDGE INC.

(FDGE)
  Report
Farmers Edge Inc. Announces Departure of Board Member Lawrence Zucker

12/17/2021 | 10:01pm EST
Farmers Edge Inc. (“Farmers Edge” or the “Company”) (TSX: FDGE), a pure-play digital agriculture company, today announced the resignation of Lawrence Zucker as a member of the Board of Directors.

“The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Zucker for his contributions to the Company since he joined the board in 2015,” said Bill McFarland, Chair of the Board. “Mr. Zucker and Osmington have been valuable contributors in helping Farmers Edge grow and in the completion of its IPO earlier this year.”

About Farmers Edge
Farmers Edge is a global leader in digital agriculture revolutionizing the industry with the broadest portfolio of proprietary technological innovations, spanning hardware, software, and services. Powered by a unique combination of connected field sensors, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and agronomic expertise, the Company's digital platform turns data into actions and intelligent insights, delivering value to all stakeholders of the agricultural ecosystem. Farmers Edge disruptive technologies accelerate digital adoption on the farm and beyond, protecting our global resources and ensuring sustainable food production for a rapidly growing population. For more information, please visit www.farmersedge.ca and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 40,0 M 31,0 M 31,0 M
Net income 2021 -57,1 M -44,2 M -44,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,10x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 141 M 110 M 109 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,52x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 35,9%
Chart FARMERS EDGE INC.
Duration : Period :
Farmers Edge Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARMERS EDGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,36 CAD
Average target price 5,13 CAD
Spread / Average Target 52,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wade Barnes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anita Wortzman President
Lorinda Robidoux Chief Financial Officer
R. William Mcfarland Chairman
Ron Osborne Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARMERS EDGE INC.0.00%115
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-14.00%39 458
CORTEVA, INC.19.01%34 244
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED2.79%17 772
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-2.63%17 435
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.38.61%10 125