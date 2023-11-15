Farmers Edge Inc. announced that it has entered into an amendment to its secured credit facility (the ?Facility?) with Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited and/or certain of its affiliates (collectively, ?Fairfax?). The Facility has been increased by $6.37 million to a principal amount of $81.37 million. The increased amount is being extended on the same terms as the underlying credit agreement, including deferred interest at a rate of 6% per annum and a maturity date of January 31, 2025.

The net proceeds of the Facility will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.