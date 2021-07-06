Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMCB   US3077951040

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP

(FMCB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

07/06/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 30, 2021, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (the 'Company') held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the 'Meeting') for which the Board of Directors solicited proxies. A quorum of stockholders was present, consisting of a total of 548,127 shares or 69.4% of shares outstanding. The following items were voted on during the Meeting:

1. Election of Directors

The seven nominees listed below were elected and the results of the election were as follows:

Name
Votes
For
Votes
Withheld
Uncast
Edward Corum, Jr.
542,280
5,847
000
Stephenson K. Green
546,086
2,041
000
Gary J. Long
542,262
5,865
000
Kevin Sanguinetti
542,375
5,752
000
Kent A. Steinwert
541,885
6,242
000
Calvin (Kelly) Suess
536,502
11,625
000
Terrence A. Young
545,350
2,777
000

Disclaimer

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 17:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP
01:22pFARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
PU
01:21pFARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
05/14FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/14FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
05/13FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP (OTCQX : FMCB) Increases Cash Dividend for the 56th ..
GL
05/10FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
04/30FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
04/29Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Earnings
GL
03/15FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial..
AQ
02/05FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 160 M - -
Net income 2020 58,7 M - -
Net cash 2020 369 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Yield 2020 1,94%
Capitalization 690 M 690 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 366
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kent A. Steinwert Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen W. Haley CFO, Secretary, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Kevin Sanguinetti Independent Director
Edward Corum Independent Director
Calvin J. Suess Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP15.00%687
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.63%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.72%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.14.06%70 219
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.74%60 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-9.75%52 826