Farmers & Merchants Bancorp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

|
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On June 30, 2021, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (the 'Company') held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the 'Meeting') for which the Board of Directors solicited proxies. A quorum of stockholders was present, consisting of a total of 548,127 shares or 69.4% of shares outstanding. The following items were voted on during the Meeting:
1. Election of Directors
The seven nominees listed below were elected and the results of the election were as follows:
|
Name
|
Votes
For
|
Votes
Withheld
|
Uncast
|
Edward Corum, Jr.
|
542,280
|
5,847
|
000
|
Stephenson K. Green
|
546,086
|
2,041
|
000
|
Gary J. Long
|
542,262
|
5,865
|
000
|
Kevin Sanguinetti
|
542,375
|
5,752
|
000
|
Kent A. Steinwert
|
541,885
|
6,242
|
000
|
Calvin (Kelly) Suess
|
536,502
|
11,625
|
000
|
Terrence A. Young
|
545,350
|
2,777
|
000
