Farmers & Merchants Bancorp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.





On June 30, 2021, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (the 'Company') held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the 'Meeting') for which the Board of Directors solicited proxies. A quorum of stockholders was present, consisting of a total of 548,127 shares or 69.4% of shares outstanding. The following items were voted on during the Meeting:





1. Election of Directors





The seven nominees listed below were elected and the results of the election were as follows:





Name Votes For Votes Withheld Uncast Edward Corum, Jr. 542,280 5,847 000 Stephenson K. Green 546,086 2,041 000 Gary J. Long 542,262 5,865 000 Kevin Sanguinetti 542,375 5,752 000 Kent A. Steinwert 541,885 6,242 000 Calvin (Kelly) Suess 536,502 11,625 000 Terrence A. Young 545,350 2,777 000



