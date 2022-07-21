Log in
    FMAO   US30779N1054

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC.

(FMAO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-21 pm EDT
30.44 USD   -2.69%
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : Reports Record 2022 Second-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record 2022 Second-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results
AQ
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on July 18, 2022, to Celebrate its 125th Anniversary
AQ
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp : Reports Record 2022 Second-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results - Form 8-K

07/21/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record

2022 Second-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

ARCHBOLD, OHIO, July 21, 2022, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2022 second quarter and year-to-date June 30, 2022.

2022 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

Net income increased 66.0% to a quarterly record of $8.3 million, from $5.0 million

Earnings increased 43.2% to $0.63 per basic and diluted share, from $0.44 per basic and diluted share

Average shares outstanding increased 16.8% as a result of the Perpetual Federal Savings Bank Acquisition

Efficiency rate improved to 50.17%

Organic loan growth of 19.9%, excluding PPP loans and loan balances at time of acquisitions

Total loans were a record of $2.035 billion and increased 9.6% from $1.857 billion at December 31, 2021

Total assets increased 23.4% to $2.675 billion

Deposits increased 20.0% to $2.224 billion

Strong asset quality continues as nonperforming loans declined 25.4% to $5.2 million, or 0.26% of total loans

Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00%, the fifth consecutive quarter at or below 0.00%

Return on average equity, increased to 11.66% from 8.00%

Return on average tangible equity, based on regulatory calculations, increased to 14.72% from 10.26% on a year-over-year basis

Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our record second quarter financial and operating performance reflects the benefits of our organic and acquisition growth strategies, excellent asset quality, and focus on controlling expenses and driving efficiencies. The growth we are experiencing across our Ohio, Indiana and Michigan markets is encouraging, which we believe is a result of our desire to help our retail, commercial and agricultural customers realize their best lives. Loans increased organically by $237.1 million, or 19.9% on a year-over-year basis and are up 9.6% from December 31, 2021."

Mr. Eller continued, "In April 2022, we formally honored F&M's 125th anniversary, which included activities that recognized the efforts and support of our communities, customers, employees, and shareholders. We are looking forward to building a sustainable business for the next 125 years by investing in our team, innovating our organization, providing our local communities with best-in-class service, and expanding our franchise to new markets. In June 2022, we restructured our leadership team, and added new capabilities and functions that will help us manage and lead a larger organization. We also continue to pursue opportunities for de novo growth. Expansion plans underway include new full-service offices that are expected to open over the next 12 months in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Toledo, Ohio as well as an office relocation in Auburn, Indiana."

Income Statement

Net income for the 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022, was $8.3 million, compared to $5.0 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2022 second quarter was $0.63, compared to $0.44 for the same period last year. Net income for the 2022 first half ended June 30, 2022, was $16.4 million, compared to $9.9 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2022 first half was $1.25, compared to $0.88 for the same period last year.

Profitability is benefitting from F&M's larger scale, strong asset quality, and prudent expense management. The Company's efficiency ratio improved to 50.17% during the 2022 second quarter. Strong profitability also drove higher returns, and ROAA, ROAE, and ROATCE all expanded on a year-over-year basis.

Deposits

At June 30, 2022, total deposits were $2.22 billion, an increase of 20.0% from June 30, 2021, and an increase of 1.4% from December 31, 2021. F&M continues to see growing customer preferences to more stable and secure saving instruments as deposits have increased since the COVID-19 crisis began. The Company's cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.45% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.44% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and 0.51% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Total loans, net at June 30, 2022, increased 39.5%, or by $576.4 million to $2.03 billion, compared to $1.46 billion at June 30, 2021, and up from $1.84 billion at December 31, 2021. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of continued organic loan growth and the completion of both the Perpetual Federal Savings Bank, Inc. and Ossian Financial Services, Inc. acquisitions.

Loans increased 19.9% organically from the same period a year ago when not including the Perpetual acquisition, and the impact of PPP loans. During the 2022 second quarter, the Company processed $455,000 of PPP loan forgiveness and principal payments received. At June 30, 2022, there were only $8,000 of PPP loans within F&M's loan portfolio.

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $5.2 million, or 0.26% of total loans at June 30, 2022, compared to $7.0 million, or 0.48% at June 30, 2021. Due to loan growth, F&M continues to prudently fund its allowance for loan and lease losses which has increased 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. At June 30, 2022, the Company's allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans was 351.44%, compared to 214.58% at June 30, 2021.

Mr. Eller concluded, "While economic uncertainty has increased throughout 2022, we are committed to pursuing our long-term strategic growth initiatives, helping our customers and communities, and returning additional capital to our shareholders. We are also focused on successfully closing and integrating the Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation acquisition, which will add $132.7 million in total assets to F&M and expand F&M's community banking franchise into compelling markets throughout Shelby County Ohio. As a result, we believe 2022 will be another record year of earnings and growth for F&M."

Stockholders' Equity and Dividends

Total stockholders' equity increased 12.1% to $280.9 million at June 30, 2022, from $250.6 million at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2022, the Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.1%, compared to 8.78% at June 30, 2021.

Tangible stockholders' equity on a regulatory basis increased to $227.7 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $189.6 million at June 30, 2021. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders' equity at June 30, 2022, was $17.43 per share, compared to $16.94 per share at June 30, 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company has declared cash dividends of $0.3925 per share, which is a 15.4% increase over the 2021 six-month declared dividend payment. Dividends declared for the 2022 six months included a special one-time cash dividend of $0.0125 to honor F&M's 125th anniversary. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for over 27 consecutive years. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the dividend payout ratio was 30.08% compared to 38.18% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Western Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties, and we have Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan and Oxford, Ohio.

Safe Harbor Statement

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. ("F&M") wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management's expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M's SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or through F&M's website www.fm.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.

MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021

Interest Income

Loans, including fees

$

22,388

$

20,455

$

21,008

$

18,766

$

16,259

$

42,843

$

31,871

Debt securities:

U.S. Treasury and

government

agencies

1,035

1,023

964

924

857

2,058

1,608

Municipalities

322

300

289

284

289

622

597

Dividends

57

42

49

44

31

99

81

Federal funds sold

9

10

10

10

6

19

11

Other

100

69

103

94

88

169

127

Total interest income

23,911

21,899

22,423

20,122

17,530

45,810

34,295

Interest Expense

Deposits

1,379

1,360

1,581

1,221

1,276

2,739

2,616

Federal funds purchased

and securities sold

under agreement to

repurchase

166

152

155

165

163

318

329

Borrowed funds

218

335

361

87

115

553

337

Subordinated notes

284

269

291

199

-

553

-

Total interest

expense

2,047

2,116

2,388

1,672

1,554

4,163

3,282

Net Interest Income -

Before Provision for

Loan Losses

21,864

19,783

20,035

18,450

15,976

41,647

31,013

Provision for Loan Losses

1,628

580

444

659

641

2,208

2,341

Net Interest Income After

Provision For Loan

Losses

20,236

19,203

19,591

17,791

15,335

39,439

28,672

Noninterest Income

Customer service fees

2,148

2,648

2,417

2,242

2,198

4,796

5,012

Other service charges

and fees

1,008

998

1,026

1,010

874

2,006

1,712

Net gain on sale of loans

164

697

1,074

822

955

861

2,001

Net gain on sale of

available-for-sale

securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

293

Total noninterest

income

3,320

4,343

4,517

4,074

4,027

7,663

9,018

Noninterest Expense

Salaries and wages

5,366

5,502

5,761

5,442

4,591

10,868

8,981

Employee benefits

1,546

2,054

1,792

1,621

1,915

3,600

3,909

Net occupancy expense

522

598

532

529

546

1,120

1,123

Furniture and equipment

1,008

1,056

782

903

848

2,064

1,639

Data processing

654

604

1,020

1,548

428

1,258

933

Franchise taxes

757

418

361

372

294

1,175

740

ATM expense

544

532

478

460

459

1,076

908

Advertising

300

237

431

439

331

537

566

Net (gain) loss on sale

of other assets owned

(266

)

(5

)

13

219

227

(271

)

202

FDIC assessment

270

114

265

296

276

384

512

Mortgage servicing

rights amortization

59

26

266

285

524

85

1,029

Consulting fees

233

178

761

256

394

411

617

Other general and

administrative

2,242

2,179

1,964

1,951

2,227

4,421

4,260

Total noninterest

expense

13,235

13,493

14,426

14,321

13,060

26,728

25,419

Income Before Income

Taxes

10,321

10,053

9,682

7,544

6,302

20,374

12,271

Income Taxes

2,050

1,951

1,999

1,624

1,319

4,001

2,379

Net Income

8,271

8,102

7,683

5,920

4,983

16,373

9,892

Other Comprehensive

Income (Loss) (Net of

Tax):

Net unrealized gain

(loss) on available-

for-sale securities

(14,602

)

(20,939

)

(5,170

)

173

786

(35,541

)

(5,951

)

Reclassification

adjustment for realized

gain on sale of

available-for-sale

securities

-

-

-

-

-

-

(293

)

Net unrealized gain

(loss) on available-

for-sale securities

(14,602

)

(20,939

)

(5,170

)

173

786

(35,541

)

(6,244

)

Tax expense (benefit)

(3,067

)

(4,397

)

(1,085

)

36

165

(7,464

)

(1,311

)

Other comprehensive

income (loss)

(11,535

)

(16,542

)

(4,085

)

137

621

(28,077

)

(4,933

)

Comprehensive Income (Loss)

$

(3,264

)

$

(8,440

)

$

3,598

$

6,057

$

5,604

$

(11,704

)

$

4,959

Basic and Diluted

Earnings Per Share

$

0.63

$

0.62

$

0.59

$

0.53

$

0.44

$

1.25

$

0.88

Dividends Declared

$

0.2025

$

0.1900

$

0.1900

$

0.1800

$

0.1700

$

0.3925

$

0.3400

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

69,955

$

94,118

$

135,485

$

112,875

$

93,636

Federal funds sold

1,484

45,404

45,338

45,203

57,483

Total cash and cash equivalents

71,439

139,522

180,823

158,078

151,119

Interest-bearing time deposits

6,684

8,677

10,913

14,622

18,597

Securities - available-for-sale

399,687

413,996

429,931

426,717

407,500

Other securities, at cost

8,735

8,568

8,162

4,905

6,419

Loans held for sale

4,230

6,060

7,714

3,735

8,041

Loans, net

2,016,394

1,945,449

1,841,177

1,479,864

1,443,336

Premises and equipment

26,492

26,653

26,913

26,476

26,915

Goodwill

80,434

80,434

80,434

55,214

56,066

Mortgage servicing rights

3,426

3,336

3,157

3,097

3,146

Other real estate owned

-

-

159

167

198

Bank owned life insurance

27,874

27,715

27,558

27,397

27,218

Other assets

29,321

25,735

21,359

18,711

18,310

Total Assets

$

2,674,716

$

2,686,145

$

2,638,300

$

2,218,983

$

2,166,865

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$

503,395

$

497,249

$

473,689

$

438,076

$

443,863

Interest-bearing

NOW accounts

678,552

681,975

650,466

646,237

652,078

Savings

617,850

626,787

597,828

529,532

501,687

Time

424,249

447,586

471,479

252,383

256,445

Total deposits

2,224,046

2,253,597

2,193,462

1,866,228

1,854,073

Federal funds purchased and securities

sold under agreements to repurchase

71,944

31,680

29,268

29,601

29,882

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)

advances

42,635

22,656

24,065

17,868

17,868

Other borrowings

-

40,000

40,000

-

-

Subordinated notes, net of unamortized

issuance costs

34,528

34,499

34,471

34,441

-

Dividend payable

2,626

2,462

2,461

2,002

1,888

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

18,064

14,773

17,406

14,097

12,569

Total liabilities

2,393,843

2,399,667

2,341,133

1,964,237

1,916,280

Commitments and Contingencies

Stockholders' Equity

Common stock - No par value 20,000,000

shares authorized; issued and outstanding

14,063,999 shares 6/30/22 and 12/31/21

123,145

122,886

122,674

81,382

82,259

Treasury stock - 998,174 shares 6/30/22,

997,766 shares 12/31/21

(11,822

)

(11,739

)

(11,724

)

(11,718

)

(12,172

)

Retained earnings

200,811

195,057

189,401

184,181

179,734

Accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss)

(31,261

)

(19,726

)

(3,184

)

901

764

Total stockholders' equity

280,873

286,478

297,167

254,746

250,585

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,674,716

$

2,686,145

$

2,638,300

$

2,218,983

$

2,166,865

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA

For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

Selected financial data

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021

Return on average assets

1.23

%

1.21

%

1.17

%

1.12

%

0.90

%

1.22

%

0.98

%

Return on average equity

11.66

%

11.00

%

10.94

%

9.32

%

8.00

%

11.32

%

7.94

%

Yield on earning assets

3.47

%

3.47

%

3.59

%

3.85

%

3.53

%

3.79

%

3.61

%

Cost of interest bearing

liabilities

0.45

%

0.45

%

0.51

%

0.45

%

0.44

%

0.44

%

0.48

%

Net interest spread

3.02

%

3.02

%

3.08

%

3.40

%

3.09

%

3.35

%

3.13

%

Net interest margin

3.14

%

3.14

%

3.21

%

3.53

%

3.21

%

3.47

%

3.27

%

Efficiency

50.17

%

55.44

%

58.76

%

63.50

%

64.98

%

57.90

%

63.72

%

Dividend payout ratio

30.02

%

30.64

%

32.03

%

33.81

%

37.89

%

30.08

%

38.18

%

Tangible book value

per share (1)

$

17.43

$

16.96

$

16.49

$

17.33

$

16.94

Tier 1 capital to

average assets

8.75

%

8.51

%

8.47

%

9.45

%

8.78

%

Average Shares Outstanding

13,065,975

13,066,272

13,046,299

11,209,732

11,191,043

13,066,123

11,194,011

(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities)

Loans

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Commercial real estate

$

979,176

$

910,839

$

848,477

$

728,852

$

691,122

Agricultural real estate

199,972

196,223

198,343

179,374

189,742

Consumer real estate

410,450

410,120

395,873

202,454

194,715

Commercial and industrial

232,975

216,918

208,270

194,767

216,609

Agricultural

127,143

140,709

118,368

105,580

100,756

Consumer

55,411

57,521

57,737

55,521

56,427

Other

31,243

31,573

32,089

31,096

13,549

Less: Net deferred loan fees

and costs

(1,552

)

(1,683

)

(1,738

)

(2,082

)

(4,497

)

Total loans, net

$

2,034,818

$

1,962,220

$

1,857,419

$

1,495,562

$

1,458,423

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA (continued)

Asset quality data

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Nonaccrual loans

$

5,247

$

8,581

$

8,076

$

6,248

$

7,031

Troubled debt restructuring

$

2,748

$

7,268

$

7,614

$

6,035

$

5,492

90 day past due and accruing

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Nonperforming loans

$

5,247

$

8,581

$

8,076

$

6,248

$

7,031

Other real estate owned

$

-

$

-

$

159

$

167

$

198

Nonperforming assets

$

5,247

$

8,581

$

8,235

$

6,415

$

7,229

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

Allowance for loan and lease losses

$

18,424

$

16,771

$

16,242

$

15,698

$

15,087

Allowance for loan and lease

losses/total loans

0.91

%

0.85

%

0.87

%

1.05

%

1.03

%

Net charge-offs:

Quarter-to-date

$

(25

)

$

51

$

(101

)

$

48

$

(21

)

Year-to-date

$

26

$

51

$

874

$

974

$

926

Net charge-offs to average loans

Quarter-to-date

0.00

%

0.00

%

-0.01

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Year-to-date

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.06

%

0.07

%

0.07

%

Nonperforming loans/total loans

0.26

%

0.44

%

0.43

%

0.42

%

0.48

%

Allowance for loan and lease

losses/nonperforming loans

351.44

%

198.29

%

201.11

%

251.26

%

214.58

%

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES

(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Interest Earning Assets:

Average

Balance

Interest/

Dividends

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest/

Dividends

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Loans

$

1,999,357

$

22,388

4.48

%

$

1,419,531

$

16,259

4.58

%

Taxable investment securities

422,482

1,344

1.27

%

367,249

1,100

1.20

%

Tax-exempt investment securities

21,649

70

1.64

%

17,497

77

2.23

%

Fed funds sold & other

81,091

109

0.54

%

187,583

94

0.20

%

Total Interest Earning Assets

2,524,579

$

23,911

3.79

%

1,991,860

$

17,530

3.53

%

Nonearning Assets

161,031

228,036

Total Assets

$

2,685,610

$

2,219,896

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Savings deposits

$

1,312,444

$

777

0.24

%

$

1,123,157

$

566

0.20

%

Other time deposits

435,091

602

0.55

%

250,277

710

1.13

%

Other borrowed money

39,172

218

2.23

%

17,859

115

2.58

%

Fed funds purchased & securities

sold under agreement to repurchase

35,260

166

1.88

%

29,980

163

2.17

%

Subordinated notes

34,509

284

3.29

%

-

-

0.00

%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

$

1,856,476

$

2,047

0.44

%

$

1,421,273

$

1,554

0.44

%

Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

545,439

549,610

Stockholders' Equity

$

283,695

$

249,013

Net Interest Income and

Interest Rate Spread

$

21,864

3.35

%

$

15,976

3.09

%

Net Interest Margin

3.47

%

3.21

%

Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES (continued)

(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)

For the Six Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Interest Earning Assets:

Average

Balance

Interest/

Dividends

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest/

Dividends

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Loans

$

1,953,671

$

42,843

4.39

%

$

1,374,302

$

31,871

4.64

%

Taxable investment securities

426,189

2,639

1.24

%

345,893

2,109

1.22

%

Tax-exempt investment securities

20,119

140

1.76

%

18,936

177

2.37

%

Fed funds sold & other

124,050

188

0.30

%

162,646

138

0.17

%

Total Interest Earning Assets

2,524,029

$

45,810

3.63

%

1,901,777

$

34,295

3.61

%

Nonearning Assets

162,949

126,533

Total Assets

$

2,686,978

$

2,028,310

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Savings deposits

$

1,302,005

$

1,365

0.21

%

$

1,069,179

$

1,140

0.21

%

Other time deposits

447,471

1,374

0.61

%

246,155

1,476

1.20

%

Other borrowed money

51,180

553

2.16

%

17,854

337

3.78

%

Fed funds purchased & securities

sold under agreement to repurchase

32,182

318

1.98

%

30,095

329

2.19

%

Subordinated notes

34,495

553

3.12

%

-

-

0.00

%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

$

1,867,333

$

4,163

0.44

%

$

1,363,283

$

3,282

0.48

%

Noninterest Bearing Liabilities

530,478

415,722

Stockholders' Equity

$

289,167

$

249,305

Net Interest Income and

Interest Rate Spread

$

41,647

3.19

%

$

31,013

3.13

%

Net Interest Margin

3.30

%

3.27

%

Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE

Actual End of Period

Regulatory End of Period

Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value

Year to Date

Year to Date

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Shares Outstanding

13,065,825

11,189,052

13,065,825

11,189,052

Tangible Equity

Equity

$

280,872

$

250,585

$

280,872

$

250,585

Goodwill

80,434

56,066

80,434

56,066

Other Intangible

3,974

4,200

3,974

4,200

Comprehensive Adjustment*

-

-

31,261

(764

)

Tangible Equity

$

196,464

$

190,319

$

227,725

$

189,555

Shares Outstanding

13,066

11,189

13,066

11,189

Tangible Book Equity per Share

$

15.04

$

17.01

$

17.43

$

16.94

Actual Average

Regulatory Average

Year to Date

Year to Date

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Net Income

$

16,373

$

9,892

$

16,373

$

9,892

Acquisition Costs - Tax Adjusted

115

982

115

982

Average Shares Outstanding

13,066,123

11,194,011

13,066,123

11,194,011

Average Tangible Equity

Average Equity

$

289,167

$

249,305

$

289,167

$

249,305

Average Goodwill

80,434

50,191

80,434

50,191

Average Other Intangible

4,235

3,764

4,235

3,764

Average Comprehensive Adjustment*

-

-

16,893

(2,548

)

Average Tangible Equity

$

204,498

$

195,350

$

221,391

$

192,803

Average Shares Outstanding

13,066

11,194

13,066

11,194

Average Tangible Book Equity per Share

$

15.65

$

17.45

$

16.94

$

17.22

Return on Average Tangible Equity

16.01

%

10.13

%

14.79

%

10.26

%

Return on Average Tangible Equity w/o Acquisition

16.12

%

11.13

%

14.89

%

11.28

%

*The Bank has adopted the Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) opt out election which removed AOCI from the calculation of tangible equity for regulatory purposes.

Disclaimer

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 21:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
