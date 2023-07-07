'22

annual report

Where

Tradition Technology

Come Together

At F&M Bank, Tradition & Technology aren't opposites, they're the perfect blend of what is & what was. While the world is always changing, we have never wavered on combining longstanding traditional values with cutting-edge technology, resulting in consistent & steadfast success, as evidenced by our 2022 annual report.

F&M Bank has been California's Strongest, since 1907 and that's not changing, even in today'seconomy.We'reopeningnewbranches

  • continuing our investment in technology to better serve clients. F&M is here for you today,
  • will be here for you tomorrow.

Our Tradition

5

26

115

809

Generations of Leadership

Branch Offices

Years of Strength

Bank Employees

Our Balance Sheet as of 12/31/2022

$12.05B

$9.14B

$6.67B

In Total Assets

In Total Deposits

In Total Net Loans

$1.31B

123,228

Total Stockholders' Equity

Total Shares Outstanding

Our Legacy

115

106

68.0%

<50%

Years of Profitability

Years of Consecutive

Loan-to-Total Deposits &

Loan-to-Value

(a perfect record)

Dividends

Repurchase Agreements Ratio

Ratio

Our Risk-Based Capital

RBC

8.00%

16.37%

Regulatory Minimum

F&M Bank

Ratio

16.37% on 12/31/22, more than DOUBLE

F&M's total risk-based capital (RBC) ratio was

the federally mandated adequacy levels.

Our Technology

$20.94B $4.91B 6.36M 6.5 Sec

Online Banking

Remote Deposits (RDC)

Online Banking

Average Online Banking

Transactions in 2022

Made in 2022

Logins for 2022

Transaction Time

2022 Annual Report

Our Locations

Our Contributions

$4.6M

$563K

$1.06M

680

Community Support

In-kind Donations

FHLB Grant Support*

Organizations Supported

*Through Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLB)

Our Employees

66%

58%

32%

45

Minority Workplace

Female Workplace

10+ Year Tenure

Languages Spoken

"Employees are the heartbeat of our company and are truly our greatest asset, providing unparalleled service and the friendly faces that have helped make us California's Strongest, since 1907."

- Daniel K. Walker, Chairman of the Board & CEO

2022 Annual Report

F&M's newly relocated Lakewood Office

celebrated its Grand Opening on May 12, 2022.

