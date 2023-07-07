Where

Tradition Technology

Come Together

At F&M Bank, Tradition & Technology aren't opposites, they're the perfect blend of what is & what was. While the world is always changing, we have never wavered on combining longstanding traditional values with cutting-edge technology, resulting in consistent & steadfast success, as evidenced by our 2022 annual report.

F&M Bank has been California's Strongest, since 1907 and that's not changing, even in today'seconomy.We'reopeningnewbranches