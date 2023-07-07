Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach : Annual Report - 2022
Today at 04:07 pm
Share
'22
annual report
MEMBER FDIC
Where
Tradition Technology
Come Together
At F&M Bank, Tradition & Technology aren't opposites, they're the perfect blend of what is & what was. While the world is always changing, we have never wavered on combining longstanding traditional values with cutting-edge technology, resulting in consistent & steadfast success, as evidenced by our 2022 annual report.
F&M Bank has been California's Strongest, since 1907 and that's not changing, even in today'seconomy.We'reopeningnewbranches
continuing our investment in technology to better serve clients. F&M is here for you today,
will be here for you tomorrow.
PAGE 1
Our Tradition
5
26
115
809
Generations of Leadership
Branch Offices
Years of Strength
Bank Employees
Our Balance Sheet as of 12/31/2022
$12.05B
$9.14B
$6.67B
In Total Assets
In Total Deposits
In Total Net Loans
$1.31B
123,228
Total Stockholders' Equity
Total Shares Outstanding
Our Legacy
115
106
68.0%
<50%
Years of Profitability
Years of Consecutive
Loan-to-Total Deposits &
Loan-to-Value
(a perfect record)
Dividends
Repurchase Agreements Ratio
Ratio
Our Risk-Based Capital
RBC
8.00%
16.37%
Regulatory Minimum
F&M Bank
Ratio
16.37% on 12/31/22, more than DOUBLE
F&M's total risk-based capital (RBC) ratio was
the federally mandated adequacy levels.
Our Technology
$20.94B $4.91B 6.36M 6.5 Sec
Online Banking
Remote Deposits (RDC)
Online Banking
Average Online Banking
Transactions in 2022
Made in 2022
Logins for 2022
Transaction Time
2022 Annual Report
PAGE 2
Our Locations
Our Contributions
$4.6M
$563K
$1.06M
680
Community Support
In-kind Donations
FHLB Grant Support*
Organizations Supported
*Through Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLB)
Our Employees
66%
58%
32%
45
Minority Workplace
Female Workplace
10+ Year Tenure
Languages Spoken
"Employees are the heartbeat of our company and are truly our greatest asset, providing unparalleled service and the friendly faces that have helped make us California's Strongest, since 1907."
- Daniel K. Walker, Chairman of the Board & CEO
2022 Annual Report
PAGE 3
F&M's newly relocated Lakewood Office
celebrated its Grand Opening on May 12, 2022.
PAGE 4
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach published this content on 07 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2023 20:06:31 UTC.
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (the Bank) is a state-chartered bank that offers a range of banking products and services to individuals, professionals and small to medium-sized businesses. The Bank operates 25 branches in California's Los Angeles County, Orange County and Santa Barbara County, as well as through online and mobile banking platforms. The Bank as commercial bank, offers a range of banking products and services, including accepting demand, money market, savings, and time deposits; originating loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans; and providing other business-oriented banking products and services. It also provides financing for residential loans, including single-family and multifamily loans. The Bank's loan portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, construction, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, equity lines, and installment and other loans. It also provides treasury management.