Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMBL   US3082431046

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH

(FMBL)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:47:52 2023-05-19 pm EDT
5500.00 USD   -0.99%
08:06aFarmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Declares Second-Quarter Cash Dividend Payment of $28 Per Share
BU
04/20Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Reports 2023 First-Quarter Results
BU
04/20Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Declares Second-Quarter Cash Dividend Payment of $28 Per Share

05/22/2023 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

--Declaration Represents 522nd Dividend Payment to Shareholders Since 1916--

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCQX: FMBL) today announced that its board of directors has approved the Bank’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $28 per share on the Bank’s common stock.

The quarterly dividend is payable on June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023.

The declaration represents F&M’s 522nd dividend payment. F&M has paid a dividend each year to shareholders since 1916, and the value of F&M’s quarterly dividend has never decreased.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, Farmers & Merchants Bank provides white-glove service to clients at 26 branches from San Clemente to Santa Barbara, as well as through its Online and Mobile Banking platforms. The Bank offers commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and a robust offering of consumer retail banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts. Farmers & Merchants Bank is a California state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Member FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about F&M, please visit the website, www.fmb.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH
08:06aFarmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Declares Second-Quarter Cash Dividend Payment of..
BU
04/20Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Reports 2023 First-Quarter Results
BU
04/20Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter E..
CI
03/16Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Experiences Influx of Deposits Amidst Period of ..
BU
03/14FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH : Ex-dividen..
FA
02/21Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Declares First-Quarter Cash Dividend Payment of ..
BU
02/21Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Approves the Bank’s Regular Quarterly Cash ..
CI
01/23Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Reports 2022 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Result..
BU
01/23Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
01/23Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter ..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 317 M - -
Net income 2021 115 M - -
Net cash 2021 379 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,94x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 678 M 678 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,31x
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 747
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH
Duration : Period :
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel K. Walker Chairman
W. Henry Walker President
John W. H. Hinrichs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
H. Melissa Lanfre Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin Tiber Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH-26.32%678
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.79%406 724
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.95%242 745
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.13%224 013
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.00%173 052
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.44%159 730
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer