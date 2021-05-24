Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMBL   US3082431046

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH

(FMBL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach : Declares Second-Quarter Cash Dividend of $27 Per Share

05/24/2021 | 08:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

--Declaration Represents 512th Dividend Payment to Shareholders Since 1916--

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCQB: FMBL) today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $27 per share on the Bank’s common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2021.

The declaration represents F&M’s 512th dividend payment. F&M has paid a dividend each year to shareholders since 1916, and the value of F&M’s quarterly dividend has never decreased.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, Farmers & Merchants Bank provides white-glove service to clients at 25 branches across Orange County, Long Beach, the South Bay and Santa Barbara, as well as through its Online and Mobile Banking platforms. The Bank offers commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and consumer banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts. Farmers & Merchants Bank is a California state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Member FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about F&M, please visit the Bank’s website, www.fmb.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH
08:06aFARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEA : Declares Second-Quarter Cash Dividend of ..
BU
05/17FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEA : Service Above Self Defined Installation T..
BU
04/15FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK  : of Long Beach Reports 2021 First-Quarter Results
BU
03/12FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/21FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEA : Earnings Flash (FMBL) FARMERS & MERCHANTS..
MT
2020FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 271 M - -
Net income 2020 79,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 50,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 1,63%
Capitalization 1 030 M 1 030 M -
EV / Sales 2019 5,71x
EV / Sales 2020 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 747
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH
Duration : Period :
Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel K. Walker Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
W. Henry Walker President
John W. H. Hinrichs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
H. Melissa Lanfre Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence J. McLaughlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANK OF LONG BEACH23.02%1 030
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.01%492 393
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.89%363 339
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.39%216 638
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.02%189 648
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.12%173 484