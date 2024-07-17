In honor of the 100th anniversary of the 302 Pine Avenue building, known colloquially as "Main Office" or "Main," F&M unveiled a historical exhibit highlighting F&M's milestones over the last century on display in the bank lobby. The H.O.M.E. (Hundredth of Main Exhibit) exhibit includes a collection of carefully curated items from our archives that highlight the place, the people, the purpose, and the praxis that originated here. The pieces and pictures on display represent just a sample of what has enabled us to serve our clients for more than a century at 302 Pine Avenue.

F&M Bank celebrated 100 years in the historic downtown Long Beach building located at 302 Pine Avenue. Originally established in a storefront at 227 Pine Avenue in November of 1907, F&M Bank soon outgrew the space and moved to 301 Pine Avenue. When the 1921 Signal Hill oil boom resulted in great expansion across the city, F&M founder C.J. Walker commissioned the famed architectural firm Curlett and Beelman to design and build a new structure on the northeast corner of Pine Avenue and Third Street.

F&M Bank's dedication to strong, sound, and conservative management and banking policies has enabled us to weather economic recessions, world wars, natural disasters, and interest rate volatility for more than 116 years.

1907. That's not changing, even in today's economy. Some banks merge or change names. At F&M Bank, we've been opening new branches and continuing investment in technology and infrastructure to better serve our clients.

WE ARE DEDICATED TO DEVELOPING THE CAREERS OF OUR EMPLOYEES, BOTH PROFESSIONALLY AND FINANCIALLY. AS WE ADHERE TO OUR CHRISTIAN VALUES, WE ARE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE COMPETITIVE FINANCIAL STRATEGIES, SUPERIOR PRODUCTS, AND EXEMPLARY RETURNS TO EVERY STAKEHOLDER.

BUSINESS AND PERSONAL BANKING THROUGH OUR ESSENTIAL PRACTICES OF HONESTY, INTEGRITY, AND AN UNPARALLELED COMMITMENT OF EXCELLENCE TO OUR CUSTOMERS AND TO OUR EMPLOYEES.

OUR BOARD OF DIRECTORS

JoAnn M. Bourne

Ms. Bourne has served as a director of the Bank since January 2019. Prior to her retirement, Ms. Bourne held various positions over more than 30 years with MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation and its subsidiary Union Bank N.A., most recently as Senior Executive Vice President and as a member of the US Management Committee.

Stephen D. Cooke

Mr. Cooke has served as a director of the Bank since 2022. He is currently Of Counsel in the securities and capital markets practice group of Paul Hastings LLP in Orange County, California, where he has been advising clients in a wide variety of complex matters for more than 30 years and was a partner in the firm for 27 years. Mr. Cooke also teaches graduate level courses at the University of California, Irvine's Paul Merage School of Business, and currently serves on the dean's advisory board. He also has served for many years on the board of directors of the Orange County Chapter of the American Red Cross and on the chapter's audit committee.

Walter M. Florie

Mr. Florie has served as a director of the Bank since 2007. In 2019, Mr. Flore retired as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Earl B. Miller and Loraine H. Miller Foundation, a position that he held for approximately 19 years. He retired from Union Bank in 1996 after serving in various positions with that institution for over 28 years.

Lawrence J. McLaughlin

Mr. McLaughlin has served as a director of the Bank since 1990. Since 2010, Mr. McLaughlin has been a principal at a Texas-based petroleum land leasing company. Prior to assuming that position, Mr. McLaughlin was a principal and managing partner for approximately 32 years of a Los Angeles-based law firm, where he represented clients in corporate, labor, and real estate matters.

Christine A. Scheuneman

Ms. Scheuneman has served as a director of the Bank since January 2019. Ms. Scheuneman is a recently retired partner from the law firm of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP where she practiced law for more than 16 years. Her practice included representing real estate and finance clients in a wide variety of real estate matters as well as representing financial institutions in connection with various regulatory, commercial, and consumer financial services matters. She is an experienced director and strategic advisor and is a Governance Fellow with the National Association of Corporate Directors.

Daniel K. Walker

Mr. Walker has been employed by the Bank in various capacities since 1974, currently serving as Executive Chairman since 2023 and as its Chairman of the Board since 2003. Mr. Walker became a director of the Bank in 1996 and served as the Bank's Executive Vice President from 2001 to January 2008. In January 2008, Mr. Walker was appointed President of the Bank, and in May 2012, Mr. Walker became Chief Executive Officer of the Bank.

Timothy M. Wilson

Mr. Wilson has served as a director of the Bank since 2005. Mr. Wilson served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Mitchell Land & Improvement Co, a real estate development company, for more than 10 years. From October 2009 to December 2017, Mr. Wilson was President of Mitchell Land & Improvement Co. and retired from such position in January 2018. He currently serves as a director of Mitchell Land & Improvement Co.