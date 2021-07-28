Log in
Farmers National Banc Corp. : Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

07/28/2021 | 08:32am EDT
  • Record net income of $15.6 million for the quarter is 41% higher than same quarter in 2020
  • Net interest income increased 10.7% for the quarter compared to the same period a year ago, primarily as a result of a higher level of interest earning assets
  • Increases in fee income from wealth management businesses contributed to an 8% increase in total noninterest income compared to the second quarter in 2020
  • 154 consecutive quarters of profitability
  • Return on average assets, annualized, was 1.90% for the second quarter
  • 17% growth in customer non-brokered deposits in the current quarter compared to June 30, 2020

Farmers National Banc Corp. (Farmers) (NASDAQ: FMNB) today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $15.6 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, which compares to $11.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $14.6 million or $0.51 per diluted share for the linked quarter. Net income excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $15.7 million or $0.55 per share, compared to $11.1 million or $0.39 per share for the same quarter in 2020 and $14.6 million or $0.51 per share for the most recent prior quarter.

Annualized return on average assets and annualized return on average equity were 1.90% and 17.17%, respectively, for the three month period ended June 30, 2021, compared to 1.56% and 14.02% for the same three month period in 2020, and 1.87% and 16.81% for the linked quarter. Farmers’ annualized return on average tangible equity excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) was 19.91% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 16.75% for the same quarter in 2020 and 19.31% for the linked quarter.

On June 22, 2021, Farmers entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Cortland Bancorp Inc. (“Cortland”), the parent company of Cortland Savings and Banking Company (“Cortland Bank”). This transaction is subject to receipt of Cortland shareholder approval and customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021. Farmers expects that the transaction will increase Farmers’ market share in Trumbull, Mahoning and Cuyahoga Counties and enables Farmers to continue building local scale throughout Northeast Ohio. As of March 31, 2021, Cortland had total assets of $791.7 million, which included gross loans of $518.6 million, deposits of $680.3 million and equity of $81.1 million.

Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO, stated, “Our record year-to-date financial results demonstrates Farmers strong position to grow earnings, despite the current low interest rate and loan environment. This success is a direct result of our win-win culture and providing business and retail customers with local, personal, and diversified financial services.”

“As a high performing financial institution, we believe we have significant opportunities to create value for shareholders. The recently announced acquisition of Cortland Bank immediately enhances economies of scale and our ability to expand Farmers’ diversified product offerings to Cortland Bank’s customer base.

“Our customer-first culture and the hard work of all our team members continues to drive our success. I want to thank everyone at Farmers for their dedication and look forward to welcoming Cortland Bank’s team to our corporate family,” concluded Mr. Helmick.

Farmers offered special financial assistance to support customers who were experiencing financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following table reports the number and amount of payment deferrals by loan type as of the dates listed:

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

Dec. 31, 2020

 

Sept. 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

(dollars in thousands)

 

Balance

 

Number of Loans

 

Balance

 

Number of Loans

 

Balance

 

Number of Loans

 

Balance

 

Number of Loans

 

Balance

 

Number of Loans

Commercial real estate

 

$

8,716

 

2

 

$

16,584

 

5

 

$

19,027

 

6

 

$

155

 

1

 

$

43,954

 

44

Commercial

 

 

0

 

0

 

 

0

 

0

 

 

1,424

 

2

 

 

0

 

0

 

 

8,515

 

69

Agriculture

 

 

0

 

0

 

 

0

 

0

 

 

0

 

0

 

 

469

 

2

 

 

8,340

 

22

Residential real estate

 

 

0

 

0

 

 

0

 

0

 

 

0

 

0

 

 

222

 

1

 

 

3,785

 

37

Consumer

 

 

0

 

0

 

 

0

 

0

 

 

2

 

1

 

 

2

 

1

 

 

1,858

 

100

Total

 

$

8,716

 

2

 

$

16,584

 

5

 

$

20,453

 

9

 

$

848

 

5

 

$

66,452

 

272

The Company offered three month deferrals upon request by the borrowers, beginning in the middle of March, 2020 and concluding at the end of the three month deferral period. For those borrowers in industries that were greatly impacted by COVID-19, additional deferrals were considered and granted beyond the initial three month period. The range of deferred months for subsequent requests were three to nine months. The decline in deferred loans and balances was due to borrowers not requesting additional deferments and beginning to restart payments under the original terms of their loan.

Farmers is also a preferred SBA lender and we dedicated significant additional staff and other resources to help our customers complete and submit their applications and supporting documentation for loans offered under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, so they could obtain SBA approval and receive funding as quickly as possible. During the initial 2020 period of the PPP program, the Company facilitated PPP assistance to 1,714 business customers totaling $199.8 million. The Company, on behalf of its customers, began processing borrower applications for PPP forgiveness at the beginning of September 2020. The SBA has up to ninety days to review an application for PPP forgiveness and provide a decision at the end of that review. Once forgiveness of the PPP loans has been communicated and payment is received from the SBA, the Company will record the cash received from the SBA, pay-off the loans based on the amount of forgiveness provided and accelerate the amount of net deferred loan fees/costs recognized for the portion of the PPP loans that are forgiven. During the period ended June 30, 2021, the Company has received life to date payments from the SBA for forgiveness of loans totaling $181.6 million, or approximately 90.8% of the PPP loans originated in 2020. The Company has processed $83.9 million in new loans for PPP loan funding during the six month period ended June 30, 2021. The Company has also received payments from the SBA for forgiveness of loans totaling $5.2 million, or approximately 6.2% of PPP loans originated in 2021.

2021 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Loans

Total loans were $1.96 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $2.15 billion at June 30, 2020, representing a decrease of 8.8%. The decrease in loans has occurred primarily in the PPP category, with $92.1 million, net of deferred fees, in outstanding balances at June 30, 2021 compared to $193.0 million at June 30, 2020 representing a decrease of $101 million or 52%. Average loans now comprise 64.7% of the Bank's average earning assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 79.6% for the same period in 2020. A summary of loans summarized by industries that may have particular vulnerability to the effects of COVID-19 and their outstanding balance as a percentage of total loans, as of June 30, 2021, is shown in the following table:

(dollars in thousands)

 

Outstanding Balance

 

% of total loans

Restaurants and Catering Facilities

 

$38,819

 

1.98%

Hotels

 

40,957

 

2.09%

Golf Courses

 

7,095

 

0.36%

Energy

 

1,256

 

0.07%

Total

 

$88,127

 

4.65%

  • Deposits and Liquidity

Farmers maintains, in the opinion of management, liquidity sufficient to satisfy depositors’ requirements and meet the credit needs of its customers. The Company’s non-brokered deposits increased 17% from $2.4 billion at June 30, 2020 to $2.8 billion at June 30, 2021. As a result of the large increase in deposits, the loan to deposit ratio at June 30, 2021 stands at 70.5%, a significant decrease compared to 88.1% one year ago. The Company has additional borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati and approved lines of credit at two domestic banks.

  • Loan quality

Non-performing assets to total assets remains at a low level, currently at 0.43% which is the same ratio reported one year ago. Early stage delinquencies, defined as 30-89 days past due, were $7.6 million, or 0.39% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, compared to $10.3 million, or 0.43% of total loans, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $179 thousand, compared to $392 thousand in the same quarter in 2020. Total net charge-offs as a percentage of average net loans outstanding is 0.04% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, down 0.04% compared to the same quarter in 2020.

As a result of improved factors that exist in the current economic environment as well as the decrease in the loan portfolio when compared to prior quarters, the Company was able to decrease its provision for credit losses to $50 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to the $425 thousand recorded in the first quarter of this year. As an overall percentage of loans, the allowance for credit losses increased to 1.27% for the current quarter compared to 1.22% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Excluding the PPP loans, this allowance for credit losses to gross loans ratio increased to 1.33% (non-GAAP) as of June 30, 2021, and the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans is 1.52% (non-GAAP).

  • Net interest margin

The net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 3.54%, a 20 basis points decrease from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and 4 basis points less than the 3.58% reported for the linked quarter. In comparing the second quarter of 2021 to the same period in 2020, asset yields decreased 56 basis points, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 49 basis points. Most of the decrease in the asset yields was the result of lower rates earned on taxable and tax-exempt securities. Each of the major interest-bearing liability categories experienced cost decreases compared to one year ago. The net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 excluding interest and fees from PPP loans would decrease the margin by 12 basis points (non-GAAP). The net interest margin is also impacted by the additional accretion as a result of the discounted loan portfolios acquired in previous mergers, which increased the net interest margin by 4 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 5 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

  • Noninterest income

Noninterest income increased 8.1% to $9.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $9.1 million in the same quarter in 2020. The Company’s wealth management businesses led the improvement as trust fee income increased $506 thousand, or 27.32%, insurance agency commissions increased $267 thousand, or 39.2% and investment commissions increased $219 thousand, or 72%. Other improvements noted include debit card interchange fees increasing $259 thousand, or 26.78%, and other operating income increasing $471 thousand, or 141%. Those increases were offset by a $1.2 million, or 31.66%, decrease in gain on sale of mortgage loan income resulting from a slowdown in the level of mortgage loan refinancing.

  • Noninterest expenses

Farmers has remained committed to managing the level of noninterest expenses. Total noninterest expenses for the second quarter of 2021 decreased 1.72% to $17.4 million compared to $17.7 million in the same quarter in 2020. This was primarily a result of decreases in telephone and data communication costs of $209 thousand, or 60.06%, core processing charges of $103 thousand, or 11.03%, advertising expense of $126 thousand, or 39.13%, and FDIC insurance of $105 thousand, or 46.67%. These decreases were offset by increases of $215 thousand, or 12.84%, in occupancy and equipment expense and $153 thousand, or 1.58%, in salaries and employee benefits. Annualized noninterest expenses excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP) measured as a percentage of quarterly average assets improved from 2.50% in the second quarter of 2020 to 2.12% in the second quarter of 2021.

  • Efficiency ratio

The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 improved to 46.14% compared to 50.75% for the same quarter in 2020. The increases in several categories of noninterest income and net interest income, accompanied with lower noninterest expenses were the main drivers of the improvement.

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $3.3 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 41 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania, and Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets. Total wealth management assets under care at June 30, 2021 are $3.1 billion. Farmers National Insurance, LLC and Bowers Insurance Agency, Inc., wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, offer a variety of insurance products.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This press release includes disclosures of Farmers’ tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible equity, net income excluding costs related to acquisition activities and allowance for credit losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers’ marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their GAAP equivalents are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Farmers’ financial condition, results of operations, asset quality trends and profitability. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only management’s current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Farmers’ control. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends” and similar expressions, as well as any statements related to future expectations of performance or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Farmers’ actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Farmers’ actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including further resurgence in the spread of COVID-19, on local, national and global economic conditions; higher default rates on loans made to our customers related to COVID-19 and its impact on our customers’ operations and financial condition; unexpected changes in interest rates or disruptions in the mortgage markets related to COVID-19 or other responses to the health crisis; impacts of the upcoming U.S. elections on the regulatory landscape, capital markets, and response to and management of the COVID-19 pandemic including further economic stimulus from the federal government; Farmers’ failure to integrate Cortland and Cortland Bank with Farmers in accordance with expectations; deviations from performance expectations related to Cortland and Cortland Bank; and the other factors contained in Farmers’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on Farmers’ website (www.farmersbankgroup.com) and on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Farmers does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

In connection with the proposed merger with Cortland, Farmers will file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that will include a proxy statement of Cortland and a prospectus of Farmers, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction.

SHAREHOLDERS OF CORTLAND AND OTHER INVESTORS ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS TO BE INCLUDED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, BECAUSE IT WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT FARMERS, CORTLAND, THE PROPOSED MERGER, THE PERSONS SOLICITING PROXIES WITH RESPECT TO THE PROPOSED MERGER AND THEIR INTERESTS IN THE PROPOSED MERGER AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (when available) and other documents filed with the SEC by Farmers through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Farmers will be available free of charge on Farmers’ website at https://www.farmersbankgroup.com or may be obtained from Farmers by written request to Farmers National Banc Corp., 20 South Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406, Attention: Investor Relations.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful before registration or qualification of the securities under the securities laws of the jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus satisfying the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act.

The respective directors and executive officers of Farmers and Cortland and other persons may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Cortland shareholders with respect to the merger. Information regarding the directors and executive officers of Farmers is available in its proxy statement filed with the SEC on March 12, 2021 in connection with its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Information regarding directors and executive officers of Cortland is available on its website at www.cortlandbank.com. Other information regarding the participants in the solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement and prospectus to be included in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available.

Farmers National Banc Corp. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Amounts in thousands, except per share results) Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Income

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

Percent

 

2021

 

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

Total interest income

 

$28,609

 

$27,790

 

$28,833

 

$27,635

 

$28,142

 

$56,399

 

$55,859

 

1.0%

Total interest expense

 

2,119

 

2,523

 

3,030

 

3,470

 

4,221

 

4,642

 

9,636

 

-51.8%

Net interest income

 

26,490

 

25,267

 

25,803

 

24,165

 

23,921

 

51,757

 

46,223

 

12.0%

Provision for loan losses

 

50

 

425

 

3,000

 

2,600

 

2,400

 

475

 

3,500

 

-86.4%

Noninterest income

 

9,872

 

10,583

 

10,682

 

9,467

 

9,136

 

20,455

 

17,006

 

20.3%

Acquisition related costs

 

104

 

12

 

1,798

 

58

 

48

 

116

 

1,367

 

-91.5%

Other expense

 

17,330

 

17,756

 

17,979

 

17,662

 

17,692

 

35,086

 

35,110

 

-0.1%

Income before income taxes

 

18,878

 

17,657

 

13,708

 

13,312

 

12,917

 

36,535

 

23,252

 

57.1%

Income taxes

 

3,303

 

3,101

 

2,351

 

2,443

 

1,906

 

6,404

 

3,602

 

77.8%

Net income

 

$15,575

 

$14,556

 

$11,357

 

$10,869

 

$11,011

 

$30,131

 

$19,650

 

53.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average diluted shares outstanding

 

28,353

 

28,336

 

28,322

 

28,291

 

28,280

 

28,336

 

28,492

 

Basic earnings per share

 

0.55

 

0.52

 

0.40

 

0.39

 

0.39

 

1.07

 

0.69

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

0.55

 

0.51

 

0.40

 

0.38

 

0.39

 

1.06

 

0.69

 

Cash dividends

 

3,107

 

3,107

 

3,100

 

3,101

 

3,100

 

6,214

 

6,204

 

Cash dividends per share

 

0.11

 

0.11

 

0.11

 

0.11

 

0.11

 

0.22

 

0.22

 

Performance Ratios

               

Net Interest Margin (Annualized)

 

3.54%

 

3.58%

 

3.73%

 

3.59%

 

3.74%

 

3.56%

 

3.74%

 

Efficiency Ratio (Tax equivalent basis)

 

46.14%

 

48.24%

 

50.25%

 

50.66%

 

50.75%

 

47.17%

 

55.04%

 

Return on Average Assets (Annualized)

 

1.90%

 

1.87%

 

1.49%

 

1.46%

 

1.56%

 

1.89%

 

1.44%

 

Return on Average Equity (Annualized)

 

17.17%

 

16.81%

 

13.10%

 

12.87%

 

14.02%

 

17.15%

 

12.81%

 

Dividends to Net Income

 

19.95%

 

21.35%

 

27.30%

 

28.53%

 

28.15%

 

20.62%

 

31.57%

 

Other Performance Ratios (Non-GAAP)

               

Return on Average Tangible Assets

 

1.93%

 

1.87%

 

1.52%

 

1.50%

 

1.58%

 

1.90%

 

1.46%

 

Return on Average Tangible Equity

 

19.81%

 

19.30%

 

15.48%

 

15.30%

 

16.69%

 

19.76%

 

15.03%

 

Return on Average Tangible Equity excluding acquisition costs

 

19.91%

 

19.31%

 

17.43%

 

15.37%

 

16.75%

 

19.82%

 

15.88%

 

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

       
 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

2021

 

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

Assets

         

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$149,357

 

$326,385

 

$254,621

 

$199,575

 

$103,954

Securities available for sale

 

996,271

 

802,866

 

575,600

 

481,509

 

475,614

Equity securities

 

6,658

 

6,902

 

6,881

 

8,307

 

8,375

           

Loans held for sale

 

1,922

 

3,993

 

4,766

 

7,076

 

3,395

Loans

 

1,959,865

 

2,037,404

 

2,078,044

 

2,147,158

 

2,143,600

Less allowance for credit losses (a)

 

24,806

 

24,935

 

22,144

 

19,341

 

16,960

Net Loans

 

1,935,059

 

2,012,469

 

2,055,900

 

2,127,817

 

2,126,640

           

Other assets

 

170,791

 

171,909

 

173,380

 

164,895

 

161,611

Total Assets

 

$3,260,058

 

$3,324,524

 

$3,071,148

 

$2,989,179

 

$2,879,589

           

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

         

Deposits

         

Noninterest-bearing

 

$663,640

 

$675,045

 

$608,791

 

$577,334

 

$593,162

Interest-bearing

 

2,115,183

 

2,158,009

 

2,002,087

 

1,960,998

 

1,846,323

Total deposits

 

2,778,823

 

2,833,054

 

2,610,878

 

2,538,332

 

2,439,485

Other interest-bearing liabilities

 

78,369

 

79,683

 

78,906

 

81,690

 

80,115

Other liabilities

 

35,958

 

64,432

 

31,267

 

29,189

 

28,637

Total liabilities

 

2,893,150

 

2,977,169

 

2,721,051

 

2,649,211

 

2,548,237

Stockholders' Equity

 

366,908

 

347,355

 

350,097

 

339,968

 

331,352

Total Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

and Stockholders' Equity

 

$3,260,058

 

$3,324,524

 

$3,071,148

 

$2,989,179

 

$2,879,589

           

Period-end shares outstanding

 

28,322

 

28,237

 

28,190

 

28,186

 

28,180

Book value per share

 

$12.95

 

$12.30

 

$12.42

 

$12.06

 

$11.76

Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)*

 

11.23

 

10.56

 

10.66

 

10.23

 

9.92

           

* Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by average outstanding shares

           

Capital and Liquidity

         

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (b)

 

14.10%

 

13.49%

 

13.22%

 

12.98%

 

12.65%

Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (b)

 

15.70%

 

15.10%

 

14.72%

 

14.36%

 

13.92%

Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (b)

 

14.54%

 

13.93%

 

13.67%

 

13.43%

 

13.10%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (b)

 

9.70%

 

9.69%

 

9.77%

 

9.67%

 

9.71%

Equity to Asset Ratio

 

11.25%

 

10.45%

 

11.40%

 

11.37%

 

11.51%

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (c)

 

9.90%

 

9.10%

 

9.94%

 

9.82%

 

9.88%

Net Loans to Assets

 

59.36%

 

60.53%

 

66.94%

 

71.18%

 

73.85%

Loans to Deposits

 

70.53%

 

71.92%

 

79.59%

 

84.59%

 

87.87%

Asset Quality

         

Non-performing loans

 

$13,873

 

$11,640

 

$13,835

 

$11,841

 

$12,225

Other Real Estate Owned

 

30

 

30

 

0

 

73

 

41

Non-performing assets

 

13,903

 

11,670

 

13,835

 

11,914

 

12,266

Loans 30 - 89 days delinquent

 

7,606

 

7,183

 

9,297

 

10,134

 

10,336

Charged-off loans

 

502

 

284

 

387

 

393

 

524

Recoveries

 

323

 

200

 

190

 

174

 

132

Net Charge-offs

 

179

 

84

 

197

 

219

 

392

Annualized Net Charge-offs to

         

Average Net Loans Outstanding

 

0.04%

 

0.02%

 

0.04%

 

0.04%

 

0.08%

Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (a)

 

1.27%

 

1.22%

 

1.07%

 

0.90%

 

0.79%

Non-performing Loans to Total Loans

 

0.71%

 

0.57%

 

0.67%

 

0.55%

 

0.57%

Allowance to Non-performing Loans (a)

 

178.81%

 

214.22%

 

160.06%

 

163.34%

 

138.73%

Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

 

0.43%

 

0.35%

 

0.45%

 

0.40%

 

0.43%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) CECL method used for the June 30 and March 31, 2021 quarters. Prior periods used the incurred loss methodology.

(b) June 30, 2021 ratio is estimated

(c) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is shown below

Reconciliation of Total Assets to Tangible Assets

           
 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2021

 

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Total Assets

 

$3,260,058

 

$3,324,524

 

$3,071,148

 

$2,989,179

 

$2,879,589

 

$3,260,058

 

$2,879,589

Less Goodwill and other intangibles

 

48,985

 

49,301

 

49,617

 

51,608

 

51,866

 

48,985

 

51,866

Tangible Assets

 

$3,211,073

 

$3,275,223

 

$3,021,531

 

$2,937,571

 

$2,827,723

 

$3,211,073

 

$2,827,723

Average Assets

 

3,280,316

 

3,155,695

 

3,033,005

 

2,957,702

 

2,842,730

 

3,218,372

 

2,741,903

Less average Goodwill and other intangibles

 

49,193

 

49,509

 

51,476

 

51,754

 

52,052

 

49,350

 

47,088

Average Tangible Assets

 

$3,231,123

 

$3,106,186

 

$2,981,529

 

$2,905,948

 

$2,790,678

 

$3,169,022

 

$2,694,815

               
         

 

 

Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2021

 

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Stockholders' Equity

 

$366,908

 

$347,355

 

$350,097

 

$339,968

 

$331,352

 

$366,908

 

$331,352

Less Goodwill and other intangibles

 

48,985

 

49,301

 

49,617

 

51,608

 

51,866

 

48,985

 

51,866

Tangible Common Equity

 

$317,923

 

$298,054

 

$300,480

 

$288,360

 

$279,486

 

$317,923

 

$279,486

Average Stockholders' Equity

 

363,753

 

351,190

 

344,949

 

335,982

 

315,988

 

354,334

 

308,524

Less average Goodwill and other intangibles

 

49,193

 

49,509

 

51,476

 

51,754

 

52,052

 

49,350

 

47,088

Average Tangible Common Equity

 

$314,560

 

$301,681

 

$293,473

 

$284,228

 

$263,936

 

$304,984

 

$261,436

               
               

Reconciliation of Net Income, Excluding Acquisition Related Costs

 
 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2021

 

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net income

 

$15,575

 

$14,556

 

$11,357

 

$10,869

 

$11,011

 

$30,131

 

$19,650

Acquisition related costs - tax equated

 

83

 

9

 

1,431

 

50

 

41

 

92

 

1,104

Net income - Adjusted

 

$15,658

 

$14,565

 

$12,788

 

$10,919

 

$11,052

 

$30,223

 

$20,754

Diluted EPS excluding acquisition costs

 

$0.55

 

$0.51

 

$0.45

 

$0.39

 

$0.39

 

$1.07

 

$0.73

Reconciliation of Allowance for Credit Losses to Gross Loans, Excluding PPP Loans and Acquired Loans

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

 

2021

 

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

Gross Loans

 

$1,959,865

 

$2,037,404

 

$2,078,044

 

$2,147,158

 

$2,143,600

PPP Loans

 

92,073

 

136,826

 

125,396

 

194,490

 

192,969

Loans less PPP

 

1,867,792

 

1,900,578

 

1,952,648

 

1,952,668

 

1,950,631

Allowance for Credit Losses to Gross Loans Excluding PPP (a)

 

1.33%

 

1.31%

 

1.13%

 

0.99%

 

0.87%

Acquired Loans

 

233,772

 

251,616

 

272,150

 

294,712

 

320,184

Loans less PPP and Acquired

 

$1,634,020

 

$1,648,962

 

$1,680,498

 

$1,657,956

 

$1,630,447

Allowance for Credit Losses to Gross Loans Excluding PPP and Acquired (a)

 

1.52%

 

1.51%

 

1.32%

 

1.17%

 

1.04%

           

(a) CECL method used for the June 30 and March 31, 2021 quarters. Prior periods used the incurred loss methodology.

           
 

For the Three Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

End of Period Loan Balances

 

2021

 

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

Commercial real estate

 

$704,809

 

$702,556

 

$713,936

 

$710,730

 

$715,342

Commercial

 

351,261

 

406,064

 

404,492

 

481,593

 

472,012

Residential real estate

 

490,340

 

508,483

 

524,193

 

526,627

 

528,853

Consumer

 

190,064

 

193,295

 

203,061

 

209,883

 

208,374

Agricultural loans

 

223,427

 

227,073

 

232,129

 

219,896

 

221,556

Total, excluding net deferred loan costs

 

$1,959,901

 

$2,037,471

 

$2,077,811

 

$2,148,729

 

$2,146,137

           
 

For the Three Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

Noninterest Income

 

2021

 

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

$790

 

$808

 

$930

 

$904

 

$753

Bank owned life insurance income

 

300

 

284

 

187

 

196

 

204

Trust fees

 

2,358

 

2,236

 

1,950

 

1,973

 

1,852

Insurance agency commissions

 

948

 

1,001

 

776

 

784

 

681

Security gains (losses)

 

32

 

488

 

179

 

70

 

(26)

Retirement plan consulting fees

 

389

 

320

 

394

 

341

 

408

Investment commissions

 

523

 

504

 

450

 

353

 

304

Net gains on sale of loans

 

2,500

 

3,185

 

3,901

 

3,348

 

3,658

Debit card and EFT fees

 

1,226

 

1,084

 

1,061

 

1,048

 

967

Other operating income

 

806

 

673

 

854

 

450

 

335

Total Noninterest Income

 

$9,872

 

$10,583

 

$10,682

 

$9,467

 

$9,136

           
 

For the Three Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

Dec. 31,

 

Sept. 30,

 

June 30,

Noninterest Expense

 

2021

 

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

Salaries and employee benefits

 

$9,866

 

$9,976

 

$9,638

 

$10,244

 

$9,713

Occupancy and equipment

 

1,890

 

2,275

 

2,060

 

1,719

 

1,675

State and local taxes

 

551

 

554

 

515

 

576

 

583

Professional fees

 

830

 

1,056

 

341

 

753

 

823

Merger related costs

 

104

 

12

 

1,798

 

58

 

48

Advertising

 

196

 

260

 

478

 

460

 

322

FDIC insurance

 

120

 

170

 

100

 

200

 

225

Intangible amortization

 

316

 

316

 

332

 

332

 

331

Core processing charges

 

831

 

627

 

831

 

925

 

934

Telephone and data

 

139

 

138

 

154

 

182

 

348

Other operating expenses

 

2,591

 

2,384

 

3,530

 

2,271

 

2,738

Total Noninterest Expense

 

$17,434

 

$17,768

 

$19,777

 

$17,720

 

$17,740

Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

             
 

Three Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

AVERAGE

     

AVERAGE

   
 

BALANCE

 

INTEREST (1)

 

RATE (1)

 

BALANCE

 

INTEREST (1)

 

RATE (1)

EARNING ASSETS

           

Loans (2)

 

$1,991,838

 

$23,669

 

4.77%

 

$2,101,500

 

$24,842

 

4.75%

Taxable securities

 

512,779

 

2,511

 

1.96

 

197,906

 

1,278

 

2.60

Tax-exempt securities (2)

 

340,539

 

2,952

 

3.48

 

252,818

 

2,459

 

3.91

Equity securities

 

14,666

 

121

 

3.31

 

17,687

 

137

 

3.12

Federal funds sold and other

 

218,093

 

58

 

0.11

 

70,279

 

30

 

0.17

Total earning assets

 

3,077,915

 

29,311

 

3.82

 

2,640,190

 

28,746

 

4.38

Nonearning assets

 

202,401

     

202,540

   

Total assets

 

$3,280,316

     

$2,842,730

   

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

           

Time deposits

 

$392,663

 

$1,008

 

1.03%

 

$493,048

 

$2,181

 

1.78%

Brokered time deposits

 

15,429

 

29

 

0.75

 

84,198

 

319

 

1.52

Savings deposits

 

516,428

 

165

 

0.13

 

457,188

 

267

 

0.23

Demand deposits

 

1,226,894

 

627

 

0.20

 

823,058

 

1,093

 

0.53

Short term borrowings

 

4,674

 

3

 

0.26

 

12,613

 

18

 

0.57

Long term borrowings

 

74,496

 

287

 

1.55

 

76,751

 

343

 

1.80

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

$2,230,584

 

2,119

 

0.38

 

$1,946,856

 

4,221

 

0.87

NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

           

AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

           

Demand deposits

 

666,053

     

556,649

   

Other liabilities

 

19,926

     

23,237

   

Stockholders' equity

 

363,753

     

315,988

   

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

           

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

$3,280,316

 

 

   

$2,842,730

 

 

 

Net interest income and interest rate spread

   

$27,192

 

3.44%

   

$24,525

 

3.51%

Net interest margin

     

3.54%

     

3.74%

             

(1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable.

 

(2) For 2021, adjustments of $92 thousand and $610 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2020, adjustments of $98 thousand and $506 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.

             
 

Six Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

AVERAGE

     

AVERAGE

   
 

BALANCE

 

INTEREST (1)

 

RATE (1)

 

BALANCE

 

INTEREST (1)

 

RATE (1)

EARNING ASSETS

           

Loans (2)

 

$2,016,223

 

$47,569

 

4.76%

 

$2,014,678

 

$49,039

 

4.89%

Taxable securities

 

421,847

 

4,230

 

2.02

 

209,139

 

2,825

 

2.72

Tax-exempt securities

 

311,453

 

5,565

 

3.60

 

242,016

 

4,702

 

3.91

Equity securities (2)

 

14,753

 

242

 

3.31

 

16,996

 

277

 

3.28

Federal funds sold and other

 

241,898

 

129

 

0.11

 

64,090

 

179

 

0.56

Total earning assets

 

3,006,174

 

57,735

 

3.87

 

2,546,919

 

57,022

 

4.50

Nonearning assets

 

212,198

     

194,984

   

Total assets

 

$3,218,372

     

$2,741,903

   

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

           

Time deposits

 

$416,429

 

$2,263

 

1.10%

 

$494,385

 

$4,623

 

1.88%

Brokered time deposits

 

23,669

 

75

 

0.64

 

94,846

 

802

 

1.69

Savings deposits

 

506,188

 

358

 

0.14

 

441,232

 

588

 

0.27

Demand deposits

 

1,155,642

 

1,359

 

0.24

 

756,882

 

2,486

 

0.66

Short term borrowings

 

3,735

 

7

 

0.38

 

37,544

 

338

 

1.81

Long term borrowings

 

75,248

 

580

 

1.55

 

88,491

 

799

 

1.82

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

$2,180,911

 

4,642

 

0.43

 

$1,913,380

 

9,636

 

1.01

NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

           

AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

           

Demand deposits

 

$661,550

     

$502,710

   

Other liabilities

 

21,577

     

17,289

   

Stockholders' equity

 

354,334

     

308,524

   

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

           

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

$3,218,372

 

 

   

$2,741,903

 

 

 

Net interest income and interest rate spread

   

$53,093

 

3.44%

   

$47,386

 

3.49%

Net interest margin

     

3.56%

     

3.74%

             

(1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable.

     
 

(2) For 2021, adjustments of $187 thousand and $1.2 million, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2020, adjustments of $196 thousand and $967 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.

 


© Business Wire 2021
