    FMNB   US3096271073

FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.

(FMNB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:00 2022-11-25 pm EST
15.19 USD   +2.08%
09:07aFarmers National Banc Corp. Announces Board Addition
BU
08:45aFarmers National Banc : Announces Board Addition - Form 8-K
PU
08:43aFarmers National Banc Corp /oh/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces Board Addition

11/28/2022 | 09:07am EST
Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) (“Farmers”) welcomes a new member to its Board of Directors, Mr. André Thornton, who will bring a wealth of business experience to Farmers. Mr. Thornton was appointed by the Board of Directors effective January 1, 2023 as a Class II director with a term expiring in 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005257/en/

André Thornton (Photo: Business Wire)

André Thornton (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Thornton will also serve on the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and the Board Enterprise Risk Management Committee of the Board.

Mr. Thornton currently serves as President and CEO of ASW Global, LLC. As CEO, he sets the direction of the company and directs operational aspects so that they follow the strategic plans and policies of the organization. Mr. Thornton has more than 30 years of experience in entrepreneurial ventures, including helping to guide a highly successful restaurant management group that was sold to Applebee’s International.

Mr. Thornton played professional baseball for 21 years, including 11 seasons with the Cleveland Indians, and was an honored recipient of the Roberto Clemente Award in 1979, which goes to the player who best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement, and team contribution.

Kevin J. Helmick, Farmers National Bank President & CEO stated, “With an extensive background in business and entrepreneurship, we welcome André to Farmers and believe his experience will continue to solidify our Board of Directors.”

Mr. Thornton also is an active member of his community, serving on or have served on a variety of boards of directors including the Greater Cleveland Partnership and the Greater Akron Chamber.

ABOUT FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $4.1 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 46 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Summit, Portage, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania; Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets and Farmers National Insurance, LLC. Total wealth management assets under care at September 30, 2022 were $2.9 billion.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 168 M - -
Net income 2022 55,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,32x
Yield 2022 4,28%
Capitalization 517 M 517 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 550
Free-Float 88,8%
Managers and Directors
Kevin J. Helmick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Troy Adair Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Terry A. Moore Chairman
Anne Frederick Crawford Independent Director
Ralph D. Macali Independent Director
