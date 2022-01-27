Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Farmers National Banc Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMNB   US3096271073

FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.

(FMNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces Record 2021 Results

01/27/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.18 ($0.50 excluding one-time items, non-GAAP) for 4th quarter of 2021
  • Completed the acquisition of Cortland Bancorp
  • Issued $75.0 million of subordinated debt at a rate of 3.125%
  • 156 consecutive quarters of profitability
  • Efficiency ratio, (excluding one-time items, non-GAAP), of 47.4% for the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Allowance for credit losses ratio of 1.26% at December 31, 2021
  • Return on average assets, (excluding one-time items, non-GAAP), was 1.65% for the fourth quarter of 2021
  • ROAE and ROATE, (excluding one-time items, non-GAAP), 14.8% and 18.5%, respectively, for fourth quarter of 2021

Farmers National Banc Corp. (“Farmers” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FMNB) today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $5.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to $11.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The results for the quarter included pretax items for acquisition related provision for credit loss expense of $4.9 million, $6.5 million for acquisition costs, $1.8 million for a prepayment penalty on an FHLB advance, security gains of $25,000, a loss of $195,000 on the sale of assets, and a one-time gain of $239,000 for the sale of Farmers’ credit card portfolio. Excluding these items (non-GAAP), core net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, would have been $16.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share.

Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, totaled $51.8 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to $41.9 million, or $1.47 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Results for the year ended December 31, 2021, included pre-tax items for acquisition related provision for credit loss expense of $4.9 million, acquisition costs of $7.1 million, prepayment penalties on FHLB advances of $2.1 million, security gains of $1.0 million, a loss of $247,000 on the sale of assets, and the one-time gain of $239,000 on the sale of the credit card portfolio. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, excluding these items (non-GAAP), was $62.3 million, or $2.13 per share.

On November 1, 2021, Farmers and Cortland Bancorp (“Cortland”) completed the previously announced merger of Cortland into Farmers in a cash and stock transaction. Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of Cortland were able to elect to receive either $28.00 per share in cash or 1.75 shares of Farmers’ common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 75% of the Cortland shares being exchanged for Farmers shares and 25% for cash. The merger combines two complementary banking institutions with similar culture and operating philosophies, and will further solidify Farmers’ market share in Trumbull and Mahoning counties while expanding Farmers’ presence in the greater Cleveland market. In February 2022, the systems integration of Farmers and Cortland will be completed, bringing the combined 48 branches together under one name.

At the closing of the merger, Farmers issued 5.6 million shares of its common stock along with cash of $29.6 million, which represented a transaction value of approximately $128.5 million based on its closing stock price of $17.82 on October 31, 2021. The transaction value has been allocated to assets acquired and liabilities assumed, including $482.2 million in loans and loans held for sale, $305.2 million in other tangible assets, $695.3 million in deposits, $17.9 million in other liabilities and $54.4 million in goodwill and other intangible assets. Prior to closing, Cortland incurred $3.3 million of merger-related costs. The year-over-year comparison of Farmers results is impacted by the Cortland merger, with 2021 including two months of combined operations from Cortland compared to none in the prior year.

Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO, stated, “The last two years have brought unbelievable challenges to the world and our industry. Through it all, the Farmers team has continued to deliver record earnings and superior returns while catering to the needs of the communities we serve. I am extremely proud of our staff for all of their hard work. With the closing of the Cortland acquisition, I look forward to the possibilities in 2022.”

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2021, grew to $4.14 billion compared to $3.32 billion at September 30, 2021 and $3.07 billion at December 31, 2020. The acquisition of Cortland added $841.7 million in assets to the balance sheet. Gross loans (excluding loans held for sale) were $2.33 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.89 billion at September 30, 2021 and $2.08 billion at December 31, 2020. Gross loan growth for the quarter totaled $436.9 million and included $470.6 million in gross loans associated with the acquisition of Cortland (excluding Cortland’s PPP loans) offset by a decline in PPP loan balances of $26.3 million (inclusive of Cortland’s PPP loans) and a decline in other loan balances of $7.4 million which includes the sale of the Company’s credit card portfolio. The credit card portfolio had a balance of $3.0 million at the time of sale. At December 31, 2021, the Company has $37.5 million of PPP loans before deferred fees still to be forgiven and $1.3 million in net deferred fees associated with these loans still to be recognized into income.

Available for sale securities increased to $1.43 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $852.1 million from December 31, 2020. During 2021, the Company continued to deploy excess cash balances into securities. The Cortland acquisition in the fourth quarter was responsible for $130.6 million of the growth in the portfolio.

Total deposits at December 31, 2021, were $3.55 billion compared to $2.87 billion at September 30, 2021, and $2.61 billion at December 31, 2020. The growth, year over year, was due to $695.3 million in deposits obtained in the acquisition of Cortland and $241.1 million of organic growth, or 9.2% organically. After adjusting for Cortland in the fourth quarter, deposits shrank $14.5 million for the quarter.

Total stockholders’ equity increased to $472.4 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $377.5 million at September 30, 2021 and $350.1 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in stockholders’ equity was due to the Cortland acquisition and the Company’s earnings offset by dividends paid to common shareholders and changes in other comprehensive income.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans to loans declined to 0.69% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.78% at September 30, 2021. Early stage delinquencies, defined as 30-89 days past due, were $8.9 million, or 0.38% of total loans, at December 31, 2021, compared to $6.9 million, or 0.37% of total loans, for the prior quarter.

On January 1, 2021, Farmers adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model of accounting for credit losses. At adoption, Farmers recorded a $2.16 million increase to its allowance for loan losses and a $0.29 million increase to its reserve for off-balance sheet commitments for a combined $2.45 million, of which $1.94 million was recorded as a reduction to retained earnings with the remainder to deferred taxes. In connection with the Cortland acquisition, on November 1, 2021, Farmers recorded a $6.16 million increase to its allowance for loan losses, which was comprised of $4.87 million required to be recorded as a provision for credit losses related to non-purchased credit deteriorated loans and $1.29 million required to be recorded as a reduction of loan balances for purchased credit deteriorated loans.

Excluding the merger impact noted above, the fourth quarter 2021 results include net charge-offs of $313,000 and a provision for credit loss of $691,000 compared to net charge-offs of $197,000 and a provision expense of $3.0 million for the same period in 2020. As an overall percentage of loans, the allowance for credit losses increased to 1.26% at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.22% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Excluding the PPP loans, this allowance for credit losses to gross loans ratio increases to 1.28% (non-GAAP) as of December 31, 2021. Total net charge-offs as a percentage of average net loans outstanding was 6 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to 4 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net interest income

Net interest income was $29.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $25.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was due to growth in average interest earning assets, including the acquisition of Cortland, offset by a decline in net interest margin of 36 basis points. The net interest margin was 3.33% for the current quarter which is down from the 3.47% net interest margin reported in the third quarter of 2021 and lower than the 3.69% net interest margin reported in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decline in net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2021 was driven by the acquisition of Cortland and the issuance of subordinated debt, the proceeds of which were used to purchase securities. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks and related accretion and PPP interest and fees (non-GAAP), the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.21% compared to 3.37% for the third quarter of 2021 and 3.51% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest income

Noninterest income declined to $9.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $10.5 million for the fourth quarter in 2020. Net gains on the sale of loans decreased to $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to lower origination volumes and tighter margins. In addition, security gains and other noninterest income were lower by $154,000 and $251,000, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. These declines have been partially offset by increases to service charges on deposit of $208,000, a 22.4% increase, trust fees of $559,000, a 28.7% increase, investment commissions of $161,000, a 35.8% increase, and an increase in bank owned life insurance (BOLI) income of $227,000 from the purchase of additional insurance in December 2020 and the addition of Cortland’s BOLI.

Noninterest expense

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to $27.7 million compared to $19.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding merger related costs and a $1.8 million prepayment penalty for the payoff of a $40 million FHLB advance, noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $19.3 million compared to $17.8 million of noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2020 after excluding merger related costs in that quarter. This increase in noninterest expense after adjusting for these items was primarily due to the acquisition of Cortland.

Covid Support Efforts

Farmers offered special financial assistance to support customers who were experiencing financial hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company offered three month deferrals upon request by the borrowers, beginning in the middle of March, 2020 and concluding at the end of the three month deferral period. For those borrowers in industries that were greatly impacted by COVID-19, additional deferrals were considered and granted beyond the initial three month period. The range of deferred months for subsequent requests was three to nine months. The decline in deferred loans and balances was due to borrowers not requesting additional deferments and beginning to restart payments under the original terms of their loan. At December 31, 2021, Farmers had no customers still on deferral.

Farmers is also a preferred SBA lender and we dedicated significant additional staff and other resources to help our customers complete and submit their applications and supporting documentation for loans offered under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, so that they could obtain SBA approval and receive funding as quickly as possible. During the initial 2020 period of the PPP program, the Company facilitated PPP assistance to 1,714 business customers totaling $199.8 million. The Company, on behalf of its customers, began processing borrower applications for PPP forgiveness at the beginning of September 2020. The SBA has up to ninety days to review an application for PPP forgiveness and provide a decision at the end of that review. Once forgiveness of the PPP loans has been communicated and payment is received from the SBA, the Company will record the cash received from the SBA, pay-off the loans based on the amount of forgiveness provided and accelerate the amount of net deferred loan fees/costs recognized for the portion of the PPP loans that are forgiven.

About Farmers National Banc Corp.

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $4.4 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 48 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Portage, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania, and Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets. Total wealth management assets under care at December 31, 2021 are $3.1 billion. Farmers National Insurance, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, offers a variety of insurance products.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This press release includes disclosures of Farmers’ tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible equity, net income excluding costs related to acquisition activities, net interest margin excluding acquisition marks and related accretion and PPP interest and fees, efficiency ratio less one-time expenses, and allowance for credit losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers’ marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their GAAP equivalents are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Farmers’ financial condition, results of operations, asset quality trends and profitability. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only management’s current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Farmers’ control. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends” and similar expressions, as well as any statements related to future expectations of performance or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Farmers’ actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Farmers’ actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, including further resurgence in the spread of COVID-19, on local, national and global economic conditions; higher default rates on loans made to our customers related to COVID-19 and its impact on our customers’ operations and financial condition; unexpected changes in interest rates or disruptions in the mortgage markets related to COVID-19 or other responses to the health crisis; impacts of the upcoming U.S. elections on the regulatory landscape, capital markets, and response to and management of the COVID-19 pandemic including further economic stimulus from the federal government; Farmers’ failure to integrate Cortland and Cortland Bank with Farmers in accordance with expectations; deviations from performance expectations related to Cortland and Cortland Bank; and the other factors contained in Farmers’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on Farmers’ website (www.farmersbankgroup.com) and on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Farmers does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

 
 
 
 
Farmers National Banc Corp. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Amounts in thousands, except per share results) Unaudited
 
 
Consolidated Statements of Income

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Percent

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Change

Total interest income

$31,685

$28,375

$28,609

$27,790

$28,833

$116,459

$112,327

3.7%

Total interest expense

1,986

1,841

2,119

2,523

3,030

8,469

16,136

-47.5%

Net interest income

29,699

26,534

26,490

25,267

25,803

107,990

96,191

12.3%

Provision for credit losses

5,366

(948)

50

425

3,000

4,893

9,100

-46.2%

Noninterest income

9,538

9,015

9,508

10,132

10,499

38,193

36,161

5.6%

Acquisition related costs

6,521

472

104

12

1,798

7,109

3,223

120.6%

Other expense

21,140

16,656

16,966

17,305

17,796

72,067

69,757

3.3%

Income before income taxes

6,210

19,369

18,878

17,657

13,708

62,114

50,272

23.6%

Income taxes

508

3,358

3,303

3,101

2,351

10,270

8,396

22.3%

Net income

$5,702

$16,011

$15,575

$14,556

$11,357

$51,844

$41,876

23.8%

 
Average diluted shares outstanding

32,074

28,361

28,353

28,336

28,322

29,280

28,394

Basic earnings per share

0.18

0.57

0.55

0.52

0.40

1.78

1.48

Diluted earnings per share

0.18

0.56

0.55

0.51

0.40

1.77

1.47

Cash dividends per share

0.14

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.47

0.44

Performance Ratios
Net Interest Margin (Annualized)

3.33%

3.47%

3.52%

3.54%

3.69%

3.45%

3.70%

Efficiency Ratio (Tax equivalent basis)

63.61%

46.04%

45.70%

47.76%

50.07%

51.13%

52.55%

Return on Average Assets (Annualized)

0.58%

1.92%

1.90%

1.87%

1.49%

1.52%

1.46%

Return on Average Equity (Annualized)

5.24%

16.93%

17.17%

16.81%

13.10%

13.64%

12.80%

Dividends to Net Income

82.99%

19.41%

19.95%

21.35%

27.30%

27.11%

29.62%

Other Performance Ratios (Non-GAAP)
Return on Average Tangible Assets

0.60%

1.97%

1.93%

1.87%

1.52%

1.55%

1.48%

Return on Average Tangible Equity

6.57%

19.63%

19.81%

19.30%

15.48%

16.13%

15.07%

 
 
 
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
 

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$112,790

$79,808

$149,357

$326,385

$254,621

Securities available for sale

1,427,677

1,183,361

996,271

802,866

575,600

Other investments

30,459

19,041

20,573

21,317

21,528

 
Loans held for sale

4,545

2,628

1,922

3,993

4,766

Loans

2,331,082

1,894,216

1,959,865

2,037,404

2,078,044

Less allowance for credit losses (a)

29,386

23,136

24,806

24,935

22,144

Net Loans

2,301,696

1,871,080

1,935,059

2,012,469

2,055,900

 
Other assets

265,582

161,129

156,876

157,494

158,733

Total Assets

$4,142,749

$3,317,047

$3,260,058

$3,324,524

$3,071,148

 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing

$916,237

$675,938

$663,640

$675,045

$608,791

Interest-bearing

2,630,998

2,190,475

2,115,183

2,158,009

2,002,087

Total deposits

3,547,235

2,866,413

2,778,823

2,833,054

2,610,878

Other interest-bearing liabilities

87,758

49,649

78,369

79,683

78,906

Other liabilities

35,324

23,461

35,958

64,432

31,267

Total liabilities

3,670,317

2,939,523

2,893,150

2,977,169

2,721,051

Stockholders' Equity

472,432

377,524

366,908

347,355

350,097

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$4,142,749

$3,317,047

$3,260,058

$3,324,524

$3,071,148

 
Period-end shares outstanding

33,898

28,322

28,322

28,308

28,258

Book value per share

$13.94

$13.33

$12.95

$12.27

$12.39

Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)*

10.91

11.61

11.23

10.53

10.63

 
* Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by outstanding shares
 
Capital and Liquidity
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (b)

13.13%

14.58%

13.95%

13.49%

13.22%

Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (b)

17.56%

16.25%

15.54%

15.10%

14.72%

Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (b)

13.79%

15.18%

14.39%

13.93%

13.67%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (b)

10.11%

10.17%

9.70%

9.69%

9.77%

Equity to Asset Ratio

11.40%

11.38%

11.25%

10.45%

11.40%

Tangible Common Equity Ratio (c)

9.15%

10.06%

9.90%

9.10%

9.94%

Net Loans to Assets

55.56%

56.41%

59.36%

60.53%

66.94%

Loans to Deposits

65.72%

66.08%

70.53%

71.92%

79.59%

Asset Quality
Non-performing loans

$16,195

$14,744

$13,873

$11,640

$13,835

Other Real Estate Owned

0

0

30

30

0

Non-performing assets

16,195

14,744

13,903

11,670

13,835

Loans 30 - 89 days delinquent

8,891

6,944

7,606

7,183

9,297

Charged-off loans

470

411

502

284

387

Recoveries

157

125

323

200

190

Net Charge-offs

313

286

179

84

197

Annualized Net Charge-offs to
Average Net Loans Outstanding

0.06%

0.06%

0.04%

0.02%

0.04%

Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (a)

1.26%

1.22%

1.27%

1.22%

1.07%

Non-performing Loans to Total Loans

0.69%

0.78%

0.71%

0.57%

0.67%

Allowance to Non-performing Loans (a)

181.45%

156.92%

178.81%

214.22%

160.06%

Non-performing Assets to Total Assets

0.39%

0.44%

0.43%

0.35%

0.45%

 
(a) CECL methodology used during 2021. Prior periods used the incurred loss methodology.
(b) December 31, 2021 ratio is estimated
(c) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is shown below
 
 

For the Three Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

End of Period Loan Balances

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Commercial real estate

$1,011,891

$690,407

$704,809

$702,556

$713,936

Commercial

313,836

302,356

351,261

406,064

404,492

Residential real estate

453,635

376,901

383,187

400,982

413,841

HELOC

127,433

106,750

107,153

107,501

110,352

Consumer

189,522

189,497

190,064

193,295

203,061

Agricultural loans

232,365

226,896

223,427

227,073

232,129

Total, excluding net deferred loan costs

$2,328,682

$1,892,807

$1,959,901

$2,037,471

$2,077,811

 
 

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Noninterest Income

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Service charges on deposit accounts

$1,138

$924

$790

$808

$930

$3,660

$3,682

Bank owned life insurance income

414

340

300

284

187

1,338

795

Trust fees

2,509

2,335

2,358

2,236

1,950

9,438

7,632

Insurance agency commissions

706

799

948

1,003

776

3,456

3,124

Security gains, including fair value changes

25

459

32

488

179

1,004

380

Retirement plan consulting fees

378

334

389

320

394

1,421

1,523

Investment commissions

611

638

523

504

450

2,276

1,530

Net gains on sale of loans

1,728

1,466

2,191

2,900

3,610

8,285

11,362

Other mortgage banking fee income, net

2

32

(55)

(115)

108

(136)

(83)

Debit card and EFT fees

1,424

1,227

1,322

1,171

1,061

5,144

4,264

Other noninterest income

603

461

710

533

854

2,307

1,952

Total Noninterest Income

$9,538

$9,015

$9,508

$10,132

$10,499

$38,193

$36,161

 
 

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Noninterest Expense

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Salaries and employee benefits

$10,230

$9,321

$9,866

$9,976

$9,638

$39,393

$39,826

Occupancy and equipment

2,422

1,899

1,890

2,275

2,060

8,486

7,254

State and local taxes

620

552

551

554

515

2,277

2,138

Professional fees

1,296

1,009

830

1,056

341

4,191

2,733

Merger related costs

6,521

472

104

12

1,798

7,109

3,223

Advertising

776

466

357

260

478

1,859

1,531

FDIC insurance

152

140

120

170

100

582

750

Intangible amortization

414

316

316

316

332

1,362

1,327

Core processing charges

880

860

831

627

831

3,198

3,551

Other noninterest expenses

4,350

2,093

2,205

2,071

3,501

10,719

10,647

Total Noninterest Expense

$27,661

$17,128

$17,070

$17,317

$19,594

$79,176

$72,980

 
 
Business Combination    
Consideration    
Cash

$ 29,618

   
Stock

98,921

   
Fair value of total consideration transferred

$ 128,539

   
Fair value of assets acquired    
Cash and cash equivalents

$ 113,391

   
Securities available for sale

130,574

   
Other investments

16,092

   
Loans, net

482,168

   
Premises and equipment

12,644

   
Bank owned life insurance

21,547

   
Core deposit intangible

5,886

   
Current and deferred taxes

3,135

   
Other assets

7,805

   
Total assets acquired

793,242

   
Fair value of liabilities assumed    
Deposits

695,274

   
Short-term borrowings

4,246

   
Long-term borrowings

4,262

   
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

9,386

   
Total liabilities

713,168

   
Net assets acquired

$ 80,074

   
Goodwill created

48,465

   
Total net assets acquired

$ 128,539

   
 
 
 

Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

 

AVERAGE

 

YIELD/

AVERAGE

 

YIELD/

 

BALANCE

INTEREST (1)

RATE (1)

BALANCE

INTEREST (1)

RATE (1)

EARNING ASSETS
Loans (2)

$2,187,770

$24,946

4.52%

$2,110,031

$25,409

4.79%

Taxable securities

892,563

3,948

1.75

223,306

1,335

2.38

Tax-exempt securities (2)

410,016

3,397

3.29

262,829

2,514

3.81

Other investments

26,475

142

2.13

15,138

128

3.36

Federal funds sold and other

114,496

39

0.14

237,357

67

0.11

Total earning assets

3,631,320

32,472

3.55

2,848,661

29,453

4.11

Nonearning assets

248,581

184,344

Total assets

$3,879,901

$3,033,005

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
Time deposits

$379,786

$697

0.73%

$458,340

$1,591

1.38%

Brokered time deposits

0

0

0.00

43,685

98

0.89

Savings deposits

736,732

202

0.11

489,071

236

0.19

Demand deposits - interest bearing

1,367,921

475

0.14

995,977

804

0.32

Short term borrowings

0

2

0.00

3,859

7

0.72

Long term borrowings

80,799

610

3.00

76,400

294

1.53

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$2,565,238

1,986

0.31

$2,067,332

3,030

0.58

NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Demand deposits - noninterest bearing

851,130

593,955

Other liabilities

31,824

26,769

Stockholders' equity

431,709

344,949

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$3,879,901

$3,033,005

Net interest income and interest rate spread

$30,486

3.24%

$26,423

3.53%

Net interest margin

3.33%

3.69%

 
(1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable.
(2) For 2021, adjustments of $86 thousand and $701 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2020, adjustments of $101 thousand and $519 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.
 
 

Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

AVERAGE

 

YIELD/

AVERAGE

 

YIELD/

BALANCE

INTEREST (1)

RATE (1)

BALANCE

INTEREST (1)

RATE (1)

EARNING ASSETS
Loans (2)

$2,041,347

$95,180

4.66%

$2,062,936

$98,779

4.79%

Taxable securities

617,475

11,399

1.85

209,817

5,423

2.58

Tax-exempt securities (2)

348,627

12,027

3.45

250,394

9,675

3.86

Other investments

21,912

498

2.27

16,073

543

3.38

Federal funds sold and other

180,718

201

0.11

124,447

298

0.24

Total earning assets

3,210,079

119,305

3.72

2,663,667

114,718

4.31

Nonearning assets

195,805

205,727

Total assets

$3,405,884

$2,869,394

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
Time deposits

$393,039

$3,652

0.93%

$480,302

$8,083

1.68%

Brokered time deposits

11,737

75

0.64

72,472

1,057

1.46

Savings deposits

569,179

712

0.13

462,021

1,080

0.23

Demand deposits - interest bearing

1,240,014

2,336

0.19

856,462

4,161

0.49

Short term borrowings

3,957

11

0.28

20,764

359

1.73

Long term borrowings

70,057

1,683

2.40

82,451

1,396

1.69

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$2,287,983

8,469

0.37

$1,974,472

16,136

0.82

NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Demand deposits - noninterest bearing

$714,978

$546,177

Other liabilities

23,498

21,570

Stockholders' equity

379,425

327,175

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$3,405,884

$2,869,394

Net interest income and interest rate spread

$110,836

3.35%

$98,582

3.49%

Net interest margin

3.45%

3.70%

 
(1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable.
(2) For 2021, adjustments of $360 thousand and $2.5 million, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2020, adjustments of $400 thousand and $2.0 million, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.
 
 
 
Reconciliation of Total Assets to Tangible Assets

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Total Assets

$4,142,749

$3,317,047

$3,260,058

$3,324,524

$3,071,148

$4,142,749

$3,071,148

Less Goodwill and other intangibles

102,606

48,670

48,985

49,301

49,617

102,606

49,617

Tangible Assets

$4,040,143

$3,268,377

$3,211,073

$3,275,223

$3,021,531

$4,040,143

$3,021,531

Average Assets

3,879,901

3,304,708

3,280,316

3,155,695

3,033,005

3,405,912

2,869,394

Less average Goodwill and other intangibles

84,580

48,879

49,193

49,509

51,476

58,111

49,363

Average Tangible Assets

$3,795,321

$3,255,829

$3,231,123

$3,106,186

$2,981,529

$3,347,801

$2,820,031

 
 
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Stockholders' Equity

$472,432

$377,524

$366,908

$347,355

$350,097

$472,432

$350,097

Less Goodwill and other intangibles

102,606

48,670

48,985

49,301

49,617

102,606

49,617

Tangible Common Equity

$369,826

$328,854

$317,923

$298,054

$300,480

$369,826

$300,480

Average Stockholders' Equity

431,709

375,208

363,753

351,190

344,949

379,425

327,175

Less average Goodwill and other intangibles

84,580

48,879

49,193

49,509

51,476

58,111

49,363

Average Tangible Common Equity

$347,129

$326,329

$314,560

$301,681

$293,473

$321,314

$277,812

 
 
Reconciliation of Net Income, Less Merger and One-Time Items

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income

$5,702

$16,011

$15,575

$14,556

$11,357

$51,844

$41,876

Acquisition related costs - after tax

5,232

468

83

9

1,431

5,731

2,585

Acquisition related provision - after tax

3,846

0

0

0

0

3,846

0

FHLB prepayment penalties - after tax

1,425

257

0

0

0

1,682

666

Net loss (gain) on asset/security sales - after tax

134

(362)

(26)

(344)

502

(598)

404

Gain on sale of credit card portfolio - after tax

(189)

0

0

0

0

(189)

0

Net income - Adjusted

$16,150

$16,374

$15,632

$14,221

$13,290

$62,316

$45,531

Diluted EPS excluding merger and one-time items

$0.50

$0.58

$0.55

$0.50

$0.47

$2.13

$1.60

Return on Average Assets excluding merger and one-time items (Annualized)

1.65%

1.97%

1.91%

1.83%

1.74%

1.83%

1.59%

Return on Average Equity excluding merger and one-time items (Annualized)

14.84%

17.31%

17.24%

16.42%

15.29%

16.42%

13.92%

Return on Average Tangible Equity excluding acquisition costs and one-time items (Annualized)

18.46%

19.91%

19.93%

19.12%

17.97%

19.39%

16.39%

 
 
 
Efficiency ratio excluding one-time items

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net interest income, after tax

$30,492

$27,256

$27,192

$25,901

$26,423

$110,840

$98,582

Noninterest income

9,538

9,015

9,508

10,132

10,499

38,193

36,161

Net loss (gain) on asset/security sales

170

(458)

(33)

(436)

635

(757)

511

Gain on sale of credit card portfolio

(239)

0

0

0

0

(239)

0

Net interest income and noninterest income adjusted

39,961

35,813

36,667

35,597

37,557

148,037

135,254

 
Noninterest expense less intangible amortization

27,247

16,813

16,755

17,002

19,213

77,817

70,001

Acquisition related costs

6,521

472

104

12

1,798

7,109

3,223

FHLB prepayment penalties

1,804

325

0

0

0

2,129

0

Noninterest income adjusted

18,922

16,016

16,651

16,990

17,415

68,579

66,778

Efficiency ratio excluding one-time items

47.35%

44.72%

45.41%

47.73%

46.37%

46.33%

49.37%

 
 
Net interest margin excluding acquisition marks and PPP interest and fees

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

 
Net interest income, fully-taxable equivalent

$ 30,486

$ 27,256

$ 27,192

$ 25,901

$ 26,423

$ 110,836

$ 98,582

Acquisition marks

496

(35)

200

271

308

932

1,126

PPP interest and fees

979

1,402

2,097

2,144

2,456

6,621

4,914

Adjusted and annualized net interest income

115,098

102,712

99,854

95,249

93,865

103,283

92,542

Average earning assets

3,631,320

3,120,336

3,077,915

2,937,144

2,848,661

3,210,079

2,663,667

less PPP average balances

47,939

76,990

131,856

125,168

177,382

95,226

121,641

Adjusted average earning assets

3,583,381

3,043,346

2,946,059

2,811,976

2,671,279

3,114,853

2,542,026

Net interest margin excluding marks and PPP interest and fees

3.21%

3.37%

3.39%

3.39%

3.51%

3.32%

3.64%

 
 
Reconciliation of Allowance for Credit Losses to Gross Loans, Excluding PPP Loans and Acquired Loans

For the Three Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Gross Loans

$ 2,331,082

$ 1,894,216

$ 1,959,865

$ 2,037,404

$ 2,078,044

PPP Loans, net

36,215

53,580

92,073

136,826

125,396

Loans less PPP

2,294,867

1,840,636

1,867,792

1,900,578

1,952,648

Allowance for Credit Losses to Gross Loans Excluding PPP (a)

1.28%

1.26%

1.33%

1.31%

1.13%

Acquired Loans

654,552

211,954

233,790

251,616

272,150

 
(a) CECL methodology used for the 2021 quarters. Prior period used the incurred loss methodology.
 
 

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.
04:19pFARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP /OH/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
04:16pFarmers National Banc Corp. Announces Record 2021 Results
BU
01/06Raymond James Adjusts Farmers National Banc Price Target to $21 From $20, Maintains Out..
MT
2021INSIDER BUY : Farmers National Banc
MT
2021Farmers National Banc Lifts Dividend to $0.14/Share From $0.11/Share; Payable Dec. 31 t..
MT
2021Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
2021Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on December 31, 2..
CI
2021FARMERS NATIONAL BANC : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3/A)
PU
2021FARMERS NATIONAL BANC : Opinion on the Financial Statements - Form 8-K/A
PU
2021FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP /OH/ Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 149 M - -
Net income 2021 56,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,58x
Yield 2021 2,46%
Capitalization 627 M 627 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 445
Free-Float -
Chart FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.
Duration : Period :
Farmers National Banc Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 18,48 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin J. Helmick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Troy Adair Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James R. Smail Chairman
Anne Frederick Crawford Independent Director
Ralph D. Macali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.-0.38%627
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-6.59%435 491
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.17%370 772
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 774
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.84%210 377
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.4.23%206 243