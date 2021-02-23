Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Farmers National Banc Corp.    FMNB

FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.

(FMNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Farmers National Banc Corp. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/23/2021 | 03:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On February 23, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of March 12, 2021 and is payable to shareholders on March 31, 2021.

ABOUT FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $3 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 41 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania; Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets and Farmers National Insurance, LLC. Total wealth management assets under care at December 31, 2020 were $2.8 billion.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.
03:31pFARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
02/01FARMERS NATIONAL BANC : Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Farmers National B..
MT
02/01FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP /OH/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
01/28FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP /OH/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
01/28FARMERS NATIONAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/28FARMERS NATIONAL BANC :  Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces 2020 Fourth Quart..
BU
2020FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP /OH/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (for..
AQ
2020FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
2020FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP /OH/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements..
AQ
2020FARMERS NATIONAL BANC : OH/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 131 M - -
Net income 2020 39,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
Yield 2020 3,12%
Capitalization 397 M 397 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,03x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.
Duration : Period :
Farmers National Banc Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,75 $
Last Close Price 14,09 $
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin J. Helmick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl D. Culp Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Lance J. Ciroli Non-Executive Chairman
Anne Frederick Crawford Independent Director
Ralph D. Macali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.4.22%397
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.58%455 611
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION15.97%304 076
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.77%281 409
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.26.39%210 216
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.15%204 300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ