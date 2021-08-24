Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Farmers National Banc Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMNB   US3096271073

FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.

(FMNB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Farmers National Banc Corp. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/24/2021 | 02:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On August 24, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of September 10, 2021 and is payable to shareholders on September 30, 2021.

ABOUT FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $3.3 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 41 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania; Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets and Farmers National Insurance, LLC. Total wealth management assets under care at June 30, 2021 were $3.1 billion.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.
02:06pFARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08/17FARMERS NATIONAL BANC : OH/ Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/..
AQ
08/17Farmers National Banc Corp. and the Farmers National Bank of Canfield Announc..
CI
08/05FARMERS NATIONAL BANC : OH/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
08/02FARMERS NATIONAL BANC : Announces Board Addition (Form 8-K)
PU
08/02FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP /OH/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Reg..
AQ
08/02FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP. : Announces Board Addition
BU
08/02Farmers National Banc Corp. Announces Board Addition
CI
07/30FARMERS NATIONAL BANC : Letter to Shareholders, dated July 30, 2021 (Form 8-K)
PU
07/30FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP /OH/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 143 M - -
Net income 2021 54,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,35x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 444 M 444 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 445
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.
Duration : Period :
Farmers National Banc Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 15,67 $
Average target price 19,38 $
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin J. Helmick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carl D. Culp CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Executive VP
James R. Smail Chairman
Anne Frederick Crawford Independent Director
Ralph D. Macali Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.17.78%444
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.76%468 244
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.97%344 254
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.92%241 378
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.07%204 977
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY57.75%195 506