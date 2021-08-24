Farmers National Banc Corp. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

On August 24, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of September 10, 2021 and is payable to shareholders on September 30, 2021.

ABOUT FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $3.3 billion in banking assets.

