Earnings per diluted share of $0.40 ($0.41 excluding certain items, non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2023 162 consecutive quarters of profitability Additional FHLB borrowing capacity of $707.8 million as of June 30, 2023 Uninsured deposits (excluding collateralized deposits) are approximately 15.0% of customer deposit base Available for sale securities not pledged totaled $290.0 million at June 30, 2023 Efficiency ratio of 56.3%, or 55.3% excluding certain items, non-GAAP, for the second quarter of 2023 Return on average assets of 1.18% for the second quarter of 2023 ROAE and ROATE (non-GAAP) of 16.1% and 33.6%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023

Farmers National Banc Corp. (“Farmers” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FMNB) reported today net income of $15.0 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $16.0 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 included pretax items of $442,000 for acquisition related costs and combined net gains of $6,000 on the sale of securities and the sale of other assets. Excluding these items (non-GAAP), net income for the second quarter of 2023 would have been $15.3 million, or $0.41 per diluted share.

Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO, stated “As we navigate an extremely fluid banking landscape, we will continue to focus on prudent expense management, growing revenue, and maintaining a strong balance sheet, while supporting our communities and investing in our growth strategies. We believe this approach will drive long-term shareholder value as we emerge from this challenging period a stronger and more profitable company,” concluded Mr. Helmick.

Balance Sheet

The Company’s total assets were $5.07 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $5.11 billion at March 31, 2023 and $4.08 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase from December was primarily due to the acquisition of Emclaire Financial Corp. (“Emclaire”) which added $1.05 billion in assets in the first quarter of 2023. Gross loans (excluding loans held for sale) have increased by $750.5 million since December 31, 2022 and $2.9 million since March 31, 2023. Emclaire was responsible for $740.7 million of the increase in loans since December 31, 2022.

Securities available for sale were $1.32 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.36 billion at March 31, 2023, and $1.27 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase since December is due to the addition of $127.0 million in available for sale securities from Emclaire and a reduction in the gross amount of unrealized losses which totaled $266.5 million at December 31, 2022 compared to a gross unrealized loss of $245.0 million at June 30, 2023. Offsetting these increases, the Company also had sales and runoff from the portfolio in the first six months of 2023. While bond market volatility is expected to continue throughout 2023, the Company will continue to look to opportunistically shrink the size of the securities portfolio to increase liquidity and optimize profitability.

Total customer deposits (excluding brokered time deposits) were $4.25 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $4.31 billion at March 31, 2023 and $3.42 billion at December 31, 2022. The increase from December was driven by $875.8 million in deposits assumed in the acquisition of Emclaire. Competition for deposits remains high and the Company expects this will continue to place pressure on funding costs and deposit volumes.

Total stockholders’ equity was $367.0 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $374.6 million at March 31, 2023, and $292.3 million at December 31, 2022. The increase since December is primarily due to the acquisition of Emclaire and an increase in retained earnings along with a decrease in the loss from accumulated other comprehensive income offset by increased treasury stock activity. The Company repurchased 850,799 shares of its common stock during the first quarter of 2023 but did not repurchase any shares during the second quarter. The accumulated other comprehensive loss has declined $17.0 million between December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2023 as market rates declined during the first half of 2023 and pricing on available for sale securities improved.

Liquidity

The Company continues to monitor its deposit base and balance sheet composition as well as its access to other sources of liquidity. At June 30, 2023, the Company’s loan to deposit ratio was 73.9% and the Company’s average deposit balance per account was $27,539. In addition, the Company’s ratio of uninsured deposits (excluding collateralized deposits) is approximately 15.0% which remains significantly lower than the banking institutions that failed in the first quarter of 2023.

The Company has access to an additional $707.8 million of FHLB borrowing capacity at June 30, 2023 along with $290.0 million of available for sale securities that are not pledged. With a deep and diverse deposit base and access to a large amount of additional funding capacity, the Company is well positioned to navigate the current banking landscape.

Credit Quality

The provision for credit losses and unfunded commitments was $25,000 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $616,000 for the second quarter of 2022. Annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans was 0.10% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 0.01% for the same period in 2022. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.11% at June 30, 2023 compared to 1.14% at March 31, 2023, and 1.12% at December 31, 2022.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) were $18.0 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $18.0 million at March 31, 2023, and $14.8 million at December 31, 2022. The increase since December was primarily due to the addition of Emclaire. The NPL to loans ratio was 0.57% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.57% at March 31, 2023 and 0.62% at December 31, 2022. Non-performing assets to assets was 0.36% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.35% at March 31, 2023, and 0.36% at December 31, 2022. Early stage delinquencies, defined as 30-89 days delinquent, were $12.3 million, or 0.39% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $9.6 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at December 31, 2022.

Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $34.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $31.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. The Company had more earning assets in 2023 due to the acquisition of Emclaire but this was partially offset by a decline of 33 basis point in the net interest margin. The net interest margin was 2.92% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 3.07% in the first quarter of 2023 and 3.25% for the second quarter of 2022. The decline in net interest margin between the second quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2022 was due to increases in funding costs outstripping the increase in yields on earning assets. This increase in funding costs has been due to the rapid increase in deposit rates due to intense competition for deposits, the continued Federal Reserve rate hiking cycle, and runoff of deposit balances which are being replaced by more costly wholesale funding. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks and related accretion and PPP interest and fees, the net interest margin (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2023 was 2.68% compared to 2.86% for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.16% for the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $9.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $9.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Service charges on deposit accounts have increased by $362,000 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022. The increase is primarily due to the acquisition of Emclaire. Bank owned life insurance income, other mortgage banking fee income and debit card income have also increased in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 due to the Emclaire acquisition. Insurance agency commissions are up $246,000 in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 as growth in the insurance business and increased annuity sales have bolstered income. Investment commissions are down slightly for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as customers have been more interested in the annuities mentioned above as opposed to traditional investment products. Net gains on the sale of loans have increased but are still sluggish due to the high level of interest rates and lack of loan volume. Other noninterest income has declined by $1.3 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022. This decrease is primarily due to a decline in the income associated with the Company’s investments in SBA/SBIC funds. The performance of these funds in 2022 was much better than had been experienced historically and 2023 has returned to more normal levels of profitability.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $26.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $21.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in expense is primarily due to the acquisition of Emclaire. Salaries and employee benefits increased $2.6 million to $13.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The acquisition of Emclaire along with normal raise activity were the primary reasons for the increase. Occupancy and equipment expense increased primarily due to the acquisition. FDIC and state and local taxes increased due to the acquisition and the increase in the rate paid for FDIC insurance in 2023. Intangible amortization expense increased due to the acquisition and due to some acceleration of the core deposit intangible recorded in the Cortland Bancorp acquisition in 2021. The Company recorded an additional $359,000 of intangible amortization in the second quarter of 2023 related to the Cortland acquisition. Merger related costs were $442,000 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $674,000 in the second quarter of 2022.

About Farmers National Banc Corp.

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $5.1 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 65 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Portage, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver, Butler, Allegheny, Jefferson, Clarion, Venango, Clearfield, Mercer, Elk and Crawford Counties in Pennsylvania, and Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets. Total wealth management assets under care at June 30, 2023 are $3.2 billion. Farmers National Insurance, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, offers a variety of insurance products.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This press release includes disclosures of Farmers’ tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible assets, return on average tangible equity, net income excluding costs related to acquisition activities and certain items, return on average assets excluding merger costs and certain items, return on average equity excluding merger costs and certain items, net interest margin excluding acquisition marks and related accretion and PPP interest and fees and efficiency ratio less certain items, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers’ marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their GAAP equivalents are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

We make statements in this news release and our related investor conference call, and we may from time to time make other statements, that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Farmers’ financial condition, results of operations, asset quality trends and profitability. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only management’s current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Farmers’ control. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends” and similar expressions, as well as any statements related to future expectations of performance or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Farmers’ actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Farmers’ actual results to differ materially from those described in certain forward-looking statements include significant changes in near-term local, regional, and U.S. economic conditions including those resulting from continued high rates of inflation, tightening monetary policy of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, and possibility of a recession; Farmers’ failure to integrate Emclaire with Farmers in accordance with expectations; deviations from performance expectations related to Emclaire; continuing impacts from the length and extent of the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; and the other factors contained in Farmers’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on Farmers’ website (www.farmersbankgroup.com) and on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Farmers does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Farmers National Banc Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Highlights (Amounts in thousands, except per share results) Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Percent 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Change Total interest income $ 52,804 $ 51,233 $ 38,111 $ 36,410 $ 34,286 $ 104,037 $ 67,565 54.0 % Total interest expense 18,226 14,623 8,679 4,629 2,575 32,849 4,612 612.3 % Net interest income 34,578 36,610 29,432 31,781 31,711 71,188 62,953 13.1 % Provision (credit) for credit losses 25 8,599 416 448 616 8,624 258 3242.6 % Noninterest income 9,449 10,425 8,200 8,827 9,477 19,874 27,175 -26.9 % Acquisition related costs 442 4,313 584 872 674 4,755 2,614 81.9 % Other expense 25,944 26,409 20,511 20,527 20,787 52,353 49,303 6.2 % Income before income taxes 17,616 7,714 16,121 18,761 19,111 25,330 37,953 -33.3 % Income taxes 2,650 639 2,765 3,315 3,160 3,289 6,158 -46.6 % Net income $ 14,966 $ 7,075 $ 13,356 $ 15,446 $ 15,951 $ 22,041 $ 31,795 -30.7 % Average diluted shares outstanding 37,320 37,933 33,962 33,932 33,923 37,624 33,927 Basic earnings per share 0.40 0.19 0.39 0.46 0.47 0.59 0.94 Diluted earnings per share 0.40 0.19 0.39 0.46 0.47 0.59 0.94 Cash dividends per share 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.16 0.16 0.34 0.32 Performance Ratios Net Interest Margin (Annualized) 2.92 % 3.07 % 2.99 % 3.21 % 3.25 % 3.00 % 3.25 % Efficiency Ratio (Tax equivalent basis) 56.28 % 62.53 % 52.59 % 50.55 % 49.95 % 59.50 % 55.56 % Return on Average Assets (Annualized) 1.18 % 0.56 % 1.31 % 1.48 % 1.54 % 0.87 % 1.53 % Return on Average Equity (Annualized) 16.12 % 7.71 % 20.16 % 18.71 % 17.97 % 11.94 % 15.67 % Dividends to Net Income 42.54 % 90.50 % 43.10 % 35.06 % 33.95 % 58.09 % 34.07 % Other Performance Ratios (Non-GAAP) Return on Average Tangible Assets 1.23 % 0.58 % 1.34 % 1.52 % 1.57 % 0.90 % 1.56 % Return on Average Tangible Equity 33.55 % 16.31 % 32.81 % 27.06 % 25.23 % 25.05 % 20.96 %

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,063 $ 128,001 $ 75,551 $ 79,981 $ 65,458 Securities available for sale 1,316,878 1,355,449 1,268,025 1,295,133 1,361,682 Other investments 44,975 39,670 33,444 34,399 34,451 Loans held for sale 2,197 1,703 858 2,142 2,714 Loans 3,155,200 3,152,339 2,404,750 2,399,981 2,374,485 Less allowance for credit losses 34,957 36,011 26,978 27,282 27,454 Net Loans 3,120,243 3,116,328 2,377,772 2,372,699 2,347,031 Other assets 473,098 468,735 326,550 335,668 303,028 Total Assets $ 5,073,454 $ 5,109,886 $ 4,082,200 $ 4,120,022 $ 4,114,364 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 1,084,232 $ 1,106,870 $ 896,957 $ 934,638 $ 983,713 Interest-bearing 3,165,381 3,207,121 2,526,760 2,590,054 2,586,829 Brokered time deposits 21,135 82,169 138,051 42,459 54,996 Total deposits 4,270,748 4,396,160 3,561,768 3,567,151 3,625,538 Other interest-bearing liabilities 388,437 292,324 183,211 243,098 137,985 Other liabilities 47,278 46,760 44,926 44,154 29,392 Total liabilities 4,706,463 4,735,244 3,789,905 3,854,403 3,792,915 Stockholders' Equity 366,991 374,642 292,295 265,619 321,449 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,073,454 $ 5,109,886 $ 4,082,200 $ 4,120,022 $ 4,114,364 Period-end shares outstanding 37,457 37,439 34,055 34,060 34,032 Book value per share $ 9.80 $ 10.01 $ 8.58 $ 7.80 $ 9.45 Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP)* 4.67 4.84 5.60 4.79 6.46

* Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by outstanding shares

Capital and Liquidity Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (a) 10.39 % 10.04 % 13.71 % 13.36 % 13.30 % Total Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 13.94 % 13.60 % 17.79 % 17.44 % 17.46 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio (a) 10.89 % 10.54 % 14.32 % 13.97 % 13.92 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio (a) 7.68 % 7.43 % 9.84 % 10.24 % 9.56 % Equity to Asset Ratio 7.23 % 7.33 % 7.16 % 6.45 % 7.81 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio (b) 3.58 % 3.69 % 4.79 % 4.06 % 5.47 % Net Loans to Assets 61.50 % 60.99 % 58.25 % 57.59 % 57.04 % Loans to Deposits 73.88 % 71.71 % 67.52 % 67.28 % 65.49 % Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 17,956 $ 17,959 $ 14,803 $ 12,976 $ 14,107 Non-performing assets 18,167 18,053 14,876 13,042 14,107 Loans 30 - 89 days delinquent 12,321 10,219 9,605 6,659 8,716 Charged-off loans 971 469 754 783 177 Recoveries 172 198 184 178 135 Net Charge-offs 799 271 570 605 42 Annualized Net Charge-offs to Average Net Loans 0.10 % 0.03 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.01 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans 1.11 % 1.14 % 1.12 % 1.14 % 1.16 % Non-performing Loans to Total Loans 0.57 % 0.57 % 0.62 % 0.54 % 0.59 % Allowance to Non-performing Loans 194.68 % 200.52 % 182.25 % 210.25 % 194.61 % Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 0.36 % 0.35 % 0.36 % 0.32 % 0.34 %

(a) June 30, 2023 ratio is estimated (b) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is shown below

For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, End of Period Loan Balances 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Commercial real estate $ 1,284,974 $ 1,286,830 $ 1,028,050 $ 1,028,484 $ 1,040,243 Commercial 362,664 361,845 293,643 296,932 285,981 Residential real estate 849,533 853,074 475,791 474,014 464,489 HELOC 138,535 137,319 132,179 132,267 129,392 Consumer 260,326 260,596 221,260 222,706 218,219 Agricultural loans 250,807 244,938 246,937 239,081 230,477 Total, excluding net deferred loan costs $ 3,146,839 $ 3,144,602 $ 2,397,860 $ 2,393,484 $ 2,368,801

For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, End of Period Customer Deposit Balances 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,084,232 $ 1,106,870 $ 896,957 $ 934,638 $ 983,713 Interest-bearing demand 1,383,326 1,473,001 1,224,884 1,399,227 1,416,129 Money market 610,051 599,037 435,369 393,005 372,723 Savings 511,642 535,321 441,978 460,709 455,555 Certificate of deposit 660,362 599,762 424,529 337,113 342,422 Total customer deposits $ 4,249,613 $ 4,313,991 $ 3,423,717 $ 3,524,692 $ 3,570,542

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Noninterest Income 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 1,501 $ 1,432 $ 1,203 $ 1,229 $ 1,139 $ 2,933 $ 2,284 Bank owned life insurance income, including death benefits 584 547 590 406 405 1,131 814 Trust fees 2,248 2,587 2,373 2,370 2,376 4,835 4,895 Insurance agency commissions 1,332 1,456 1,133 1,136 1,086 2,788 2,133 Security gains (losses), including fair value changes for equity securities 13 121 (366 ) (17 ) (60 ) 134 (71 ) Retirement plan consulting fees 382 307 337 332 323 689 720 Investment commissions 476 393 508 424 557 869 1,251 Net gains on sale of loans 406 310 242 326 365 716 1,494 Other mortgage banking fee income (loss), net 234 153 98 94 39 387 99 Debit card and EFT fees 1,810 1,789 1,407 1,463 1,528 3,599 2,944 Other noninterest income 463 1,330 675 1,064 1,719 1,793 10,612 Total Noninterest Income $ 9,449 $ 10,425 $ 8,200 $ 8,827 $ 9,477 $ 19,874 $ 27,175

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Noninterest Expense 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Salaries and employee benefits $ 13,625 $ 14,645 $ 11,385 $ 10,724 $ 11,073 $ 28,270 $ 22,904 Occupancy and equipment 3,859 3,869 2,753 3,028 2,918 7,728 5,598 FDIC insurance and state and local taxes 1,494 1,222 1,010 1,017 979 2,716 1,924 Professional fees 1,190 1,114 938 985 1,056 2,304 4,191 Merger related costs 442 4,313 584 872 674 4,755 2,614 Advertising 478 409 472 596 487 887 879 Intangible amortization 1,222 909 702 432 419 2,131 839 Core processing charges 1,144 1,164 742 738 1,123 2,308 1,868 Other noninterest expenses 2,932 3,077 2,509 3,007 2,732 6,009 11,100 Total Noninterest Expense $ 26,386 $ 30,722 $ 21,095 $ 21,399 $ 21,461 $ 57,108 $ 51,917

Business Combination Consideration Cash $ 33,440 Stock 59,202 Fair value of total consideration transferred $ 92,642 Fair value of assets acquired Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,265 Securities available for sale 126,970 Other investments 7,795 Loans, net 740,659 Premises and equipment 16,103 Bank owned life insurance 22,485 Core deposit intangible 19,249 Current and deferred taxes 17,246 Other assets 6,387 Total assets acquired 977,159 Fair value of liabilities assumed Deposits 875,813 Short-term borrowings 75,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 7,104 Total liabilities 957,917 Net assets acquired $ 19,242 Goodwill created 73,400 Total net assets acquired $ 92,642

Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates (Dollar Amounts in Thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 AVERAGE YIELD/ AVERAGE YIELD/ BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) EARNING ASSETS Loans (2) $ 3,144,461 $ 42,422 5.40 % $ 2,337,251 $ 25,792 4.41 % Taxable securities 1,157,284 6,654 2.30 1,100,538 5,223 1.90 Tax-exempt securities (2) 415,003 3,278 3.16 474,034 3,832 3.23 Other investments 41,361 594 5.74 34,030 216 2.54 Federal funds sold and other 72,801 551 3.03 69,532 95 0.55 Total earning assets 4,830,910 53,499 4.43 4,015,385 35,158 3.50 Nonearning assets 225,131 140,334 Total assets $ 5,056,041 $ 4,155,719 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Time deposits $ 646,782 $ 4,525 2.80 % $ 354,692 $ 552 0.62 % Brokered time deposits 59,402 686 4.62 45,767 49 0.43 Savings deposits 1,133,371 2,402 0.85 837,726 141 0.07 Demand deposits - interest bearing 1,428,409 6,878 1.93 1,430,273 909 0.25 Short term borrowings 213,549 2,727 5.11 42,527 97 0.91 Long term borrowings 88,382 1,008 4.56 87,914 827 3.76 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,569,895 18,226 2.04 $ 2,798,899 2,575 0.37 NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits - noninterest bearing 1,067,605 972,174 Other liabilities 47,120 29,665 Stockholders' equity 371,421 354,981 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 5,056,041 $ 4,155,719 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 35,273 2.39 % $ 32,583 3.13 % Net interest margin 2.92 % 3.25 %

(1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable. (2) For 2023, adjustments of $91 thousand and $604 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2022, adjustments of $78 thousand and $794 thousand, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 AVERAGE YIELD/ AVERAGE YIELD/ BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) BALANCE INTEREST (1) RATE (1) EARNING ASSETS Loans (2) $ 3,140,500 $ 83,365 5.31 % $ 2,326,392 $ 51,438 4.42 % Taxable securities 1,164,400 13,204 2.27 1,054,506 9,810 1.86 Tax-exempt securities (2) 426,743 6,797 3.19 467,947 7,559 3.23 Other investments 38,976 970 4.98 32,584 346 2.12 Federal funds sold and other 77,870 1,161 2.98 93,591 143 0.31 Total earning assets 4,848,489 105,497 4.35 3,975,020 69,296 3.49 Nonearning assets 221,955 192,085 Total assets $ 5,070,444 $ 4,167,105 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Time deposits $ 618,637 $ 7,864 2.54 % $ 366,617 $ 1,196 0.65 % Brokered time deposits 144,747 3,007 4.15 30,745 64 0.42 Savings deposits 1,143,539 4,356 0.76 840,533 308 0.07 Demand deposits - interest bearing 1,423,211 11,971 1.68 1,420,957 1,327 0.19 Short term borrowings 147,436 3,648 4.95 22,486 98 0.87 Long term borrowings 88,326 2,003 4.54 87,856 1,619 3.69 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,565,896 32,849 1.84 $ 2,769,194 4,612 0.33 NONINTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits - noninterest bearing $ 1,087,403 $ 964,380 Other liabilities 47,996 27,842 Stockholders' equity 369,149 405,689 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 5,070,444 $ 4,167,105 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 72,648 2.51 % $ 64,684 3.16 % Net interest margin 3.00 % 3.25 %

(1) Interest and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis where applicable. (2) For 2023, adjustments of $178 thousand and $1.3 million, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. For 2022, adjustments of $162 thousand and $1.6 million, respectively, were made to tax equate income on tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities. These adjustments were based on a marginal federal income tax rate of 21%, less disallowances.

Reconciliation of Total Assets to Tangible Assets For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Total Assets $ 5,073,454 $ 5,109,886 $ 4,082,200 $ 4,120,022 $ 4,114,364 $ 5,073,454 $ 4,114,364 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 192,052 193,273 101,666 102,368 101,767 192,052 101,767 Tangible Assets $ 4,881,402 $ 4,916,613 $ 3,980,534 $ 4,017,654 $ 4,012,597 $ 4,881,402 $ 4,012,597 Average Assets 5,070,444 5,085,009 4,080,497 4,164,855 4,155,719 5,070,444 4,167,105 Less average Goodwill and other intangibles 192,972 193,368 102,126 101,981 102,042 193,169 102,251 Average Tangible Assets $ 4,877,472 $ 4,891,641 $ 3,978,371 $ 4,062,874 $ 4,053,677 $ 4,877,275 $ 4,064,854

Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Stockholders' Equity $ 366,991 $ 374,642 $ 292,295 $ 265,619 $ 321,449 $ 366,991 $ 321,449 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 192,052 193,273 101,666 102,368 101,767 192,052 101,767 Tangible Common Equity $ 174,939 $ 181,369 $ 190,629 $ 163,251 $ 219,682 $ 174,939 $ 219,682 Average Stockholders' Equity 371,421 366,851 264,939 330,300 354,981 369,149 405,689 Less average Goodwill and other intangibles 192,972 193,368 102,126 101,981 102,042 193,169 102,251 Average Tangible Common Equity $ 178,449 $ 173,483 $ 162,813 $ 228,319 $ 252,939 $ 175,980 $ 303,438

Reconciliation of Net Income, Less Merger and Certain Items For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 14,966 $ 7,075 $ 13,356 $ 15,446 $ 15,951 $ 22,041 $ 31,795 Acquisition related costs - after tax 354 3,449 475 711 564 3,803 2,104 Acquisition related provision - after tax 0 6,077 0 0 0 6,077 0 Lawsuit settlement income - after tax 0 0 0 0 0 0 (6,616 ) Lawsuit settlement contingent legal expense - after tax 0 0 0 0 0 0 1,639 Charitable donation - after tax 0 0 0 0 0 0 4,740 Net loss (gain) on asset/security sales - after tax (5 ) (72 ) 268 4 (25 ) (77 ) 72 Net income - Adjusted $ 15,315 $ 16,529 $ 14,099 $ 16,161 $ 16,490 $ 31,844 $ 33,734 Diluted EPS excluding merger and one-time items $ 0.41 $ 0.44 $ 0.42 $ 0.48 $ 0.49 $ 0.85 $ 0.99 Return on Average Assets excluding merger and certain items (Annualized) 1.21 % 1.30 % 1.36 % 1.55 % 1.59 % 1.26 % 1.62 % Return on Average Equity excluding merger and certain items (Annualized) 16.49 % 18.02 % 21.29 % 19.57 % 18.58 % 17.25 % 16.63 % Return on Average Tangible Equity excluding acquisition costs and certain items (Annualized) 34.33 % 38.11 % 34.64 % 28.31 % 26.08 % 36.19 % 22.23 %

Efficiency ratio excluding certain items For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Net interest income, tax equated $ 35,273 $ 37,374 $ 30,212 $ 32,636 $ 32,583 $ 72,648 $ 64,684 Noninterest income 9,449 10,425 8,200 8,827 9,477 19,874 27,175 Legal settlement income 0 0 0 0 0 0 (8,375 ) Net loss (gain) on asset/security sales (6 ) (91 ) 338 6 (32 ) (97 ) 91 Net interest income and noninterest income adjusted 44,716 47,708 38,750 41,469 42,028 92,425 83,575 Noninterest expense less intangible amortization 25,163 29,813 20,393 20,967 21,042 54,976 51,078 Charitable donation 0 0 0 0 0 0 6,000 Contingent legal settlement expense 0 0 0 0 0 0 2,075 Acquisition related costs 442 4,313 584 872 674 4,755 2,614 Noninterest income adjusted 24,721 25,500 19,809 20,095 20,368 50,221 40,389 Efficiency ratio excluding one-time items 55.28 % 53.45 % 51.12 % 48.46 % 48.46 % 54.34 % 48.33 %

Net interest margin excluding acquisition marks and PPP interest and fees For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Net interest income, tax equated $ 35,273 $ 37,374 $ 30,212 $ 32,636 $ 32,583 $ 72,648 $ 64,684 Acquisition marks 2,884 2,628 174 215 349 5,512 1,338 PPP interest and fees 3 0 10 62 634 3 1,320 Adjusted and annualized net interest income 129,544 138,984 120,112 129,436 126,400 134,266 124,052 Average earning assets 4,830,910 4,866,263 4,047,343 4,065,085 4,015,385 4,848,489 3,975,020 Less PPP average balances 277 310 485 1,586 16,019 271 22,972 Adjusted average earning assets 4,830,633 4,865,953 4,046,858 4,063,499 3,999,366 4,848,218 3,952,048 Net interest margin excluding marks and PPP interest and fees 2.68 % 2.86 % 2.97 % 3.19 % 3.16 % 2.77 % 3.14 %

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725994151/en/