Farmers National Banc : The Practice of Adaptive Leadership - Form 8-K

The Practice of Adaptive Leadership

It is challenging to imagine the profound differences between the years 1887 and 2021 in terms of each era's prevailing economies, technologies and cultures. So, I am especially pleased to share that we concluded our 134th year in business with our sixth consecutive year of record financial results.

Between our founding in the 19th Century and your reading of this letter in the 21st, your Bank has navigated the intervening years and events - both the expected and wholly unforeseen - and is thriving as never before.

We cannot reduce our success to a single element. But, staying the course in terms of our traditional conservative values, while adapting efficiently and at times boldly to emerging marketplace opportunities, is at the heart of our formula for sustained growth.

Another Record Year of Financial Results

For the sixth consecutive year, Farmers achieved record financial results as the Bank continues to pursue initiatives that diversify its sources of income, conservatively manage risk, increase its market share and proactively manage expenses.

Annual net income set a record at $51.8 million, which is approximately a 27 percent increase over 2020. This success is significantly attributed to fee-based businesses, income from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), and the successful acquisition of Cortland Bancorp, Inc.

Farmers closed out 2021 with continued loan growth, with total loans at $2.3 billion compared to $2.08 billion in 2020, a 10.6 percent increase. Total deposits increased 34 percent over the prior year.