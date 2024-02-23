Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) (the “Company”) today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, after 5 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, and will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results and provide a company update.

The call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-888-596-4144 and using the conference ID 9397607.

The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.farmlandpartners.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning shortly after the end of the event until March 10, 2024, by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and using the playback ID 9397607. A replay of the webcast will also be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for a limited time following the event.

About Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas. In addition, the Company owns land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. The Company has approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014. Additional information: www.farmlandpartners.com or (720) 452-3100.

