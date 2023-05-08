Farmland Partners : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock
FPI
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 5.07.Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Farmland Partners Inc. (the "Company") held on May 3, 2023 (the "Annual Meeting"), the stockholders of the Company approved all of the proposals presented, which are described in detail in the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"). Holders of 43,431,018 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share, were present in person or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting.
The following are the voting results of the proposals submitted to the Company's stockholders at the Annual Meeting:
Proposal 1: To elect the nine director nominees named in the Proxy Statement.
Director Nominee
For
Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
Chris A. Downey
18,668,919
9,585,225
15,176,874
Luca Fabbri
27,135,980
1,118,164
15,176,874
Joseph W. Glauber
25,068,163
3,185,981
15,176,874
John A. Good
18,713,084
9,541,060
15,176,874
Jennifer S. Grafton
25,588,996
1,068,288
15,176,874
Thomas P. Heneghan
27,185,856
1,068,288
15,176,874
Danny D. Moore
17,163,747
11,090,397
15,176,874
Paul A. Pittman
25,070,844
3,183,300
15,176,874
Murray R. Wise
26,042,611
2,211,533
15,176,874
Proposal 2: To ratify the appointment of Plante & Moran, PLLC as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the Company's fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.
For
Against
Abstentions
42,228,765
1,011,862
190,391
Proposal 3: To approve(on an advisory basis) the compensation of our named executive officers.
For
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
20,767,754
7,112,596
373,794
15,176,874
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
