Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Farmland Partners Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FPI   US31154R1095

FARMLAND PARTNERS INC.

(FPI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-05 pm EDT
10.57 USD   +0.09%
06:14aFarmland Partners : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
06:02aFarmland Partners Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04FARMLAND PARTNERS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Farmland Partners : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

05/08/2023 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 5, 2023 (May 3, 2023)

FARMLAND PARTNERS INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Maryland

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

001-36405

(Commission

File Number)

46-3769850

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

4600 S. Syracuse Street, Suite 1450

Denver, Colorado

(Address of principal executive offices)

80237

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (720) 452-3100

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) underthe Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock

FPI

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.07.Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Farmland Partners Inc. (the "Company") held on May 3, 2023 (the "Annual Meeting"), the stockholders of the Company approved all of the proposals presented, which are described in detail in the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"). Holders of 43,431,018 shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share, were present in person or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting.

The following are the voting results of the proposals submitted to the Company's stockholders at the Annual Meeting:

Proposal 1: To elect the nine director nominees named in the Proxy Statement.

Director Nominee

For

Withheld

Broker Non-Votes

Chris A. Downey

18,668,919

9,585,225

15,176,874

Luca Fabbri

27,135,980

1,118,164

15,176,874

Joseph W. Glauber

25,068,163

3,185,981

15,176,874

John A. Good

18,713,084

9,541,060

15,176,874

Jennifer S. Grafton

25,588,996

1,068,288

15,176,874

Thomas P. Heneghan

27,185,856

1,068,288

15,176,874

Danny D. Moore

17,163,747

11,090,397

15,176,874

Paul A. Pittman

25,070,844

3,183,300

15,176,874

Murray R. Wise

26,042,611

2,211,533

15,176,874

Proposal 2: To ratify the appointment of Plante & Moran, PLLC as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the Company's fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

For

Against

Abstentions

42,228,765

1,011,862

190,391

Proposal 3: To approve (on an advisory basis) the compensation of our named executive officers.

For

Against

Abstentions

Broker Non-Votes

20,767,754

7,112,596

373,794

15,176,874

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

FARMLAND PARTNERS INC.

Date: May 5, 2023

By:

/s/ Christine M. Garrison

Christine M. Garrison

General Counsel and Secretary

Attachments

Disclaimer

Farmland Partners Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FARMLAND PARTNERS INC.
06:14aFarmland Partners : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
06:02aFarmland Partners Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04FARMLAND PARTNERS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/04Transcript : Farmland Partners Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/04Farmland Partners Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/03Farmland Partners : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03Farmland Partners Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
05/03Farmland Partners Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/03Farmland Partners Inc. Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on July 17, 2023
CI
04/27Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Confe..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FARMLAND PARTNERS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 61,4 M - -
Net income 2023 6,42 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 90,6x
Yield 2023 2,27%
Capitalization 546 M 546 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,89x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,48x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart FARMLAND PARTNERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Farmland Partners Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARMLAND PARTNERS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,57 $
Average target price 12,63 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Fabbri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Gilligan Vice President-Finance Department
Paul A. Pittman Executive Chairman
Richard Keck Vice President-Operations
Christopher A. Downey Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARMLAND PARTNERS INC.-15.17%546
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-7.13%91 694
EQUINIX, INC.12.97%69 207
CROWN CASTLE INC.-12.64%51 390
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-3.84%28 092
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-14.53%25 954
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer