  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Farmland Partners Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FPI   US31154R1095

FARMLAND PARTNERS INC.

(FPI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Farmland Partners : Company Presentation REITweek 2021

06/08/2021 | 09:21am EDT
Company Presentation

REITweek 2021

June 2021

Disclaimer

Forward Looking Statements

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this presentation, the Company owns approximately 157,500 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014. Additional information: www.farmlandpartners.com or (720) 452-3100.

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements with respect to our outlook, proposed and pending acquisitions and dispositions, the potential impact of trade disputes and recent extreme weather events on the Company's results, financing activities, crop yields and prices and anticipated rental rates. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" or similar expressions or their negatives, as well as statements in future tense. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, such forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events or guarantees of future performance and our actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward- looking statements. Some factors that might cause such a difference include the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to reduce its spread on our business and on the economy and capital markets in general, general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of the Company's common stock or Series B participating preferred stock; changes in the Company's business strategy; availability, terms and deployment of capital; the Company's ability to refinance existing indebtedness at or prior to maturity on favorable terms, or at all; availability of qualified personnel; changes in the Company's industry, interest rates or the general economy, including statements relating to 2021 farm income; adverse developments related to crop yields or crop prices; the degree and nature of the Company's competition; the timing, price or amount of repurchases, if any, under the Company's share repurchase program; the ability to consummate acquisitions or dispositions under contract and the other factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate ("EBITDAre"). For the definitions of these measures and reconciliations of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, see pages 12-14 of this presentation.

2

Farmland Partners Overview

About Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI)

  • Internally managed REIT that owns and manages high- quality farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America.
  • ~70% of portfolio (by value) grows primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton.
  • ~30% of portfolio (by value) grows specialty crops, such as blueberries, vegetables, citrus, nuts, and beans.
  • FPI provides exposure to the increasing global food demand in the face of growing scarcity of high-quality farmland.
  • Third-partyasset-management started in 2021.

Industry Highlights

Farmland Sector:

Steady returns

Uncorrelated

$2.5 Trillion

through cycles

returns

Low risk of

Low recurring

Adaptable to

changes in

obsolescence

capex

demand

Industry Vacancy

Strong

Government

commercial

support (e.g.,

~0%

farmer-tenants

crop insurance)

Financial Highlights(1)

data as of 3/31/2021 in millions, except per share data

Capitalization

Shares Outstanding

32.3

Share Price (as of 6/3/2021)

$13.15

Equity Market Capitalization

$425.0

Mortgage Debt

$488.2

Preferred Equity

$257.4

Cash & Equivalents

($36.1)

Total Enterprise Value

$1,134.6

Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31 (1)

2021(2)

2020

Net Income

$2.5

$0.4

Net Income / Share

($0.02)

($0.09)

AFFO

($1.6)

($0.4)

AFFO / Share

($0.05)

($0.01)

Adjusted EBITDAre

$5.3

$7.4

  1. More information available in Q1 2021 earnings release (5/13/2021) and 10-Q (5/14/2021); see Non-GAAP Financial Measures on pp. 12-14.
  2. Excluding litigation-related legal expenses, Q1 2021 values are:

Net Income

$5.0

Net Income / Share

$0.07

AFFO

$0.9

AFFO / Share

$0.03

Adjusted EBITDAre

$7.8

3

Farmland Partners Portfolio

The portfolio includes approximately 157,500 acres of owned farmland and 3,800 acres of managed farmland across 16 states with approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. Portfolio vacancy is 0% (1).

Acres (1)

Owned ManagedTotal

(1) As of June 3, 2021.

Illinois

37,911

688

38,599

Colorado

24,507

0

24,507

Louisiana

16,837

0

16,837

North Carolina

16,569

0

16,569

South Carolina

13,534

1,579

15,113

Arkansas

12,622

0

12,622

California

11,586

0

11,586

Nebraska

5,939

0

5,939

Georgia

4,705

0

4,705

Florida

4,688

0

4,688

Mississippi

2,814

1,489

4,303

Kansas

1,959

0

1,959

South Dakota

1,690

0

1,690

Virginia

980

0

980

Alabama

565

0

565

Michigan

550

0

550

Total

157,456

3,756

161,212

4

Gradually Increasing Food Demand and Land Scarcity

Worldwide Population (in Millions)

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

0

1950

1970

1990

2010

2030

2050

2070

2090

Source: United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division (2019). World Population Prospects 2019, Online Edition. Rev. 1. Forecast data represents medium fertility variant.

Arable Land Worldwide (Acre/Person)

0.90

0.85

0.80

0.75

0.70

0.65

0.60

0.55

0.50

0.45

0.40

1961 1966 1971 1976 1981 1986 1991 1996 2001 2006 2011 2016

Source: World Bank Group, Food and Agriculture Organization.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Farmland Partners Inc. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 13:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
