Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Farmmi, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FAMI   KYG332771230

FARMMI, INC.

(FAMI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:43:06 2023-03-23 pm EDT
0.4310 USD   +2.35%
04:16pFarmmi : Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on March 23, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
03/15Farmmi Customer Increases Shipments to Lebanon
PR
03/07Farmmi Customer Shipping to Lebanon in Follow-on Order
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Farmmi : Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on March 23, 2023 - Form 6-K

03/23/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on March 23, 2023

This current report on Form 6-K is submitted in connection with the adjournment of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") held by Farmmi, Inc. (the "Company") on March 23, 2023, at 10:00 A.M., Beijing time (10:00 P.M. ET on March 22, 2023). The AGM was convened to consider proposals (the "Proposals"), including ratification of the Company's auditor, election of directors and an increase in the authorized share capital of the Company, presented in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders dated February 17, 2023. The Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders is also available on the Company's website at http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

The AGM was adjourned due to lack of the required quorum of the Company's issued ordinary shares. The Company's Second Amended and Restated Articles of Association (the "Articles") provide, at Article 64, that "No business shall be transacted at any meeting unless a quorum is present at the time when the meeting proceeds to business. Members holding not less than an aggregate of one-third in nominal value of the total issued voting shares in the Company entitled to vote upon the business to be transacted, shall be a quorum." Members holding less than an aggregate of one-third in nominal value of the total issued voting shares in the Company were present. Therefore, a quorum was not present. The AGM was adjourned, without any business being conducted.

The Company will reconvene the AGM to decide on the Proposals on March 27, 2023, at 10:00 A.M., Beijing time (10:00 P.M. Eastern Time on March 26, 2023), as determined by the board of directors of the Company. Proxies which have been received would remain valid for the adjourned AGM. Holders of the Company's ordinary shares whose names are on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on February 15, 2023 are entitled to attend the adjourned AGM. Shareholders who wish, but have not yet, cast their votes may do so by returning the Form of Proxy for Annual Meeting of Shareholders distributed in connection with the AGM.

The Company's Articles provide, at Article 66, that "If a quorum is not present within half an hour from the time appointed for the meeting to commence or if during such a meeting a quorum ceases to be present, the meeting, if convened upon a Members' requisition, shall be dissolved and in any other case it shall stand adjourned and shall reconvene on the same day in the next week at the same time and/or place or to such other day, time and/or place as the Directors may determine, and if at the reconvened meeting a quorum is not present within half an hour from the time appointed for the meeting to commence, the Members present shall be a quorum." As a foreign private issuer, the Company has elected to follow the practice of the Cayman Islands, its home country, as set out in Article 66 of the Articles. Therefore, if at the reconvened meeting a quorum is not present within half an hour, the shareholders present will be a quorum.

2

Attachments

Disclaimer

Farmmi Inc. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 20:15:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FARMMI, INC.
04:16pFarmmi : Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on March 23, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
03/15Farmmi Customer Increases Shipments to Lebanon
PR
03/07Farmmi Customer Shipping to Lebanon in Follow-on Order
PR
03/07Farmmi Customer Shipping to Lebanon in Follow-On Order
CI
02/27Farmmi Subsidiary Selected for Prominent Lishui Enterprise Listing and Merger Promotion..
PR
02/17Farmmi : Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Statement - Form 6-K
PU
02/14Farmmi to Participate in 2023 FoodEx Japan Exhibition
PR
02/13Farmmi, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
02/13Farmmi Reports Record Company Full Year 2022 Revenue
PR
01/10Farmmi, Inc. Announces Long-Term Customer Now Shipping to Chile
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 99,2 M - -
Net income 2022 2,22 M - -
Net cash 2022 71,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,1 M 10,1 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,59x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart FARMMI, INC.
Duration : Period :
Farmmi, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARMMI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ye Fang Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ling Ge Wu Chief Financial Officer
De Hong Zhang Chief Operating Officer
Hong Dao Qian Independent Director
Hui Ruan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARMMI, INC.5.17%10
VILMORIN & CIE-4.16%1 081
MISSION PRODUCE, INC.-5.85%774
COSTA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.18%733
SCALES CORPORATION LIMITED-29.27%257
ALICO, INC.2.89%187
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer