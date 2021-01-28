Farmmi : Announces Ongoing International Sales Expansion

LISHUI, China, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced an ongoing expansion in its international sales with its subsidiary, Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd., being awarded another multi-product order for export to Israel. This latest follow-on order is for dried whole and sliced Shiitake mushrooms.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We are always pleased when we can support and mutually grow with our customers. It is the best endorsement we could ask for. In this case, the latest order takes on added importance because it reflects our ongoing push to diversify our sales base with an increased international presence. Our sales and marketing teams have been doing an outstanding job and we expect to build momentum as we move through the year and leverage our extensive product line and track record of excellent support."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms and other edible fungi. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.