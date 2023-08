Farmmi, Inc. reported earnings results for the half year ended March 31, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was USD 60.55 million compared to USD 42.14 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 60.55 million compared to USD 42.14 million a year ago.

Net income was USD 1.58 million compared to net loss of USD 0.586938 million a year ago.