Farmmi : Receives NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement Extension

10/20/2020 | 06:03am EDT

LISHUI, China, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced that on October 19, 2020, it received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") confirming the Company has been granted an additional 180 calendar day period for compliance under its minimum bid price requirement through April 13, 2021. To regain compliance with NASDAQ's minimum bid price requirement, the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares needs to be at least $1.00 per share or greater for at least ten consecutive business days by April 13, 2021.

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. The Company's Farmmi Liangpin Market serves as a trading platform for Chinese geographical indication agricultural products and is a large platform for consumers to access locally sourced agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China.  These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmmi-receives-nasdaq-minimum-bid-price-requirement-extension-301155648.html

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

