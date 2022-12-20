Advanced search
    FAMI   KYG332771230

FARMMI, INC.

(FAMI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-12-19 pm EST
0.4598 USD   -4.21%
Farmmi Receives Repeat High-Volume Order to Export to Jordan

12/20/2022 | 08:01am EST
LISHUI, China, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agricultural products supplier in China, today announced it received a repeat high-volume order to export to Jordan. This multi-product order is for the Company's dried Shiitake mushrooms and black fungus.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented: "Our sales team continues to work very closely with customers in support of their demand worldwide. We believe we are capturing a greater number of these opportunities than the company has been able to previously. This directly reflects the return on our investments in sales and marketing, automation and our supply chain. High quality agriculture products, like the ones Farmmi is known for, carry a premium value as consumers prioritize healthy decisions in their daily lives. This is true across geographic markets and economic classes, with greater awareness of the direct ties between what we consume, our health, quality of life and longevity."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Established in 1998, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, as well as other agricultural products. Farmmi sells its products both online and offline. For further information about the Company, please visit Farmmi's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations and intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on our customers' businesses and our end purchasers' disposable income, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China, our ability to attract and retain skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Farmmi may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmmi-receives-repeat-high-volume-order-to-export-to-jordan-301706686.html

SOURCE Farmmi, Inc.


