Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. FARO Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FARO   US3116421021

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(FARO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:19 2022-09-27 am EDT
27.27 USD   -1.96%
10:04aFARO Announces New 4D Construction Progress Management Solution Uniting Point Cloud Data and 360° Reality Capture
PR
09/23FARO Appoints Patrick Bohle as President, Building Insights
PR
09/23FARO Technologies, Inc. Appoints Patrick Bohle as President, Building Insights
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FARO Announces New 4D Construction Progress Management Solution Uniting Point Cloud Data and 360° Reality Capture

09/27/2022 | 10:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAKE MARY, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality insights, today announced the 4D Construction Progress Management Solution, available on FARO's Sphere SaaS platform. Sphere provides a central location for users to capture, view, share and analyze reality capture data allowing construction and operation professionals to benefit from faster site updates, easier virtual collaboration and more reliable progress insights. The 4D Construction Progress Management Solution is being presented today at Autodesk University, a major industry conference, and is expected to be released later this year.

The central component to the 4D Construction Progress Management Solution is the Sphere Viewer, which leverages a combination of high-end visualization technology, smart navigation, photogrammetry and artificial intelligence to create a comprehensive virtual jobsite. Developed by FARO's 360° reality capture and point cloud technology experts, the new viewer analyzes point clouds and 360° photos in a unified environment, removing reality capture data silos and enabling faster analysis.

In addition to the Sphere Viewer, the solution includes: VideoMode, which uses 360° videos to enable faster and easier site documentation, ProgressAI, which uses artificial intelligence to detect and report site progress, as well as a brand-new Robotics API. The new API allows robotic manufacturers to integrate and directly import reality captured data from robots straight into the virtual jobsite. The first robot to leverage the Robotics API will be Spot from Boston Dynamics.

"The 4D Construction Progress Management Solution will deliver unmatched insights for our customers," said Patrick Bohle, President, FARO Building Insights. "Our 4D solution brings together 3D models from different capture devices and different accuracy levels to ease navigation, increase user accessibility, and enable unprecedented progress management with the ability to report, verify and compare all angles of a project over time."

"Having been involved in the development of the 4D Construction Progress Management Solution as a long-time engaged customer of HoloBuilder as well as FARO, I am thrilled to witness this combined solution come to fruition. For the first time, we can unite speed, accuracy and analytics capabilities of stationary and mobile 3D laser scanning as well as 360° photo and video," added Will Plato, Senior VDC Manager at Hensel Phelps, a leader in general contract and construction work for the planning, building and management of landmark buildings. "Gone are the days of static, standalone point cloud and 360° projects."

About FARO
FARO serves the AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), O&M (Operations & Maintenance), 3D Metrology, and Public Safety Analytics markets. For over 40 years, FARO has been a pioneer in #RealityCapture, bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy, providing industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world and use that data to make smarter decisions faster. For more information, visit www.faro.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faro-announces-new-4d-construction-progress-management-solution-uniting-point-cloud-data-and-360-reality-capture-301634266.html

SOURCE FARO


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
10:04aFARO Announces New 4D Construction Progress Management Solution Uniting Point Cloud Dat..
PR
09/23FARO Appoints Patrick Bohle as President, Building Insights
PR
09/23FARO Technologies, Inc. Appoints Patrick Bohle as President, Building Insights
CI
09/12FARO Releases All-New Vantage Max High-Accuracy Laser Tracker Series
PR
09/12FARO Technologies, Inc. Releases All-New Vantage Max High-Accuracy Laser Tracker Series
CI
09/08Faro Releases First Augmented Realit : Flatness Check Enables Enhanced Measurement of Conc..
PR
09/08FARO Technologies, Inc Announces the Release of Faro Flatness Check
CI
09/02Faro Technologies Inc : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/01FARO Technologies Acquires Mobile Scanning Firm GeoSLAM in Cash, Share Deal
MT
09/01FARO® Acquires Mobile Scanning Market Leader, GeoSLAM™
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations