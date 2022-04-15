Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. FARO Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FARO   US3116421021

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(FARO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
44.78 USD   -4.82%
06:51aFARO TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Appointment of Jeff Sexton to VP of Global Sales, Upon Retirement of Kevin Beadle - Form 8-K
PU
06:46aFARO TECHNOLOGIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/14FARO Announces Appointment of Jeff Sexton to VP of Global Sales, Upon Retirement of Kevin Beadle
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FARO Technologies : Announces Appointment of Jeff Sexton to VP of Global Sales, Upon Retirement of Kevin Beadle - Form 8-K

04/15/2022 | 06:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FARO Announces Appointment of Jeff Sexton to VP of Global Sales, Upon Retirement of Kevin Beadle

LAKE MARY, Fla., April 14, 2022 -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced the retirement of Kevin Beadle, Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

"Kevin has been instrumental leading the sales transformation that has enabled a significant increase in our global sales team's efficiency," said Michael Burger, FARO President and Chief Executive Officer."The entire FARO family wishes Kevin the best as he embarks on this next stage of his life."

FARO announces the appointment of Jeff Sexton to lead FARO's global sales organization, effective April 18, 2022.Mr. Sexton joined FARO approximately two years ago and has successfully led its Americas sales organization.Prior to FARO, Mr. Sexton has over 30 years of sales experience including executive roles at Cypress Semiconductor, QuickLogic and National Semiconductor.

"As a part of our long-term succession planning, we are pleased to have an executive with Jeff's experienced leadership skills on the team as he can step in immediately to enable a smooth transition," continued Mr. Burger."Jeff's approach to enabling success through metrics management will continue to build momentum throughout the sales organization."

Mr. Beadle will stay on for a transition period through April 29, 2022.

About FARO
FARO serves the 3D Metrology, AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction), O&M (Facilities Operations & Maintenance), and Public Safety Analytics markets. For over 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to digitize their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit FARO.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release regarding FARO Technologies Inc's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.



Contacts

FARO Technologies, Inc.
Allen Muhich, Chief Financial Officer
+1 407-562-5005
IR@faro.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Michael Funari or Erica Mannion
+1 617-542-6180
IR@faro.com

Disclaimer

FARO Technologies Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 10:50:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
06:51aFARO TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Appointment of Jeff Sexton to VP of Global Sales, Upon Retir..
PU
06:46aFARO TECHNOLOGIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
04/14FARO Announces Appointment of Jeff Sexton to VP of Global Sales, Upon Retirement of Kev..
PR
04/12FARO® Launches End-To-End 3D Digital Reality Capture & Collaboration Platform
PR
04/12Faro®Technologies, Inc Launches End-To-End 3D Digital Reality Capture & Collaboration P..
CI
03/08FARO Public Safety Expert Alina Burroughs Featured in New True Crime Series on Investig..
PR
02/17Needham Adjusts FARO Technologies' Price Target to $72 from $77, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
02/17Berenberg Bank Adjusts FARO Technologies' Price Target to $85 From $93, Maintains Buy R..
MT
02/16FARO TECHNOLOGIES : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/16TRANSCRIPT : FARO Technologies, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 378 M - -
Net income 2022 7,97 M - -
Net cash 2022 160 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 73,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 815 M 815 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 432
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
FARO Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 44,78 $
Average target price 73,25 $
Spread / Average Target 63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Burger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allen Louis Muhich Chief Financial Officer
John Donofrio Lead Independent Director
Ann Hewitt Chief Information Officer
Jason Pollock Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-36.05%815
IROBOT CORPORATION-17.81%1 468
AEYE, INC.0.21%758
TOBII AB (PUBL)-18.19%336
ACSL LTD.7.29%220
EVERYBOT INC.8.73%213